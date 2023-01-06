Vancouver’s street food scene is one of the best around and one of the very first festivals to celebrate it is officially returning.

Street Food City, which calls itself Vancouver’s original street food festival, is returning for its 11th year this month.

This celebration is always one of the most exciting events during the Dine Out Vancouver Festival, and this year should be no different.

Presented by Destination Vancouver, Street Food Vancouver Society, and the Downtown Vancouver BIA, the food truck extravaganza will take place on select dates in January, when foodies can find a rotating selection of purveyors outside the Vancouver Art Gallery, in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square, on the north side of the building.

The free event will include some tented picnic tables and live music, too, so bundle up and prepare to get your fill of Vancouver’s best.

Street Food City will take place from January 21 to 29, 2023, during varying hours.

The trucks will rotate throughout the festival, so check the event’s Instagram daily to see which trucks are on the plaza.

Here is the list of all the food trucks and carts participating in Street Food City 2023.

Cazba

Chickpea

Disco Cheetah

El Cartel

Green Coast Coffee

Indish

Mama’s Fish & Chips

Melt City

Mom’s Grilled Cheese

Mr. Arancino

Reel Mac & Cheese

Shameless Buns

Slavic Rolls

Super Thai

Taste Malaysia

Tornado Potato

Via Tevere Pizzeria

Dates: January 21 to 29, 2023

Time: Saturday, January 21: 11 am to 9 pm, Sunday, January 22: 11 am to 7 pm, Weekdays: 11 am to 2 pm, Saturday, January 28: 11 am to 8 pm, Sunday, January 29: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square (in front of the Vancouver Art Gallery), Vancouver

Price: Free entry

With files from Daryn Wright