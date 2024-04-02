More than 20 FREE and cheap things to do in Metro Vancouver this April

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

There is loads of free and inexpensive fun to be had around town. So let’s get started!

Check out these 26 fun events in Vancouver in April that won’t break the bank, like Boulevard Garden Walking Tours, Capture Photography Festival, and more.

What: Harrison Tulip Festival, the massive Onos Farms floral celebration in Aggasis, invites guests to discover a stunning flowerscape with more than 10 million bulbs planted. Explore over 50 tulip varieties, 15 double daffodil varieties, and 12 types of hyacinths. Between seven and 25 acres of flowers are in full bloom at any given time.

There will also be photo ops, floral surprises, food trucks, and more at the largest tulip farm-festival experience in BC.

When: April 8 to May 2024

Time: 10 am to 6:30 pm (Monday to Friday), 6 am to 6:30 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: 5039 Lougheed Hwy, Agassiz (Parking off Cameron Road)

Tickets: Starting at $12 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $7 for kids ages 3 to 12. Purchase online

What: A free, month-long photography festival featuring dozens of free events returns to Metro Vancouver in April. Known as the Capture Photography Festival, this year’s events include gallery exhibitions, public art installations, photo walks, and more across the region.

Highlights include the Festival Launch and Opening Reception of the featured exhibition, On Time on April 4, an artist talk with Karen Zalamea on April 14, and an online talk with Shana Lopes, Assistant Curator of Photography at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art on April 17. Make sure to bring your camera along because you will be inspired.

When: April 1 to 30, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations throughout Metro Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Dani Gal’s Historical Records is an epic that began in 2005 and is made up of over 700 commercially issued vinyl LPs. The Polygon Gallery is hosting Part 1, 2005-2018 from the Collection of Migros Museum in Zürich in its ground floor gallery throughout the spring and into summer. It is Gal’s first solo exhibition in Canada.

When: Wednesday to Sunday until July 14, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (open until 9 pm on Thursdays)

Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Admission: By donation

What: Organized by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival (the same folks who organize fests around the Lower Mainland, including the upcoming Food Truck Wars), the UBC Food Truck Festival is taking place on Thursday, April 4, and Friday, April 5.

Going down at the University Commons area in front of the AMS next, this food-filled extravaganza features 24 food trucks, 15 BC Shop Local artisan vendors, roving entertainment, and more.

When: April 4 and 5, 2024

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: UBC University Commons — 6133 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Free; register for free tickets online

What: Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festivals, one of the city’s most beautiful and beloved yearly events, is happening until April 25. VCBF is a celebration of the city’s gorgeous pink cherry trees.

When: Now until April 25, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations around Metro Vancouver

What: East Van Boulevard Gardens hosts a series of walking tours to celebrate Earth Day. Discover the unique boulevard gardens near Mount Pleasant Neighbourhood House while supporting the charitable, community-based organization. It’s also a great way to learn about the gardens and why they are so important for our health and wellbeing.

Attendees will also have a chance to win door-prizes from Anh and Chi, Windfall Cider, Flourist, DL Chicken, and local artist Priscilla Yu.

When: April 13, 14 and 19, 2024

Time: 11 am to 8 pm Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm Sunday

Where: Seven gardens in East Vancouver near Mount Pleasant Neighbourhood House

Cost: By donation, register online

What: Get inspired at the Gym Culture Show, an exciting and innovative fitness expo coming to the Coast Langley City Hotel & Convention Centre. The event celebrates all things fitness with interactive workshops, demonstrations and seminars, and more led by professionals and industry leaders.

Whether you’re just starting your workout journey or are a gym enthusiast, this is the event for you.

When: April 5 and 6, 2024

Time: 4 to 8 pm (Friday), 10 am to 5 pm (Saturday)

Where: Coast Langley City Hotel & Convention Centre — 20393 Fraser Highway, Langley

Cost: Two for one deal — $10 plus service fees (ends April 5). Event Day — $10 plus service fee. Purchase online

What: Reel to Real is an annual youth film festival showcasing the best of international cinema to an audience of all ages. The 26th-anniversary lineup includes shorts and feature-length films, Canadian premieres, a youth filmmakers showcase, and more at Vancity Theatre and The Roundhouse Community Centre.

When: April 7 to 16, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Vancity Theatre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver; The Roundhouse Community Centre – 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver has a pretty incredible food truck scene, so naturally, you want to know which one is the best of the best. Hence, the food truck wars.

On April 19, the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival will be coming to Langley for its third annual Food Truck Wars 2024, pitting truck against truck for awards in multiple categories. You’ll have the chance to eat some delicious meals and vote for your favourite trucks.

When: Friday, April 19th: 3 pm – 9 pm

Saturday, April 20th: 11 am – 9 pm

Sunday, April 21st: 11 am – 8 pm

Where: KPU Langley — 20901 Langley Bypass, Langley

Cost: Entry by donation

What: The City of Surrey is set to host the 13th annual Party for the Planet at Surrey Civic Plaza, presented by TD, on Saturday, April 27.

This year’s event will be packed full of entertainment and activities for the whole family. The best part is that it’s free to attend and just steps from the Surrey Central SkyTrain station.

When: April 27, 2024

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104 Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: The sight of cherry blossoms in Vancouver is a sure sign that spring is here. Our city boasts more than 40,000 Japanese cherry flowering trees, which cover the parks and streets with pink and white petals for a (sadly) short time.

