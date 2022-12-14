Our local festival of all things hot chocolate is officially returning in 2023, just like it does every winter.

The Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival (formerly known as the Hot Chocolate Fest) is making a sweet comeback from January 14 to February 14, 2023.

Last year, Dished was told the name change signalled new participating neighbourhoods and municipalities.

The 2022 festival featured makers outside of Vancouver located in North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Surrey, Richmond, White Rock, and even Whistler.

This year, the annual celebration of sweetness has yet to announce vendors and participating locations.

You can surely bet that, just like in previous years, customers can expect to enjoy dozens and dozens of special, limited-edition sips from local purveyors.

We’ll keep you posted as more details are released, stay tuned!

Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival

When: January 14 to February 14, 2023 (check specific vendors as dates may vary)

Where: Locations in and around Vancouver