8 Vancouver food events happening this week: January 16 to 22

The weather may be dreary, but that’s not stopping us from getting out and checking out the city’s best food events this month.

With two big festivals happening right now (Dine Out Vancouver and the Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival), there’s no shortage of tasty things to do this week.

There’s also a pop-up food fair in a movie theatre, a scotch pairing and dinner series, and a night of jazz and Parisian eats happening this week, so mark your calendars accordingly.

Here are the best food and drink events happening in Vancouver this week.

One-Time-Only Events

Hollywood Harvest Pop-Up Food Fair Hollywood Theatre and Glory Days are hosting “Hollywood Harvest,” a new pop-up food fair at the classic art deco movie theatre in Kitsilano. On Saturday, January 21 from 11 am to 4 pm, foodies of all ages can discover dishes created by beloved local restaurants that are inspired from around the globe. When: January 21, 2023

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway Vancouver

Admission: Free Une Nuit a Paris at Brasserie Coquette View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brasserie Coquette (@brasseriecoquette) On Thursday, January 19, let yourself be transported back in time (and space) to jazz-era Paris. Brasserie Coquette will be hosting live musicians playing jazz standards from the ’20s, ’30s, and ’40s, with its regular menu available. There will be no cover charge, but seating is limited so book your table in advance. When: Thursday, January 19 from 6 pm to 9 pm

Where: Brasserie Coquette, 2685 Arbutus Street, Vancouver H2 Distiller ’s Dinner in Collaboration with Benriach and Glendronach On January 17, head to H2 Kitchen + Bar for its second Distiller’s Dinner series. In collaboration with Benriach and Glendronach distilleries, the dinner will feature a five-course tasting menu alongside scotch from some of Scotland’s most world-renowned distillers. Dishes will include a Scotch Quail Egg, grilled raddicchio, Chicken Fried Oyster Mushroom, and Smoked Duck Breast. When: Tuesday, January 17 at 6:30 pm

Where: H2 Kitchen + Bar, 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $68 per person

Recurring Events

Street Food City, which calls itself Vancouver’s original street food festival, is returning for its 11th year this month. This celebration is always one of the most exciting events during the Dine Out Vancouver Festival, and this year should be no different. The free event will include some tented picnic tables and live music, too, so bundle up and prepare to get your fill of Vancouver’s best.

Dates: January 21 to 29, 2023

Time: Saturday, January 21: 11 am to 9 pm, Sunday, January 22: 11 am to 7 pm, Weekdays: 11 am to 2 pm, Saturday, January 28: 11 am to 8 pm, Sunday, January 29: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square (in front of the Vancouver Art Gallery), Vancouver

Price: Free entry

Dine Out Vancouver

The city’s biggest dining festival officially kicks off this week on January 20. That’s right, it’s almost time for Dine Out Vancouver to launch for its 21st year, bringing with it a crowded calendar of food events with top-notch restaurants, bars, breweries, and more. Until February 5, Vancouverites will be able to dine at hundreds of restaurants offering multi-course dinners at affordable, fixed-price points.

When: January 20 to February 5, 2023

Where: Participating restaurants in Vancouver

Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival

The Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival (formerly known as the Hot Chocolate Fest) is making a sweet comeback from January 14 to February 14, 2023. The 2022 festival featured makers outside of Vancouver located in North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Surrey, Richmond, White Rock, and even Whistler.

This year, the annual celebration of sweetness has yet to announce vendors and participating locations. You can surely bet that, just like in previous years, customers can expect to enjoy dozens and dozens of special, limited-edition sips from local purveyors.

When: January 14 to February 14, 2023 (check specific vendors as dates may vary)

Where: Locations in and around Vancouver

Burger Bender

Match Eatery & Public House is bringing back its annual Burger Bender event this month, which runs from January 18 to February 26. Seven limited-time burgers will be on the menu, including a French Onion Dipper, as well as veggie, fish, and chicken options. Burger Bender will be offered at all locations in the Lower Mainland.

When: January 18 to February 26

Where: Match Eatery & Public House, various locations

Le Petit Chef is a concept that was “born” in Marseille, France, in 2015 and has since been featured at restaurants and venues around the world. According to the website, the immersive culinary experience uses “cutting-edge 3D mapping technology,” which plays out like a virtual show right on the table in front of diners.

That visual story then translates to the actual food, of course, as exact replicas of the 3D dish are brought out for diners to enjoy. The Le Petit Chef experience is officially coming to Vancouver for the first time, with tickets available at Paradox Hotel Vancouver.

When: Through January 2023

Where: Paradox Hotel Vancouver — 1161 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

With files from Hanna McLean and Daniel Chai