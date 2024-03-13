EventsDH Community PartnershipSpringCurated

Take a magical tour of Vancouver's cherry blossoms with this map

Mar 13 2024, 5:22 pm
The sight of cherry blossoms in Vancouver is a sure sign that spring is here. Our city boasts more than 40,000 Japanese cherry flowering trees, which cover the parks and streets with pink and white petals for a (sadly) short time.

This is why you’ll want to make sure you know where to check out the best blossoms during the peak of the season.

The Cherry Compass page from the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival has dozens of spots on its new Blossom Map to find out where to take the perfect photo. The map is updated in real-time so you can be sure that it’s stunningly beautiful when you arrive (weather permitting, of course).

If you have a picture-perfect tree on your street, you can also let others know through the map, with destinations as far as Sechelt added to allow everyone on the South Coast a chance to check the trees out.

Check out the map here.

We also rounded up some of our top spots to get your planning started.

West 22nd Avenue

All in unison

Vincent C.Y. via Flickr

Along eight consecutive city blocks of West 22nd Avenue from Arbutus Street to Carnavon Street.

Burrard Station (SkyTrain)

cherry_panorama

Aaron O via Flickr

Art Phillips Park at Burrard SkyTrain Station in downtown Vancouver.

West 16th Avenue (Burrard)

Cherry Blossoms

Kaiser the Beagle via Flickr

Along five consecutive city blocks of West 16th Avenue from Maple Street to Granville Street.

West 7th Avenue (Fairview)

Mon septantième printemps

Pierre via Flickr

A canopy of Kanzans stretches seven city blocks in the Fairview neighbourhood (West Broadway Corridor) from Hemlock Street to Heather Street. Other canopies can also be found on surrounding streets.

Granville Plaza (Downtown)

Image: Vancity Buzz

Daily Hive

A cluster of pink at 200 Granville Street (the public plaza outside the West building entrance to Waterfront Station; at the foot of Granville Street and West Cordova, above the parkade).

Akali Singh Sikh Temple

Vancouver

David Evanochko via Flickr

Along two consecutive city blocks of East 3rd Avenue from Rupert Street to Skeena Street. Looking east from Rupert Street, the cherry blossom trees perfectly frame the Sikh Temple at East 3rd Avenue and Skeena Street.

Lower Mall (UBC)

Cherry Blossoms Path

Kaho_Photography via Flickr

Along one city block of the Lower Mall from Vanier Place to University Boulevard.

Nelson Street (West End)

Along two city blocks of Nelson Street: from Broughton Street to Jervis Street and Bidwell Street to Cardero Street.

Graveley Street (Renfrew)

Cherry Bloom Block Party

Winston Wong via Flickr

Along one city block of Graveley Street from Lillooet Street to Windermere Street.

West 59th Avenue (Granville)

Along two city blocks of West 59th Avenue from Angus Drive to Granville Street.

Stanley Park

DSC00778

Simon SLC via Flickr

Clusters of blooming trees are at several locations in Stanley Park: near the Rose Garden, the pathways leading to the Japanese War Memorial, and around the eastern edge of Lost Lagoon.

Queen Elizabeth Park

Sakura @ Queen Elizabeth Park

Chun@Beijing via Flickr

Clusters of pink can be found around the park, including the park entrance at West 33rd Avenue.

Granville Island

Cherry Blossoms On Granville Island

JakeInVan via Flickr

Along the eastern edge of the Granville Island seawall at False Creek.

Regent College (UBC)

Image: Ken McAllister via Regent College

Ken McAllister via Regent College

Approximately 60 young trees are planted around the perimeter of the building, located at 5800 University Boulevard (the intersection of University Boulevard and Wesbrook Mall).

And while the cherry blossoms make for fantastic photos, please remember to be respectful when visiting neighbourhoods.

Want to explore the blossoms at night for an incredible spring date night idea? The 18th annual Cherry Blossom Festival kicks off with Blossoms After Dark from March 29 to 31, a stunning evening experience where you get to explore illuminated cherry blossoms.

Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival 2024

When: March 29 to April 25, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations around Metro Vancouver

