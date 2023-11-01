Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Keep your wallet in your pocket this November with our list of 23 free and inexpensive events happening in Vancouver this month.

From the Diwali Festival to the City of Surrey’s gigantic Tree Lighting, you’ll be sure to have fun without breaking the bank.

One-Time Only Events and Activities

What: VAFF’s 27th annual event features 131 films, 35 in-person and virtual programs, and over 20 world premieres. It also welcomes Festival Ambassador Grace Park, known for her work in A Million Little Things, Hawaii Five-O, The Border, and Battlestar Galactica.

This year’s theme is “creating opportunities,” which reflects the VAFF’s commitment to supporting emerging and established filmmakers from Asian-Canadian and Asian diaspora communities by providing access to resources, mentorship, funding, and networking opportunities.

Where: November 2 to 12, 2023

Time: Various times

When: In person at International Village Cineplex and Scotiabank Theatre, as well as virtual programs

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Support local and shop one-of-a-kind gifts from over 45 small businesses, artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives at the Fall Pop-Up Shop. Made in the 604 has curated a lineup of unique vendors offering jewellery, candles, giftware, home décor, clothing, artisanal chocolates, and more.

Admission is free, and the first 25 people in the doors at the Heritage Hall will receive market money to spend at any vendor booth.

When: November 4 and 5, 2023

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free; register online

What: The 13th edition of Zee Zee Theatre’s annual community storytelling project centres on stories from the Queer Asian experience. Attendees are invited to have a candid conversation for 20 minutes with a storyteller who will share true stories while breaking down assumptions and building understanding.

The Rainbow Elders & Allies Collection is produced by Jordy Matheson and curated by Jaylon Han, Yanting Qiu, and Shay Dior.

When: November 18 and 19, November 25 and 26, 2023

Time: 1 to 4 pm

Where: Vancouver Public Library Central Branch (sign-up is at the door of the Third Floor Atrium) – 350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Diwali Fest is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with Indian wedding-themed festivities, and everyone is invited to the parties.

Diwali Fest 2023 continues with a colourful celebration of light at Diwali Coquitlam. The Haldi on Friday, November 3, features an artist talk with Sandeep Johal and Sara Khan, community and vendor booths, and a musical and dance showcase.

Festivities wrap up on Sunday, November 5, with Diwali Downtown Surrey from 2 to 5 pm at Surrey City Hall. Delight in the excitement of a Baraat (wedding day procession) and Shaadi (wedding ceremony) at this family-friendly event.

When: November 3 and 5, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations; check the website for details

Cost: Free or by donation

What: The Christmas Store at Potters is back for its 19th year of delighting shoppers with its opulent holiday displays and a massive array of decor items, stocking stuffers, and one-of-a-kind gifts.

Every year, this garden centre in Surrey transforms its 28,000-square-foot space into a yuletide wonderland. The Christmas Store offers more than just shopping.

When:

Now through November 7: Daily, 9 am to 6 pm

November 8 to December 24: Monday, Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday, 9 am to 6 pm;

Wednesday, Thursday Friday, 9 am to 7 pm

Where: 19158 48th Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free

What: Nights may get longer in the fall, but that just means there’s more time to enjoy some stunning outdoor lights in Metro Vancouver.

The City of Surrey is hosting the 11th annual Bear Creek Lights from November 3 to 17 at one of the city’s most popular green spaces. This year’s festival is described as a “magical wonderland” and is perfect for all ages to enjoy.

When: November 3 to 17, 2023 (closed on November 11)

Time: 4:30 to 9 pm, with entry times every 30 minutes

Where: Bear Creek Park – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: Free, register online

What: Explore a winter wonderland of lights, art, magic and stories. Squamish at Dusk is a stunning new light experience at Rose Park, with immersive installations for all ages to enjoy this holiday season.

Bring the whole family and enjoy the mesmerizing tunnel of lights, a sparkling grotto, an enchanted forest, and more.

When: November 23 to December 10, 2023

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Rose Park – 38550 Loggers Ln, Squamish

Cost: $10-$15 plus fees, free for children 3 and under. Purchase online

What: The 13th annual Surrey Tree Lighting Festival and Holiday Market, presented by Concord Pacific, is happening at Surrey Civic Plaza this month.

Guests are invited to start off the holiday season by taking free photos with Santa, shopping in the expanded holiday market, enjoying amusement rides and lighting displays, and checking out the live entertainment across four stages.

When: November 25 and 26, 2023

Time: Noon to 8 pm

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: A Vancouver tradition for nearly 50 years, Circle Craft features a wide variety of makers, creators, and artists. You can find clothing designers, potters, jewellers, metal and woodworkers, glass blowers, and candle and soap makers — just to name a few.

When: November 8 to 12, 2023

Time: 10 am to 9 pm (Wednesday to Friday), 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, free for children 12 and under. Save 50% off admission after 5 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Purchase online

What: The holidays in Vancouver just wouldn’t be as bright without the Lights of Hope, and this year is kicking off with the return of the popular fireworks display.

