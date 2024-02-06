Brewery & The Beast Vancouver Festival set to return this summer

Everyone deserves something to look forward to, and we just so happen to be looking forward to the ultimate event for meat and beer lovers alike: Brewery & The Beast.

The highly anticipated celebration of brews, meat, and local products is slated to return to Vancouver on Sunday, June 2.

Brewery & the Beast features top-quality meat cooked in a range of styles, from grilled to slow-roasted, braised or smoked, all paired with chilled local brews, ciders, wine, cocktails, and refreshing zero-proof options, alongside live entertainment throughout the day.

Brewery & The Beast typically runs in three Canadian cities — Vancouver, Victoria, and Calgary — and aims to educate guests on becoming conscientious consumers by buying local, all while filling their stomachs with a ton of high-quality grub.

The 2024 event marks a return to the “All You Can Enjoy” format for both food and drinks, with an increased number of food offerings, more beverages, and extra dessert options, as well as a smaller crowd for a more intimate atmosphere.

Normally, attendees get a personal wooden board complete with a cup holder for their beer along with a hand/facecloth to use in between chowing down on dozens of creations from much-loved local restaurants and purveyors.

Check out some of our favourite eats from past events and be sure to keep an eye out for the ticket release dates and more details.

When: June 2, 2024

