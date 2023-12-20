TikTok star Pinky Patel coming to Metro Vancouver with new comedy tour

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Pinky Patel is bringing her signature brand of comedy to Metro Vancouver for two shows this winter, and it’s one you’ll want to check out with your “priends.”

The fast-rising TikTok comedian is performing in Vancouver on March 9 and in Surrey on March 10.

Patel is also performing in Victoria and Toronto on the New Crown, Who Dhis tour, and advanced tickets are on sale now.

Patel describes herself as a PTA mom turned creator, comedian and personality. She began posting comedic videos on social media in October 2020, which soon led to a following of 5.3 million followers on TikTok and over 2 million fans on Facebook and Instagram.

Originally from Illinois, Patel’s hilarious commentary and viral videos have garnered her almost 90 million likes on TikTok and brand deals with companies like Clorox, Pfizer, and Pure Leaf Tea. And she’s rarely seen without her crown and lip gloss.

When: March 9 (Vancouver), March 10 (Surrey), 2024

Time: 7:30 pm (Vancouver), 8 pm (Surrey)

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver; Bell Performing Arts Centre – 6250 – 144th Street, Surrey

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online