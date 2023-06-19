10 Vancouver food events happening this week: June 19 to 25

The summer has no shortage of fantastic food events to check out, and this week is no exception.

This week in Vancouver you’ll find several different night markets, an oyster shucking competition, a BBQ party, and much more.

Here are the best food and drink events happening in Vancouver from June 19 to 15.

One-Time Events

Fanny Bay Oysters’ BC Seafood Festival Shucking Competition

Some of BC’s best shuckers will be competing at the BC Seafood Festival Oyster Shucking Competition at Mount Washington, hosted by Fanny Bay Oysters, later this month. On Saturday, June 24, the best shuckers will be showing off their skills for a total of $2,500 in cash prizes. The event will be held at Mount Washington and will include the Shucked! happy hour, which offers all-you-can-eat oysters and precedes the shucking competition.

When: June 24

Where: Mount Washington, Vancouver Island

Tickets: Interested shuckers can sign up online

Beer 101 on the Sunshine Coast

This event may be on BC’s Sunshine Coast, but transport is available for Vancouverites, so it’s an event worth considering! Bad Academy and Gibsons’ Persephone Brewing Co. are teaming up for a one-day workshop that will cover everything from the history of brewing to the brewing process and more. Tour the farm, smell the hops, and taste a bunch of beer, of course, for a special lesson in everything to do with beer.

When: June 24 from 11 am to 1 pm

Where: Persephone Brewing Co., Gibsons, BC

Tickets: $95 to $115 (including one-way transportation)

Greek Day on Broadway, presented by the Hellenic Canadian Congress of BC, will take place on Sunday, June 25, in a five-block stretch from McDonald to Blenheim Street. The event is the largest one-day Greek festival in Vancouver, attracting more than 100,000 people every year. The beloved celebration will feature a world of authentic Greek food and beverages from local shops and vendors, so bring your appetite. There will be souvlaki, spanakopita, loukoumades, and more.

When: June 25, 2023

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: MacDonald to Blenheim Street (Kitsilano), Vancouver

Admission: Free

Recurring Events

Railtown Tailgate Series

The legendary Railtown Tailgate Series is set to return to the city this summer after a three-year absence, bringing incredible barbecue, cold drinks, and great company to the ultimate summer experience. Chefs Dan Olson and Tyler Day of Railtown Cafe and Railtown Catering will be, once again, firing up their custom-made 12-foot barbecue barrel for the summer series this year, which will take place on three dates: June 25, July 23, and August 20.

For each day, there will be two seatings – at 3 and 5 pm – with generous servings of slow-smoked brisket, pork shoulder, beer-brined chicken and bratwurst, as well as jalapeño cornbread and two Southern-style sides (think Carolina coleslaw and creamy potato salad).

When: June 25, July 23, and August 20 with seatings at 3 and 5 pm

Where: Railtown Cafe (397 Railway Street) and The Boxcar (917 Main Street), Vancouver

Tickets: From $27.96

Canada’s first and only 100% plant-based night market is gearing up for a busy summer season, and foodies and shoppers will want to join the fun. The Vegan Market, hosted by Peaces, has announced that its bi-weekly summer series will begin on Thursday, June 8 at The Waldorf Hotel. The plant-based food-fuelled parties invite guests to enjoy a drink while you shop from local businesses, makers, and brands.

When: June 22, July 13, July 27, August 3, August 17, August 31, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Waldorf Hotel, 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver, plus a location to be announced.

Tickets: Minimum donation of $4 or canned goods, clothing, or pet food. Children are free.

Muji X Paragon Tea Room

Vancouver’s beloved Paragon Tea Room will be taking over the cafe space in the Muji Robson store every weekend in June. From 12 to 5 pm every weekend, Vancouvrites can visit the Muji store to enjoy delicious drinks and mouth-watering treats, including everyone’s favourite Hojica Basque Cheesecake.

When: Every weekend in June from 12 to 5 pm

Where: Muji Robson, 1125 Robson Street, Vancouver

For the third year in a row, the South Granville BIA is set to bring back its fun summer food truck series. Called Thank Granville It’s Food Trucks (or TGIFood Trucks), the event is a weekly showdown of some of Vancouver’s best bites and sips on wheels, happening every Friday until August 25. The pop-up food event offers foodies and locals fare from vendors with a range of culinary delights, including Persian food, Mexican street food, Japanese sandos, and, of course, some sweet treats too.

When: Every Friday from June 2 to August 25; 12 to 3 pm and 4 pm to 7 pm

Where: Corner of Fir Street and 10th Avenue

North America’s largest night market kicked off on April 28. The dates are set, and the theme is Summer Wonderland. We know there will be over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out come launch.

When: April 28 to October 9, 2023; Friday to Sunday

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shipyards Night Market 2.0 (@shipyardsnightmarket)

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (SYNM) kicked off its 10th anniversary on Friday, May 12 in Lower Lonsdale. The popular free event takes place every Friday from 3 to 10 pm and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors, and food trucks.

When: Every Friday until September 15, 2023

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

Something pretty special is happening at North Vancouver’s Lonsdale Quay Market all summer long. A collaboration between Lonsdale Quay Market and the Shipyards Brewery District, The Brewyard is a pop-up running now until August 27. The experience will take place inside the Quay, bringing the best of North Van’s craft beverage scene in one taphouse setting. The Brewyard will feature tastings from seven local breweries, one cidery, one distillery, and one winery, offering a bit of something for every kind of taste.

When: Now until August 27 on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Lonsdale Quay Market, 123 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver