3 recent Metro Vancouver restaurant closures to know about
It’s been a rough few months for restaurants, and it seems the closure announcements won’t stop.
However, these three closure announcements have really stung. Keep reading to find out which ones are closing and when each last day of service will be.
Mary’s On Davie
View this post on Instagram
Founded in Vancouver, BC, in 1979 by a local Drag Queen named “Mrs. G,” Mary’s has been a go-to restaurant for the West End’s 2SLGBTQIA+ community.
“We’re proud to have been able to provide a place of employment for so many members of the West End Community and we’re proud of all the charities that we’ve supported and the many guests that we have served,” shared the restaurant.
Mary’s on Davie’s last day of service will be March 13.
Address: 1202 Davie Street, Vancouver
The Point
View this post on Instagram
The Point at UBC took to Instagram to announce that it will close at the end of the academic term.
“Thank you so much to all our loyal customers,” the restaurant shared. The restaurant is best known for its casual eats like burgers, tacos, and brunch.
Starting March 2, The Point will no longer be open on weekends. Its last day of operation will be April 12.
Address: 2205 Lower Mall MD Building 6, Vancouver
Ebisu Richmond
View this post on Instagram
Ebisu in Richmond took to Instagram to announce it has officially closed.
“Thank you Richmond for the memories,” said the sushi restaurant.
Ebisu’s last day of operation was February 25, but patrons looking for their sushi fix can still get it at one of Ebisu’s sister restaurants, Kamei Royale and Kamei on Broadway.
Address: 8111 Ackroyd Road, Richmond
