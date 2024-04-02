EventsSpringOutdoors

Dazzling tulip fields are blooming early in Abbotsford for annual festival

Daniel Chai
|
Apr 2 2024, 7:20 pm
Lakeland Flowers/Facebook

One of the country’s premiere tulip festivals is in early bloom in the Fraser Valley, and the natural beauty is definitely worth the drive.

Lakeland Farms’ annual Abbotsford Tulip Festival will open to visitors on Saturday, April 6, kicking off a six-month celebration of everything floral.

The highly anticipated springtime event features a gargantuan garden with over 100 varieties of stunning tulips spread over 28 acres.

Abbotsford Tulip Festival

Lakeland Flowers/Facebook

“We were so grateful to meet the thousands of people who came to our farm last season. Connecting with visitors is my favourite part of the festival,” said Nick Warmerdam, farmer and owner of Lakeland Flowers.

“Every year we improve the visitor experience and this year we added more photo opps, tulips, and specialty varieties. From the end of May and on, our guests can expect to see more blooms right until early September.”

Abbotsford Tulip Festival

Lakeland Flowers/Facebook

Abbotsford Tulip Festival features kilometres of walking trails and specialty varietals like fringe tulips and double tulips that have been imported from Holland, and a legacy tulip named after Peter Warmerdam, Nick’s father.

Bring a camera with you as the fields will have photo ops, including bicycles, baby grand pianos, and giant klompen (Dutch wooden shoes). On select nights during the fest, guests can enjoy live music nights and food trucks.

Visitors can pack their own picnic and also purchase fresh-cut tulips to bring home with them.

Abbotsford Tulip Festival

Lakeland Flowers/Facebook

May and June will feature over 30 acres of peonies, lupins, Siberian wallflowers, and lavender at Lakeland Flowers. The farm’s summer flower fest will wrap up with over 40 acres of sunflowers, 80 varieties of flowering crops, and 20 species of cut flowers.

Abbotsford Tulip Festival

When: April 6 until May 12, 2024
Time: 6 am to 8 pm
Where: 3663 Marion Road, Abbotsford
Cost: Advance online prices: $8 (Monday to Friday from 8 am to dusk), $15 (Saturday and Sunday from 8 am to dusk). $15 for early light special (Sunday to Friday from 6 am to 8 am (starting date TBD). Day-of online and door tickets will also be available. Purchase online

