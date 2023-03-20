NewsCurated

21 fantastic spots to see cherry blossoms in Vancouver

A cherry blossom tree in Chilco Street (Daily Hive Vancouver)

It’s almost that time of year when everywhere you look around Vancouver something is blooming in beautiful shades of pink and white.

Across the city, there are over 90,000 flowering trees including more than 40,000 Japanese cherry flowering trees.

There are probably bloom-worthy snaps near where you live, work/study, and along your commute. But where are the real dazzling gems of lined trees and tunnel canopies located?

Here’s our selection of prime spots in Vancouver to see the cherry blossoms bloom right now and over the coming weeks.

These locations were chosen based on a combination of the following criteria:

  • the size of the grove
  • spacing/density of the trees
  • pink canopy/tunnel effect
  • scenic backdrop
  • accessibility

West 22nd Avenue

All in unison

Image: Vincent C.Y. via Flickr

Along eight consecutive city blocks of West 22nd Avenue from Arbutus Street to Carnavon Street.

Burrard Station (SkyTrain)

cherry_panorama

Image: Aaron O via Flickr

Art Phillips Park at Burrard SkyTrain Station in downtown Vancouver.

West 16th Avenue (Burrard)

Cherry Blossoms

Image: Kaiser the Beagle via Flickr

Along five consecutive city blocks of West 16th Avenue from Maple Street to Granville Street.

West 7th Avenue (Fairview)

Mon septantième printemps

Image: Pierre via Flickr

A canopy of Kanzans stretching seven city blocks in the Fairview neighbourhood (West Broadway Corridor) from Hemlock Street to Heather Street. Other canopies can also be found on surrounding streets.

Granville Plaza (Downtown)

Image: Vancity Buzz

Image: Vancity Buzz

A cluster of pink at 200 Granville Street (The public plaza outside the West building entrance to Waterfront Station; at the foot of Granville Street and West Cordova, above the parkade).

Akali Singh Sikh Temple

Vancouver

Image: David Evanochko via Flickr

Along two consecutive city blocks of East 3rd Avenue from Rupert Street to Skeena Street. Looking east from Rupert Street, the cherry blossom trees perfectly frame the Sikh Temple at East 3rd Avenue and Skeena Street.

Lower Mall (UBC)

Cherry Blossoms Path

Image: Kaho_Photography via Flickr

Along one city block of the Lower Mall from Vanier Place to University Boulevard.

Nelson Street (West End)

Along two city blocks of Nelson Street: from Broughton Street to Jervis Street and Bidwell Street to Cardero Street.

Graveley Street (Renfrew)

Cherry Bloom Block Party

Image: Winston Wong via Flickr

Along one city block of Graveley Street from Lillooet Street to Windermere Street.

West 59th Avenue (Granville)

Along two city blocks of West 59th Avenue from Angus Drive to Granville Street.

West 39th Avenue (Cambie)

A five-city block stretch of West 39th Avenue from Willow Street to Cambie Street.

West 64th Avenue (Cambie)

Along one city block of West 64th Avenue from Ash Street to Heather Street.

East 50th Avenue (Main)

Along a six-city block stretch of East 50th Avenue from Ontario Street to Fraser Street.

Austrey Avenue (Joyce)

Along one block of Austrey Avenue from McHardy Street, near Joyce-Collingwood Station.

Stanley Park

DSC00778

Image: Simon SLC via Flickr

Clusters of blooming trees are at several locations in Stanley Park: near the Rose Garden, the pathways leading to the Japanese War Memorial, and around the eastern edge of Lost Lagoon.

Queen Elizabeth Park

Sakura @ Queen Elizabeth Park

Image: [email protected] via Flickr

Clusters of pink can be found around the park, including the park entrance at West 33rd Avenue.

Granville Island

Cherry Blossoms On Granville Island

Image: JakeInVan via Flickr

Along the eastern edge of the Granville Island seawall at False Creek.

Wycliffe Road (UBC)

Along one city block of Wycliffe Road from Allison Road to Acadia Road.

Regent College (UBC)

Image: Ken McAllister via Regent College

Image: Ken McAllister via Regent College

Approximately 60 young trees are planted around the perimeter of the building, located at 5800 University Boulevard (the intersection of University Boulevard and Wesbrook Mall).

Killarney

Along one city block of East 48th Avenue from Killarney Street to Vivian Street and a two-city block stretch of East 46th Avenue from Kerr Street to Doman Street.

Yukon Street (Langara)

Along three city blocks of Yukon Street from West 59th Avenue to West 62nd Avenue — on the west side of Winona Park and just south of the Langara Golf Course.

