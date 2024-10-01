More than 20 FREE and cheap things to do in Metro Vancouver this October

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Get ready for a fun and frugal fall with our rundown of FREE and inexpensive events happening around Vancouver this October.

From Stanley Park Ghost Train to Oktoberfest, a Mushroom Show and more. Here are over 20 low-cost, high-fun happenings you need to add to your calendar!

And for more great events happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

You might also like: "Lose Control" when Teddy Swims comes to Vancouver in concert

You can plunge into a sea of cranberries near Vancouver this fall

New holiday festival with over 1 million lights coming to Metro Vancouver

One-time-only events and activities

What: Entering its 33rd year, the huge apple celebration gives attendees a chance to learn about apple diversity and taste several rare and peculiar varieties.

There will also be live entertainment, an apple and apple tree sale, and a food fair onsite.

When: October 19 and 20, 2024

Time: Various time slots from 11 am to 2 pm

Where: UBC Botanical Garden — 6804 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: Children seven years and under can enter for free with a paying adult, though they must still register for a ticket. Purchase online

What: The 2024 Vancouver Writers Fest is welcoming over 125 authors in 85 events for the annual literary celebration. Popular happenings such as the signature Literary Cabaret and The Poetry Bash return alongside notable authors like Gabor Maté, Rachel Kushner, Tanya Talaga, Ian Williams, and more.

When: October 21 to 27, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Various prices, including free events. Purchase online

What: Lower Mainland’s biggest mushroom event is returning to Vancouver this month, and it promises to be full of fungal fun!

Vancouver Mycological Society’s Fall Mushroom Show is celebrating its 43rd anniversary with unique displays, children’s activities, and of course, a massive amount of mushrooms!

When: October 12, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $5 at the door, children under 12 are free

What: Guildford Town Centre in Surrey is getting ready to hit rewind this fall as it opens an attraction inside the mall inspired by the iconic Stardust Roller Rink.

Stardust itself closed in 2005, and Guildford Town Centre says the loss of the landmark has left a hole in the community. It’s trying to revive the fun times had there by bringing back the essence of Stardust with a 1,700-square-foot rink, graffiti wall, neon lights, and a DJ booth.

When: Now until October 31, 2024

Time: Monday to Saturday — 11 am to 9 pm; Sundays — 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Guildford Town Centre — 10355 152nd Street, Surrey

Cost: Free entry and a $2 skate rental fee

What: The Richmond Night Market is back for another season filled with epic eats and live entertainment. The largest night market in North America draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the 600+ international food items up for order.

There is also a ton of unique shopping along with the diverse lineup of nightly performances.

When: Fridays to Sundays until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: Various hours

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Tickets: Available on-site

What: Put on your stretchy pants for this good old-fashioned pie-eating contest sponsored by The Pie Hole. Two contests will determine who can eat the most pie, with the winner earning a $300 Metropolis at Metrotown gift card.

When: October 19, 2024

Time: 11 am to 2 pm

Where: Metropolis at Metrotown Grand Court — 4700 Kingsway, Burnaby

What: Main Street Brewing is joining forces with Rosie’s BBQ and Smokehouse for an epic Oktoberfest pop-up featuring delicious craft beers and food.

Customers can expect a special menu featuring Rosie’s take on Bavarian classics alongside Oktoberfest beers from Main Street Brewing.

When: Now until October 6, 2024

Time: Various opening hours

Where: Main Street Brewing Tap Room — 261 E 7th Avenue, Vancouver

What: The legendary Stanley Park Ghost Train is back in Vancouver this Halloween, and riders throughout the season can expect thrills and chills from October 10 to 31.

Brave souls can enjoy the haunting theatrical experience during the evening, while young guests can enjoy a less scary matinee train ride through the forest to see the Halloween displays without live performers.