This is why you’ll want to make sure you know where to check out the best blossoms during the peak of the season with this handy map.

When: Any day while the cherry blossoms are in bloom

Time: Various hours of the day

Where: Various neighbourhoods across Vancouver. See the map online

What: Hosts Miss Gloria Hole and Mina Mercury presents Drag Gaymes at Bean Around The World. The event will feature high-energy drag performances and saucy gaymes that is sure to leave everyone full of laughter and frivolity. Featuring trivia, bingo, Pictionary and more.

When: April 11, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Bean Around the World — 175 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $10 plus fees, purchase online

What: The largest Vaisakhi parade in the world returns to Metro Vancouver this spring.

Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade, organized by Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar, will take place on Saturday, April 20. Over 500,000 people are expected to enjoy the variety of floats, live music and dancers, and community groups.

Hundreds of booths along the parade route, sponsored by local businesses and families, will provide free food and treats to the crowds.

When: April 20, 2024

Time: 9:30 am to 4 pm

Where: Starts at the Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar – 12885 85th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: The Dance Centre celebrates International Dance Day with free performances, studio showings, and more. Full details on all of the fun will be announced closer to the big day.

When: April 29, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: The Dance Centre at Scotiabank Dance Centre — Level 6, 677 Davie Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Expect plenty of food trucks at the Coquitlam Community Fest this month. The outdoor event will also feature live local music, arts and crafts, a BC Shop Local marketplace, and more. The best part is that tickets are free!

When: April 27 and 28, 2024

Time: 11 am to 8 pm Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm Sunday

Where: Town Centre Park — 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Tickets: Free online

What: Richmond Night Market is back for another season filled with epic eats and live entertainment. The largest night market in North America draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the 600+ international food items up for order. There is also a ton of unique shopping pportunities along with the diverse lineup of nightly performances.

When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: Various hours

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Tickets: To be released soon

Recurring Events and Activities Burnaby Central Railway What: Burnaby Central Railway is welcoming passengers to climb aboard its 3 km track near Confederation Park every weekend until this fall. Your ride will take you across tunnels, bridges, and viaducts. And while you’re there, stop by the ever-growing Garden Railway. British Columbia Society of Model Engineers (BCSME) built and operates the mini railway, with three different types of locomotives pulling the ridable trains. When: Weekends and stat holidays until Thanksgiving Monday, October 14, 2024

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: 120 N Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: $4.50 for a single ride, all passengers three years old and up. $40 for a 10-ride pass

What: The Bill Reid Gallery is named after the renowned Haida artist and is the only public gallery dedicated to contemporary Indigenous Art of the Northwest Coast in the country. The gallery is home to the Simon Fraser University Bill Reid Collection and also hosts a variety of special exhibitions, workshops, panel discussions, and more.

Guests can visit the Bill Reid Gallery for free from 2 to 5 pm on the first Friday of each month.

When: The first Friday of every month

Time: 2 to 5 pm

Where: 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: The Vancouver Art Gallery was founded in 1931 and is renowned as one of North America’s leading visual arts institutions. There are a variety of exhibitions currently on display at the largest public art museum in Western Canada, and you can check them out for free during the Free First Friday Nights events.

When: The first Friday of every month

Time: 4 to 8 pm

Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Improv Centre welcomes performers of all levels to get up onstage with professionally trained improvisers at its free monthly community jam. The 18+ event features theatre exercises, improv games, and more during the fun, interactive jam.

When: The last Saturday of every month

Time: 3:30 to 5:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Parker Rooftop is ready to help make the most of your weekends with Sunday Funday, with acclaimed live entertainment set against the backdrop of English Bay.

Whether you’re looking for delicious food and cocktails, a chance to socialize, or the best in local music starting at 7 pm, Parker Rooftop has you covered. Plus, there’s an all-day happy hour from 3 to 11 pm in the heated and covered patio or opulent dining room.

When: Every Sunday

Time: Open at 3 pm with music from 7 to 10 pm

Where: Parker Rooftop — 1379 Howe Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free, but reservations are recommended; reserve online

Farmers’ Markets in Metro Vancouver

This farmers’ market began in 1995 and became the cornerstone of the Vancouver Farmers’ Market collective. One of the most popular markets, Trout Lake has food trucks on-site and a variety of vendors selling fresh local produce, locally made goods, and all things food.

When: Every Saturday From April 6 until October 26, 2024

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Where: Lakewood Drive and East 13th Avenue, Vancouver

This large farmers’ market takes place in both winter and summer right by Nat Bailey Stadium. Expect stalls of fresh produce, food trucks, and other local goodies.

When: Every Saturday from April 6 to October 26, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 50 East 30th Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver

Live music, over 80 vendors, and great local produce and food products make the White Rock Farmers’ Market a great community event for South Surrey and White Rock.

When: Every Sunday from April 21 to October 13, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 15154 Russell Avenue, White Rock (Beside Whaling Wall)

What: Shop for fresh groceries (fresh foods picked from local farmers’ fields in the Fraser and Okanagan Valleys), along with plants, flowers, and other artisan goods at this weekly market in Fort Langley.

When: Every Saturday from April 6 until December 7, 2024

Time: 9 am to 3 pm

Where: St. Andrews Historic Church – 9025 Glover Road, Fort Langley

What: Swing by Haney Farmers’ Market in the heart of downtown Maple Ridge to shop for fresh produce and items from local artisans.

When: Every Saturday from April 20 to October 26, 2024

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Where: Memorial Peace Park in Maple Ridge