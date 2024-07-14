9 can't-miss food events happening in Vancouver this week: July 15 to 21

One of the best things to do around Vancouver is eat all of the great food the city has to offer. Lucky for you, there are so many different events to enjoy some great eats and sips.

From Canada’s largest bubble tea festival to an event celebrating all the best eats around the world, here are nine can’t-miss food events happening in and around Vancouver.

One-time-only

The largest Bubble Tea Festival in Canada is coming to Metro Vancouver this summer for three whole days and will feature all the bubble tea you can dream of.

When: July 19 to 21, 2024

Where: Swangard Stadium — 6100 Boundary Road, Burnaby

Admission: One-Day Pass $9.99, 3-Day Pass $14.99

Surrey Fusion Festival, presented by Coast Capital, will celebrate its 17th anniversary on Saturday, July 20, and Sunday, July 21, at Holland Park. The massive two-day event showcases music, heritage, and live entertainment. Festival goers will also discover dozens of unique cultural pavilions. And don’t worry — there will be plenty of tasty food from around the world.

When: July 20 and 21, 2024

Time: 11 am to 10 pm

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Admission: Free

The Cup (formerly known as “The Deighton Cup”) is taking over Hastings Racecourse on Saturday, July 20.

The day-long event is serving up live entertainment, a new Michelin Star Trackside dining experience, and even the debut of a fashion marketplace featuring over 25 lifestyle brands. Plus, this year’s Cocktail Jockey returns with a ’70s-inspired pop-up speakeasy, bringing together top mixologists in an exclusive 200-person lounge.

When: July 20, 2024

Time: Noon to 7 pm

Where: Hastings Racecourse — 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Presale for The Cup begins on April 16, and tickets start at $65. Purchase online

Recurring

Skye Avenue Kitchen and Lounge will showcase the timeless charm of the classic steakhouse for the month of July. Richard Goodine, vice president of Hospitality Development, brings his expertise from Black+Blue Steakhouse and Joe Fortes in Vancouver to Surrey, introducing locals to an authentic steakhouse experience.

Skye Avenue will feature an array of premium steaks, traditional steakhouse sides like Lyonnaise potatoes and Brussels sprouts, and an impressive selection of American wines to perfectly complement your meal. Diners will also have the chance to win a deluxe barbecue by visiting this month.

When: July 1 to 31

Where: Skye Avenue Kitchen and Lounge — 13450 102 Avenue #190, Surrey

Fort Langley Project presents the weekly family-friendly event from 5 to 10 pm each week, with dozens of local vendors, food and drinks, and live entertainment. Even better, admission to the night market is free!

When: Every Friday from June 28 to September 27, 2024

Time: 5 pm to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley

Admission: Free

The unique shopping and dining destination will be constructed with customized shipping containers. The spot allows you to shop local artisans, treat yourself to the plentiful food vendors and a bar, take in live entertainment, and much more. Best of all, Junction Public Market will be free to visit!

When: Tuesdays to Sundays from June 28, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: 11 am to 7 pm, with possible extended summer hours on Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Granville Square – 200 Granville Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

North America’s largest night market runs from April 26 to October 14, with visitors from around the world coming to check the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine along with nightly live entertainment.

The wide selection of food and drink offered at the market always impresses, and market organizers say there are over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out.

When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: Various hours

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Tickets: Available on-site

The Vegan Market, hosted by Peaces, has announced that its biweekly summer series will begin on Thursday, June 6, at Locarno Beach. A total of 13 markets will be held throughout June, July, and August. Guests can enjoy tasty eats and drinks while shopping from local businesses, makers, and brands. From plant-based cheese to handmade ceramics, delicious spreads, and upcycled clothing, the Vegan Summer Night Markets is packed with unique items for all shopping needs from 45+ vendors.

When: Every other Thursday from June 6 to August 29

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Locarno Beach

Admission: Free

Fridays on Front, the popular free block party series, fires back up on Friday, July 12, on Front Street Mews in Downtown New West. One of the city’s best food street parties, Fridays on Front highlights artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food. And it’s a quick walk from both the New Westminster and Columbia Skytrain Stations.

When: Every Friday from July 12 to 26 and August 9 to 23, 2024

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Front Street Mews in Downtown New Westminster

Admission: Free