When: October 10 to 31, 2024 (Closed Monday, October 14)

Time: 6 to 10 pm. Matinee train from 2 to 5 pm on Saturdays and Sundays

Where: Pipeline Road in Stanley Park, via the West Georgia Street park entrance, Vancouver

Tickets: $11 to $17 plus fees depending on age and train. Children 2 and under are free. Purchase online

What: Discover over 100 Heart of the City Festival events at over 40 locations in the Downtown Eastside and online this fall. The 21st annual event has the theme of “Threads of Connection”, and the live and virtual events include theatre, dance, storytelling, workshops, exhibits, and more.

When: October 30 to November 10, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues

Tickets: Various prices, including free events. Purchase online

What: MastersFX Monster Museum will open its doors to horror fans just in time for the Halloween season from October 11 to November 1.

Guests to the eerie 5,000 sq ft space will discover 80 exhibits of hand-crafted monsters, creatures, and characters from popular movies and TV shows from the award-winning special effects studio.

When: October 11 to November 1, 2024

Time: Various time slots

Where: MastersFX Monster Museum – 4185 Dawson Street, Burnaby

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: posAbilities’ 20th Annual Inclusion Art Show & Sale showcases the work of 200 artists with diverse abilities, disabled people, and those identifying as having a disability. Shop for original pieces including paintings, pottery, jewellery, and more.

Roundhouse Community Centre is a fully accessible venue and you can also meet the artists during this Community Inclusion Month event.

When: October 23, 2024

Time: 10:30 am to 7:30 pm

Where: Roundhouse Community Centre — 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Tickets: Free though donations are being accepted at the door

What: Every day until October 6, Parallel 49 Brewing will be celebrating Oktoberfest in their massive biergarten. Come enjoy live music, a Bavarian food menu, German-style beers, and plenty of cocktails.

The band fires up starting at 5 pm on Thursday to Sunday. Plus, there will be a nightly contest from Thursday to Sunday for the best-dressed Oktoberfest outfit.

When: Now until October 6, 2024

Time: 11 am to 1 am

Where: Parallel 49 – 1950 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Get some more art into your life at the 14th Annual North Shore Art Crawl. Local galleries, community centres, businesses, and art schools open their doors and invite the public in to celebrate the talent of over 300 local artists by showcasing their works and their passions.

Discover a wide range of art forms, including painting, jewellery, pottery, textiles, graphic design, glass, sculpture, and photography. A number of venues will even have demos and art activities.

When: October 4 to 6, 2024

Time: 7 to 9 pm (Friday), 11 am to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Various locations

Admission: Free

What: BC Culture Days is an annual series of free and interactive creative events hosted by artists and cultural organizations across the province. This year’s three-week-long celebration invites participants to creatively explore and artistically express themselves through workshops, live shows, and more.

When: Now until October 13, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: Return to the Dagerpaatch this Halloween at Dageraad Brewing and support a great cause. Guests are invited to pick out a pumpkin by donation, enjoy seasonal drinks and treats, chow down on delicious food while listening to great live entertainment, and more. There will even be costume contests.

The brewery has partnered with the Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS) for the event, which is in support of their work connecting service dogs to people with disabilities. Dagerpaatch is also part of the Burnaby Halloween Festival.

When: October 26 and 27, 2024

Time: Noon to 7 pm

Where: Dageraad Brewing – 114 3191 Thunderbird Crescent, Burnaby

Admission: Free; pumpkins by donation to PADS

What: Burnaby Village Museum’s family-friendly Haunted Village: Legends, Tales and Other Stories is transforming the 10-acre historical attraction into a magical world from October 23 to 27.

The open-air event invites guests to go on a unique self-guided walk and discover wonderous tales lifted from storybook pages and transformed into stunning displays.

When: October 23 to 27, 2024

Time: 4 to 9 pm

Where: Burnaby Village Museum – 6501 Deer Lake Avenue

Tickets: $10 (adults), $5 (children 2 to 12 years old), purchase online