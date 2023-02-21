6 Vancouver food events happening this week: February 20 to 26

February is a short month this year, but that doesn’t mean there’s a shortage of great food events to check out.

From an 80’s themed party in Chinatown to the Kawaii Japan Market, there are plenty of food-centric events happening in Vancouver to check out this week.

Here are the best food and drink events happening in Vancouver this week.

One-Time Only Events

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Headroom (@theheadroombar)

Head to Chinatown’s Sai Woo on Tuesday, February 21 for the return of The Headroom, an epic ’80s-themed party taking place in the space under the restaurant. Featuring cocktails inspired by the era, as well as vintage decor, games, hologram projectors, plenty of neon, and ’80s jams, this party is not to be missed. Costumes are encouraged, and a special non-alcoholic beer by Strange Fellows will also be launched at the event.

When: Tuesday, February 21 from 7 pm to late

Where: Sai Woo, 158 East Pender Street, Vancouver

Anniversary Party at Studio Brewing

On Saturday, February 25, head to Studio Brewing to celebrate the brewery’s second anniversary with a big bash. A bratwurst pop-up, live music, and street party will accompany Studio’s lager lineup for what is bound to be a great time.

When: Saturday, February 25

Where: Studio Brewing — 5792 Beresford Street, Burnaby

The Kawaii Japan Market is hosted by the same organizers behind previous Japan Markets, which took place over the holidays, in the fall, and during the summer last year. This iteration of the festival will take place over two days, on February 25 and 26, and will highlight “kawaii” pop culture and food vendors.

When: Saturday, February 25 and Sunday, February 26 from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: UBC Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Recurring Events

Burger Bender

Match Eatery & Public House is running its annual Burger Bender event until February 26. Seven limited-time burgers are on the special menu, including a French Onion Dipper and veggie, fish, and chicken options. Burger Bender will be offered at all locations in the Lower Mainland.

When: Until February 26

Where: Match Eatery & Public House, various locations

The BC Ale Trail, in collaboration with Translink’s Dine the Line, is launching five tasting passports throughout Metro Vancouver. Starting this month, folks can head to 64 different participating spots for a stamp and a chance to win some great prize packages by embarking on five self-guided adventures. This initiative runs all through February and encourages patrons to roll car-free and support local businesses we know and love and discover new spots we haven’t tried yet by using TransLink to get around.

When: Through February

Where: Various locations

Fittingly starting on February 14, the Delta Hot Chocolate Festival will run until March 14 and will feature several local businesses with their own sweet creations. Organized as a way to keep the “community warm in the most delicious way,” according to the event website, the Delta Hot Chocolate Festival has yet to announce participating vendors, but last year included spots like Prado, Stir Coffee House, and Little B Confectionary, to name a few.

When: February 14 to March 14

Where: Various locations