More than 20 FREE and cheap things to do in Metro Vancouver this October
Get ready for a fun and frugal fall with our rundown of FREE and inexpensive events happening around Vancouver this October.
From Stanley Park Ghost Train to Oktoberfest, a Mushroom Show and more. Here are over 20 low-cost, high-fun happenings you need to add to your calendar!
One-time-only events and activities
2024 UBC Apple Festival
What: Entering its 33rd year, the huge apple celebration gives attendees a chance to learn about apple diversity and taste several rare and peculiar varieties.
There will also be live entertainment, an apple and apple tree sale, and a food fair onsite.
When: October 19 and 20, 2024
Time: Various time slots from 11 am to 2 pm
Where: UBC Botanical Garden — 6804 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver
Tickets: Children seven years and under can enter for free with a paying adult, though they must still register for a ticket. Purchase online
Vancouver Writers Fest 2024
What: The 2024 Vancouver Writers Fest is welcoming over 125 authors in 85 events for the annual literary celebration. Popular happenings such as the signature Literary Cabaret and The Poetry Bash return alongside notable authors like Gabor Maté, Rachel Kushner, Tanya Talaga, Ian Williams, and more.
When: October 21 to 27, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Tickets: Various prices, including free events. Purchase online
43rd Annual VMS Mushroom Show
What: Lower Mainland’s biggest mushroom event is returning to Vancouver this month, and it promises to be full of fungal fun!
Vancouver Mycological Society’s Fall Mushroom Show is celebrating its 43rd anniversary with unique displays, children’s activities, and of course, a massive amount of mushrooms!
When: October 12, 2024
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $5 at the door, children under 12 are free
Skate Stardust
What: Guildford Town Centre in Surrey is getting ready to hit rewind this fall as it opens an attraction inside the mall inspired by the iconic Stardust Roller Rink.
Stardust itself closed in 2005, and Guildford Town Centre says the loss of the landmark has left a hole in the community. It’s trying to revive the fun times had there by bringing back the essence of Stardust with a 1,700-square-foot rink, graffiti wall, neon lights, and a DJ booth.
When: Now until October 31, 2024
Time: Monday to Saturday — 11 am to 9 pm; Sundays — 11 am to 7 pm
Where: Guildford Town Centre — 10355 152nd Street, Surrey
Cost: Free entry and a $2 skate rental fee
Richmond Night Market
What: The Richmond Night Market is back for another season filled with epic eats and live entertainment. The largest night market in North America draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the 600+ international food items up for order.
There is also a ton of unique shopping along with the diverse lineup of nightly performances.
When: Fridays to Sundays until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays
Time: Various hours
Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)
Tickets: Available on-site
Pie Eating Contest + Pop-Up Shop
What: Put on your stretchy pants for this good old-fashioned pie-eating contest sponsored by The Pie Hole. Two contests will determine who can eat the most pie, with the winner earning a $300 Metropolis at Metrotown gift card.
When: October 19, 2024
Time: 11 am to 2 pm
Where: Metropolis at Metrotown Grand Court — 4700 Kingsway, Burnaby
Rosie’s x Main Street Brewing Oktoberfest Pop-up
What: Main Street Brewing is joining forces with Rosie’s BBQ and Smokehouse for an epic Oktoberfest pop-up featuring delicious craft beers and food.
Customers can expect a special menu featuring Rosie’s take on Bavarian classics alongside Oktoberfest beers from Main Street Brewing.
When: Now until October 6, 2024
Time: Various opening hours
Where: Main Street Brewing Tap Room — 261 E 7th Avenue, Vancouver
Stanley Park Ghost Train
What: The legendary Stanley Park Ghost Train is back in Vancouver this Halloween, and riders throughout the season can expect thrills and chills from October 10 to 31.
Brave souls can enjoy the haunting theatrical experience during the evening, while young guests can enjoy a less scary matinee train ride through the forest to see the Halloween displays without live performers.
When: October 10 to 31, 2024 (Closed Monday, October 14)
Time: 6 to 10 pm. Matinee train from 2 to 5 pm on Saturdays and Sundays
Where: Pipeline Road in Stanley Park, via the West Georgia Street park entrance, Vancouver
Tickets: $11 to $17 plus fees depending on age and train. Children 2 and under are free. Purchase online
21st Annual DTES Heart of the City Festival
What: Discover over 100 Heart of the City Festival events at over 40 locations in the Downtown Eastside and online this fall. The 21st annual event has the theme of “Threads of Connection”, and the live and virtual events include theatre, dance, storytelling, workshops, exhibits, and more.
When: October 30 to November 10, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various venues
Tickets: Various prices, including free events. Purchase online
MastersFX Monster Museum
What: MastersFX Monster Museum will open its doors to horror fans just in time for the Halloween season from October 11 to November 1.
Guests to the eerie 5,000 sq ft space will discover 80 exhibits of hand-crafted monsters, creatures, and characters from popular movies and TV shows from the award-winning special effects studio.
When: October 11 to November 1, 2024
Time: Various time slots
Where: MastersFX Monster Museum – 4185 Dawson Street, Burnaby
Cost: Various prices, purchase online
Inclusion Art Show & Sale
What: posAbilities’ 20th Annual Inclusion Art Show & Sale showcases the work of 200 artists with diverse abilities, disabled people, and those identifying as having a disability. Shop for original pieces including paintings, pottery, jewellery, and more.
