Kevins and Karens have gotten a bad rep online, but one Vancouver coffee shop is hoping to change that.

On March 11, anyone named Kevin or Karen can get a free coffee from The Laughing Bean Coffee Co. The coffee shop refers to this as the “First Annual Karen and Kevin Day.”

“Laughing Bean Coffee feels that the real Karens and Kevins of the world have suffered

enough at the hands of obnoxious, internet Karens and Kevins,” shared the coffee shop. “They deserve a break… a ‘COFFEE BREAK’!”

All Kevins and Karens have to do is show up to Laughing Bean Coffee, present their ID showing they are named Kevin or Karen, and then get a free brewed coffee.

“We noticed an unusual number of customers coming in and still looking sad, even after

getting a cup of the best coffee on the block,” said Wayne Bertrand, one of the coffee shop’s owners.

“After some heartfelt talks with many of them, we found out they were tired of being ostracised simply because of their name. Being the Laughing Bean, we knew we had to do what we could to relieve their pain.”

However, the coffee shop did specify that they would not be offering free coffee to those who come in and act like internet Karens and Kevins.

Address: 2695 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

