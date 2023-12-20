EventsArts

TikTok star Pinky Patel coming to Metro Vancouver with new comedy tour

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Dec 20 2023, 8:16 pm
TikTok star Pinky Patel coming to Metro Vancouver with new comedy tour
Pinky Patel

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Date Night

Wed, January 3, 7:30pm

Date Night

Community Jam

Sat, January 20, 3:30pm

Community Jam

House Teams Showcase

Sun, February 11, 7:30pm

House Teams Showcase

Un-Named®️ Sketch Show

Thu, February 15, 9:15pm

Un-Named®️ Sketch Show

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Pinky Patel is bringing her signature brand of comedy to Metro Vancouver for two shows this winter, and it’s one you’ll want to check out with your “priends.”

The fast-rising TikTok comedian is performing in Vancouver on March 9 and in Surrey on March 10.

Patel is also performing in Victoria and Toronto on the New Crown, Who Dhis tour, and advanced tickets are on sale now.

Patel describes herself as a PTA mom turned creator, comedian and personality. She began posting comedic videos on social media in October 2020, which soon led to a following of 5.3 million followers on TikTok and over 2 million fans on Facebook and Instagram.

Originally from Illinois, Patel’s hilarious commentary and viral videos have garnered her almost 90 million likes on TikTok and brand deals with companies like Clorox, Pfizer, and Pure Leaf Tea. And she’s rarely seen without her crown and lip gloss.

@pinkypatelofficial #stitch with @Shay.nanigans87 #satire #pinkypatelofficial #pinkysplaining #priends ♬ Holiday Bae Instrumental – SAMUEL GRACE

Are you excited to see Patel in Vancouver or Surrey? Let us know in the comments!

Pinky Patel

When: March 9 (Vancouver), March 10 (Surrey), 2024
Time: 7:30 pm (Vancouver), 8 pm (Surrey)
Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver; Bell Performing Arts Centre – 6250 – 144th Street, Surrey
Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Arts
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop