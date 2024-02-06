For one night only, Science World is transforming into a colossal cocktail laboratory for the return of a highly anticipated fundraiser.

The Science of Cocktails is back for its seventh year on Thursday, April 11, and tickets are now on sale.

Science World’s biggest and most popular fundraiser brings together the city’s most talented bartenders and chefs to showcase the chemistry, biology, and physics behind preparing modern cocktails and cuisine. And it’s all to raise funds for an important cause.

Notorious for selling out in the blink of an eye, the $185 General Admission tickets will grant attendees access to the open bar with 30 bar stations serving unique cocktails crafted by award-winning bartenders. There will also be a dozen culinary stations with delicious bites prepped by local chefs, restaurants, and caterers under the iconic dome.

A $289 VIP ticket includes everything in the General Admission tier, plus a one-hour early event access, exclusive access to the VIP Lounge, premium cocktail offerings and hors d’oeuvres, and live entertainment.

All guests will enjoy cocktail science activities, hands-on demos, galleries and exhibits, and more to discover during the highly anticipated event.

All proceeds from Science of Cocktails support the Bursary Program, which provides free access to people who may not otherwise be able to visit Science World.

“While this event is one of the most anticipated evenings in Vancouver, more importantly, Science of Cocktails plays a pivotal role in supporting students, teachers, and families across BC by providing free access to Science World,” said Nancy Roper, VP of Development and Government Relations at Science World, in a release.

“The event proceeds directly support Science World’s Bursary Program, ensuring that tens of thousands of individuals, including students and teachers from under-resourced schools, refugees, newcomers, immigrants to Canada, people living with autism, physical disabilities, and developmental disabilities, as well as those facing financial barriers, can benefit from the wonders of Science World.”

Since its inception in 2016, Science of Cocktails has raised $1.5 million for its Bursary Program.

The 19+ event is one that cocktail lovers and foodies won’t want to miss. So, snap up your tickets while they’re still available.

When: April 11, 2024

Time: Doors open at 7 pm for VIPs, 7:40 pm for General Admission

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Price: $185 regular, $289 VIP; buy online

With files from Hanna McLean