Roundhouse Community Centre is a fully accessible venue and you can also meet the artists during this Community Inclusion Month event.
When: October 23, 2024
Time: 10:30 am to 7:30 pm
Where: Roundhouse Community Centre — 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver
Tickets: Free though donations are being accepted at the door
Oktoberfest at Parallel 49
What: Every day until October 6, Parallel 49 Brewing will be celebrating Oktoberfest in their massive biergarten. Come enjoy live music, a Bavarian food menu, German-style beers, and plenty of cocktails.
The band fires up starting at 5 pm on Thursday to Sunday. Plus, there will be a nightly contest from Thursday to Sunday for the best-dressed Oktoberfest outfit.
When: Now until October 6, 2024
Time: 11 am to 1 am
Where: Parallel 49 – 1950 Triumph Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free
2024 North Shore Art Crawl
What: Get some more art into your life at the 14th Annual North Shore Art Crawl. Local galleries, community centres, businesses, and art schools open their doors and invite the public in to celebrate the talent of over 300 local artists by showcasing their works and their passions.
Discover a wide range of art forms, including painting, jewellery, pottery, textiles, graphic design, glass, sculpture, and photography. A number of venues will even have demos and art activities.
When: October 4 to 6, 2024
Time: 7 to 9 pm (Friday), 11 am to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday)
Where: Various locations
Admission: Free
BC Culture Days 2024
What: BC Culture Days is an annual series of free and interactive creative events hosted by artists and cultural organizations across the province. This year’s three-week-long celebration invites participants to creatively explore and artistically express themselves through workshops, live shows, and more.
When: Now until October 13, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Cost: Free
Dagerpaatch 2024
What: Return to the Dagerpaatch this Halloween at Dageraad Brewing and support a great cause. Guests are invited to pick out a pumpkin by donation, enjoy seasonal drinks and treats, chow down on delicious food while listening to great live entertainment, and more. There will even be costume contests.
The brewery has partnered with the Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS) for the event, which is in support of their work connecting service dogs to people with disabilities. Dagerpaatch is also part of the Burnaby Halloween Festival.
When: October 26 and 27, 2024
Time: Noon to 7 pm
Where: Dageraad Brewing – 114 3191 Thunderbird Crescent, Burnaby
Admission: Free; pumpkins by donation to PADS
Haunted Village: Legends, Tales and Other Stories
What: Burnaby Village Museum’s family-friendly Haunted Village: Legends, Tales and Other Stories is transforming the 10-acre historical attraction into a magical world from October 23 to 27.
The open-air event invites guests to go on a unique self-guided walk and discover wonderous tales lifted from storybook pages and transformed into stunning displays.
When: October 23 to 27, 2024
Time: 4 to 9 pm
Where: Burnaby Village Museum – 6501 Deer Lake Avenue
Tickets: $10 (adults), $5 (children 2 to 12 years old), purchase online
Recurring events and activities
Vancouver Public Library Movie Screenings
What: Vancouver Public Library hosts a variety of movie screenings for the public at its branches throughout the month, and the best part is they are free to check out.
Some films being shown in October include The Bikeriders, I Saw The TV Glow, and Get Out. Get there early to get a good seat!
When: Various dates
Time: Various times
Where: Various VPL Branches
Cost: Free
Bill Reid Gallery — Free Admission Day
What: The Bill Reid Gallery is named after the renowned Haida artist and is the only public gallery dedicated to contemporary Indigenous Art of the Northwest Coast in the country. The gallery is home to the Simon Fraser University Bill Reid Collection and also hosts a variety of special exhibitions, workshops, panel discussions, and more.
Guests can visit the Bill Reid Gallery for free from 2 to 5 pm on the first Friday of each month.
When: The first Friday of every month
Time: 2 to 5 pm
Where: 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Cost: By donation
Vancouver Art Gallery – Free First Friday Nights
What: The Vancouver Art Gallery was founded in 1931 and is renowned as one of North America’s leading visual arts institutions. The largest public art museum in Western Canada currently has a variety of exhibitions on display, and you can check them out for free during the Free First Friday Nights events.
When: The first Friday of every month
Time: 4 to 8 pm
Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Family Saturdays at Chinatown Storytelling Centre
What: Learn about Chinatown’s heritage and culture through hands-on activities during Family Saturdays at the Chinatown Storytelling Centre. The event happens on the third Saturday of each month from 11 am to 1 pm and includes guided tours, prizes, special offers from neighbouring restaurants, and free admission for youth 17 years and under.
When: The third Saturday of each month
Time: 11 am to 1 pm (Centre is open daily from 10 am to 5 pm)
Where: 168 East Pender Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free for youth 17 and under; an adult must accompany guests under 12. Admission is $10-$12; purchase online
Community Jam at The Improv Centre
What: The Improv Centre welcomes performers of all levels to get up onstage with professionally trained improvisers at its free monthly community jam. The 18+ event features theatre exercises, improv games, and more during the fun, interactive jam.
When: The last Saturday of every month
Time: 3:30 to 5:30 pm
Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free