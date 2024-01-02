Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Vancouver, let’s do ourselves a big favour and start the new year the right way: by saving the dough in our pockets.

To help you prepare, we’ve rounded up 23 great FREE and cheap events and activities happening in the city in January, including Lunar New Year celebrations, art exhibits, and more!

And for more great events happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

Events and activities in and around Metro Vancouver

What: PuSh International Performing Arts Festival is back for its 20th groundbreaking year in Vancouver this winter, and it promises a lineup of works for every type of live arts enthusiast.

The Lower Mainland’s signature mid-winter cultural event is described as a “manifesto for live art,” with works featuring personal accounts of resistance and acts of vulnerability. Guests will also explore themes such as migration, displacement, labour, injustice, and artificial intelligence during the performances.

When: January 18 to February 4, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues

Tickets and Passes: $16.75 to $39 plus free events and top-tier ticket options available at the Playhouse. Purchase online

What: Coquitlam Heritage is hosting Lunar New Year celebrations, with festivities including traditional dance demos led by instructor Jessica Yue and a cooking demonstration of sesame balls or baked rice cakes. Guests will even have the opportunity to try the treats.

Yuto Books will present story time sessions throughout the day in English, Mandarin and Cantonese, and there will also be crafts and art activities. Make sure to take a Lunar New Year photo at the photoshoot station on site.

When: January 27, 2024

Time: 12 to 3 pm

Where: Coquitlam Heritage at Mackin House – 1116 Brunette Avenue, Coquitlam

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver Fraser Port Authority invites guests to discover how Delta is a gateway to Canada’s trade with the world. The free guided tour will showcase a busy container depot, huge logistics warehouses, and Canada’s largest deep-sea container terminal. You can also get an up-close look at container ships loading and unloading at the Deltaport container terminal.

When: January 13, 2024

Time: 10 am

Where: Port of Vancouver Delta Community Office – 5223 Ladner Trunk Road Trenant Park Square, Delta

Cost: Free

What: You’re invited to celebrate Family Literacy Day at the annual Surrey Libraries Expo at Cloverdale Rec Centre. There will be a variety of fun activities for all ages to enjoy, including craft stations, coding sessions, book bowling and more. Plus, check out the Pop-Up library to discover the latest reading releases.

When: January 27, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2:30 pm

Where: Cloverdale Recreation Centre – 6188 176 Street, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: Calling all whimsical winter lovers! The Robson Square Ice Rink is open for the new skating season, and all ages are invited to hit the ice.

Located under the covered outdoor plaza at Robson Square, the rink operates seasonally when temperatures begin to dip.

When: Open daily until February 29, 2024

Time: 9 am to 9 pm (11 am to 5 pm on Christmas Day)

Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver; beneath Robson Street and Howe Street

Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your skates. Skate rentals are also available for a fee

What: AME Roundup Conference hosts a family-focused Discovery Day at the Vancouver Convention Centre. The free event invites all ages to learn about mineral exploration and mining through interactive displays, exhibitors and experiences.

When: January 21, 2024

Time: 10 am and 10:30 am staggered start times

Where: Ballroom A, Vancouver Convention Centre East – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver has a pretty epic food truck scene, and this free food truck festival is here to prove it.

Street Food City is back for its 12th year, giving visitors a delicious opportunity to try some of the great food truck eats Vancouver has to offer, all in one convenient location.

Some notable trucks that’ll be at this year’s festival include Shameless Buns, Shawarma Time, Tornado Potato, Reel Mac and Cheese, Mad Greek, Dos Amigos, Slavic Rolls, and Chickpea.

When: January 20 to 28, 2024

Time: Weekdays, 11 am to 2 pm; Weekends, 11 am to various times

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square, West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free entry

What: Help remove invasive plants and clean up litter at various parks in Surrey this winter. Tools and training will be provided, and all ages are welcome.

Nature Work Parties are drop-in, rain or shine, though events may be cancelled in high winds or extreme weather conditions. Participants are also asked to wear appropriate clothing for outdoor winter activities.

When: January 13, January 27, February 10 and February 17, 2024

Time: 10 am and 10:30 am staggered start times

Where: Various parks in Surrey

Admission: Free

What: The City of New Westminster and the Parks and Recreation Horticultural team have lit up a dozen gardens and public spaces around the city with stunning holiday lights, and they’re shining until January 28. Bundle up and head out to see them all.

When: Now until January 28, 2024

Time: Nightly

Where: Various parks and public spaces around New Westminster

Cost: Free

What: West Vancouver art instructors get the spotlight at The Ferry Building Gallery this winter. Staying Curious celebrates the instructors by showcasing their unique approaches to art and their unique sources of creativity.

Guests will see works in a variety of mediums, including painting, quilting, and sculpture.

When: Wednesday to Sunday from January 11 to February 4, 2024 (Opening Reception on January 11 from 6 to 8 pm, Meet the Artists event on January 14 from 2 to 3 pm)

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Ferry Building Gallery – 1414 Argyle Avenue, West Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: The City of North Vancouver’s free Shipyards Skate Plaza is now open, and skaters of all ages can glide on the approximately 12,000 sq ft surface daily from 1 to 8 pm. Fun can be had no matter the weather – the Shipyards Skate Plaza is covered by a retractable roof.

When: Daily until March 31, 2024

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: Free — Skate rentals are available for $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)

What: Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre invites guests to begin 2024 with a free drop-in calligraphy activity. Write Japanese characters on washi with brush & ink, including auspicious words for the new year or your own aspirations for the coming months. Materials, examples, and guidance will be provided.

You can also learn how to play Shogi, a popular mind sport from Japan. There will be live instruction, games, and tournaments running throughout the afternoon.

When: January 6, 2024

Time: 11 am to 3 pm

Where: Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre – 6688 Southoaks Crescent, Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: The 24th Annual Winter Ice Palace transforms the Cloverdale Arena into a wintry wonderland. Invite your friends and family to join you for a festive skate, complete with holiday lights, colourful decorations, and seasonal music.

When: Now until January 7, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Cloverdale Ice Arena – 6090 176th Street, Surrey

Cost: $4.75 per person, $3.50 for skate rentals, $1.75 for helmet rentals. Free admission for annual Recreation Pass and Family Fun Pass holders.

What: Lights at Lafarge, Metro Vancouver’s largest free outdoor winter lights display, is back for another holiday season.

The annual tradition will illuminate Lafarge Lake in Coquitlam throughout the season, with over 100,000 twinkling lights to enjoy until the end of February.

Guests of all ages can explore the outdoor display that wraps around the lake, leading them on a 1.2 km loop through themed zones.

When: Now until February 2024

Time: Nightly until 11 pm

Where: Town Centre Park – 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Cost: Free

What: Festive season is just around the corner, and The Polygon Gallery is making sure that your holidays are ready to shine bright.

The vibrant public art institution in North Vancouver is hosting its annual Holiday Shop until January 7. Throughout the season, visitors to the Gallery’s main floor will discover a huge selection of unique gifts by independent makers and artists.

When: Now until January 7, 2024 (closed Monday and Tuesday)

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday), 10 am to 9 pm (Thursday)

Where: The Polygon Gallery — 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver Public Library hosts a performance and panel showcase of Quirk-E, the Queer Imaging and Riting Kollective for Elders. Enjoy tea and coffee with a number of the kollective’s members and learn about the variety of artistic productions they have created over the past 17 years.

When: January 20, 2024

Time: 1 to 3 pm

Where: Vancouver Public Library Central Branch – 350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