St. Paul’s Foundation’s massive light display outside of St. Paul’s Hospital has been an annual Christmastime tradition and fundraising campaign since 1998.

More than 100,000 lights and hundreds of shining stars recognizing the support of generous donors will be officially switched on Thursday, November 23. And fireworks will commemorate the occasion on opening night.

When: November 23, 2023 (lights will be on display until January 5, 2024)

Time: 6 to 8 pm for kickoff, nightly throughout the holiday season

Where: St. Paul’s Hospital – 1081 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Showcasing a variety of artists, including international artists from France, Poland, and the United States, the Lumière Festival will feature illuminated artworks, light-based projections, dynamic performances, and interactive workshops that will help bring a little light to the darkest season.

Different interactive, light-based pieces will be on display in more than 10 locations across downtown Vancouver, including the West End, Yaletown, and Gastown neighbourhoods.

When: November 2 to 6, 2023

Where: Various locations throughout Downtown Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Explore an intricate blend of musical genres and sonic landscapes at the 2023 Modulus Festival. A curated lineup of diverse and talented artists pushes the boundaries of music and creativity, from avant-garde compositions to cutting-edge performances.

Whether you’re a first-time attendee seeking something new or a longtime Music on Main fan, the Modulus Festival is the place to be for inspiring and unique music.

When: November 3 to 6, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: The Roundhouse, Annex, The Ironworks and The Post at 750

Tickets: Pay what you will from $19 to $72. An All-Access Pass is also available for $169 until November 1. Purchase online.

What: Heads up, art lovers! One of the city’s largest art celebrations is returning this fall, and everything is free to check out.

The 27th annual Eastside Culture Crawl is happening from November 16 to 19 in dozens of buildings across Vancouver’s eastside. More than 500 artists are expected to welcome tens of thousands of visitors to their studios.

When: November 16 to 19, 2023

Time: 5 to 10 pm (Thursday and Friday) and 11 am to 6 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Various locations throughout East Vancouver

Recurring Events and Activities

What: The Bill Reid Gallery is named after the renowned Haida artist and is the only public gallery dedicated to contemporary Indigenous Art of the Northwest Coast in the country. The gallery is home to the Simon Fraser University Bill Reid Collection and also hosts a variety of special exhibitions, workshops, panel discussions, and more.

Guests can visit Bill Reid Gallery for free from 2 to 5 pm on the first Friday of each month.

When: The first Friday of every month

Time: 2 to 5 pm

Where: 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: The Vancouver Art Gallery was founded in 1931 and is renowned as one of North America’s leading visual arts institutions. There are a variety of exhibitions currently on display at the largest public art museum in western Canada, and you can check them out for free during the Free First Friday Nights events.

When: The first Friday of every month

Time: 4 to 8 pm

Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Improv Centre welcomes performers of all levels to get up onstage with professionally trained improvisers at its free monthly community jam. The 18+ event features theatre exercises, improv games and scenes, and more during the fun, interactive jam.

When: The last Saturday of every month.

Time: 3:30 to 5:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Farmers’ Markets in Metro Vancouver

What: Visitors will find over 85 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.

When: Every Saturday from November 4, 2023, until March 30, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 50 E 30th Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver

What: With over 35 farms and producers, the Hastings Park Winter Farmers Market makes it easy to keep meals farm-to-table. Highlights of the weekly event are winter produce, artisanal cheeses, bread, craft alcohol, treats, and delicious food truck offerings.

When: Every Sunday from November 5, 2023, until April 28, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Hastings Park – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

What: You can shop at the Granville Island Public Market year-round. It’s indoors, so it’s a great option on a rainy day. This place is loved by locals and tourists alike. Shop for all your basics and extras here and grab lunch from some of the city’s best eats.

When: Every day

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Where: Granville Island – 1661 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

What: Established in 2008, the Port Moody Winter Farmers’ Market began as a bi-weekly market in the lobby and courtyard of the Port Moody Rec Centre. Now a weekly market, shoppers can stop by every Sunday for local BC produce, artisan crafts, and delicious baked goods.

When: Every Sunday until April 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Port Moody Recreation Complex – 300 Ioco Road, Port Moody

What: New West Farmer’s Market showcases dozens of vendors and food trucks each week. Shop for farm-fresh produce, local artisan items, gourmet prepared foods, and more while enjoying live entertainment.

When: Every Thursday from until November 2, 2023

Time: 3 to 7 pm

Where: Tipperary Park next to New West City Hall – 315 Queens Avenue, New Westminster

What: This Delta farmers’ market features local produce, sweet treats, blooms, bevies, artisans, live music, food trucks and more. There will also be themed celebrations on select dates throughout the season.

When: Every other Saturday until November 11, 2023

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Market Square, Southlands – 6313 Market Avenue, Delta

The market is proud to highlight produce grown by student farmers in Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Sustainable Agriculture and Farm Schools in Richmond and Delta. The students learn ecologically sensitive agriculture practices.

When: Every Tuesday until November 14, 2023

Time: Noon to 4 pm

Where: Minoru Plaza in front of Richmond Library and Cultural Centre – 7700 Minoru Gate, Richmond