A lot of things were paused during the height of the pandemic, among them one of the city’s favourite sustainable seafood celebrations.

The Chowder Chowdown is finally set to return this year after a two-year hiatus, taking place on October 12.

Hosted by Ocean Wise, the event will feature twelve accomplished chefs who will be competing for the title of the 2023 Chowder Champion. Each chef will be creating a unique, ocean-friendly chowder using Ocean Wise Recommended seafood, all of which attendees will have the chance to try.

At the end of the night, guests will also be able to cast their vote for this year’s People’s Choice Award.

The event is not only a way to demonstrate how easy it is to enjoy sustainable seafood, but it’s also a chance to learn more from local chefs and seafood sellers who are dedicated to the health of our oceans.

Each ticket to the event includes access to all twelve chowder stations, in addition to complimentary beverages from local craft beer, wine, and spirit producers. Tickets are $75 per person and are available now.

Ocean Wise Chowder Chowdown

When: October 12 from 7 pm to 10 pm

Where: Robert H. Lee Alumni Centre, UBC, Vancouver

Tickets: $75 per person