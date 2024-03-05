Hit the road, Jack Frost: Here's when Vancouver weather will warm up

Spring officially begins in just two weeks, but you wouldn’t know it, with Vancouver having very few days of warm weather.

Fear not; things will be warming up soon, but not after another potential sprinkling of flurries.

Here’s when you can expect the weather to take a turn for the warmer.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says there’s a 30% chance of flurries for Tuesday night, though no accumulation amounts are listed. It’ll be windy, with wind chill at -5˚C overnight.

Current temperatures are well below the seasonal averages around this time of year, according to ECCC. The average high for March 5 is 9.3˚C, so we’re about 10˚C below seasonal averages.

It’ll still be cold on Wednesday, with the wind chill at -5˚C in the morning. A high of 6˚C is expected.

Things will warm up a little bit more on Thursday, with a high of 8˚C, and we’ll finally be out of freezing temperature land.

Sadly, with the warmer weather comes a large amount of rain. From Thursday night until Monday, rain is in the forecast every day, but temperatures will get as high as 11˚C.

While this is only the forecast over the next seven days, things will go to the other extreme really quickly.

We spoke to ECCC in February, and a meteorologist told us we could get above seasonal temperatures for much of spring and summer.

Are you looking forward to seeing the weather warm up in Vancouver, or do you like the freezing temps?