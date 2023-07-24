13 Vancouver food events happening this week: July 24 to 30

Mark your calendars, because there’s plenty of tasty stuff going on in the city this week.

From night markets to street parties to huge festivals, there’s no shortage of fantastic food-related stuff to check out in Vancouver this week.

Here are our picks for Vancouver’s most unmissable food and drink events happening this week, July 24 to 30.

One-Time Events

Taste of Campania Dinner at Il Centro

Il Centro continues its themed dinner events with the Taste of Campania dinner on July 28. The event will feature the finest dishes the region has to offer, with a menu including Caprese, Gnocchi alla Sorrentina, Polpette, and more. Tickets are $65 per person.

When: Friday, July 28 at 6 pm

Where: Italian Cultural Centre, 3075 Slocan Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $65 per person

One Fabulous Dinner Party: Ina Garten Themed Dinner Party at Mon Pitou

The charming cafe Mon Pitou is holding a dinner party to remember later this month, with TikTok star and comedian Tom Hearn playing the role of chef Ina Garten of Barefoot Contessa fame. The Garten-themed dinner party will feature an exclusive menu, Cosmopolitans, and plenty of fun. The three-course meal will be inspired by Garten’s most iconic recipes,

When: Saturday, July 29 at 7 pm

Where: 1387 West 7th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $300 for two people ($150 per person)

Beer Pairing Dinner at Belgard Kitchen

Belgard Kitchen and its sibling brewery brand Van Urban Beer Co. are teaming up for a tasting menu event later this month. On Sunday, July 30, the restaurant will be serving up a four-course dinner paired with the perfect brews from the brewery team. Expect dishes like spent grain gnocchi with duck confit and an orange blossom ice cream sandwich paired with a Vanilla Bourbon Porter. Tickets are $79 per person.

When: Sunday, July 30

Where: 55 Dunlevy Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $79 per person; can be booked through OpenTable or by phone or email:

[email protected] or 604-699-1989

Feast in the Flower Fields Long Table Dinner

Taking place on Sunday, July 30, this long table dinner will be held among fields of organic flowers at River & Sea Flowers on Westham Island, Delta. The fundraising event will support the Vancouver Farmers Markets’ Fresh to Families Fund and will be a family-style meal prepared by Chef Alex Lavroff. Dishes will feature ingredients from local farmers market vendors and will be paired alongside wines from A Sunday in August.

When: Sunday, July 30 at 6 pm

Where: River and Sea Flower Farm, 4362 Tamboline Road, Delta

Tickets: $280 per person

Recurring Events

A popular summer patio party series is returning to downtown Vancouver for its third year in a row, with some fun surprises for new and returning guests. The Bentall Centre’s Neighbourhood Patio pop-up takes place every Thursday and Friday from July 6 to August 25, with live music, art and dance nights, pop-up markets, and more.

When: Every Thursday and Friday from July 6 to August 25, 2023

Time: 3 to 9 pm

Where: The Breezeway at Bentall Centre — 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Reserve a table online

Pizza in Piazza

Il Centro, also known as the Italian Cultural Centre, is holding a Pizza in Piazza happy hour and Mercato event every Wednesday all summer long. Between 3 and 7 pm, you’ll be able to eat, drink, and shop from the Centre’s finest vendors.

When: Every Wednesday through summer between 3 and 7 pm

Where: Italian Cultural Centre — 3075 Slocan Street, Vancouver

Serate in Piazza

Also taking place at Il Centro this summer is the Serate in Piazza event, a magical dinner, dancing, and live music evening every Friday starting July 7. You can register online for these events, which are free to attend, with food and drink available for purchase.

When: Every Friday night through summer starting July 7

Where: Italian Cultural Centre — 3075 Slocan Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Register online

A fun event you need to have on your radar is the return of Fort Langley Night Markets, happening every Friday from July 7 to August 25 at Glover Mary Church. Fort Langley Project presents the weekly family-friendly event, which is expected to feature dozens of local vendors, food and drinks, live entertainment, and more. And admission to the night market is free! Fort Langley Night Market is a licensed event, so you can enjoy local beer, wine, cider, and craft cocktails along with tasty dishes from a variety of food trucks.

When: Every Friday from July 7 to August 25, 2023

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley

Admission: Free

Fridays on Front, the popular free block party series, fires back up on Friday, July 7 on Front Street Mews in Downtown New West. One of the city’s best food street parties, Fridays on Front highlights artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food. And it’s a quick walk from both the New Westminster and Columbia Skytrain Stations.

A variety of local food vendors and trucks will also be on-site, and the events will be fully licensed. So you can expect to find boozy refreshments from local spots like Steel & Oak and Pacific Breeze Winery.

When: Every Friday from July 7 to July 21 and August 11 to August 25, 2023

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Front Street Mews in Downtown New Westminster

Admission: Free

For the third year in a row, the South Granville BIA is set to bring back its fun summer food truck series. Called Thank Granville It’s Food Trucks (or TGIFood Trucks), the event is a weekly showdown of some of Vancouver’s best bites and sips on wheels, happening every Friday until August 25. The pop-up food event offers foodies and locals fare from vendors with a range of culinary delights, including Persian food, Mexican street food, Japanese sandos, and, of course, some sweet treats too.

When: Every Friday from June 2 to August 25; Noon to 3 pm and 4 to 7 pm

Where: Corner of Fir Street and 10th Avenue

North America’s largest night market kicked off on April 28. This year’s theme is Summer Wonderland, with over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out. This is a summer must!

When: April 28 to October 9, 2023; Friday to Sunday

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (SYNM) kicked off its 10th anniversary on Friday, May 12 in Lower Lonsdale. The popular free event takes place every Friday from 3 to 10 pm and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors, and food trucks.

When: Every Friday until September 15, 2023

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

Something pretty special is happening at North Vancouver’s Lonsdale Quay Market all summer long. A collaboration between Lonsdale Quay Market and the Shipyards Brewery District, The Brewyard is a pop-up running now until August 27. The experience will take place inside the Quay, bringing the best of North Van’s craft beverage scene in one taphouse setting. The Brewyard will feature tastings from seven local breweries, one cidery, one distillery, and one winery, offering a bit of something for every kind of taste.

When: Now until August 27 on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Lonsdale Quay Market — 123 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver