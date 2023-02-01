We’re still in the midst of the Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival, and already a second, but unrelated, hot chocolate festival is about to kick off.

Delta, the Lower Mainland municipality that sits just south of Richmond, decided that it, too, needed its own hot chocolate fest, and who are we to complain?

Fittingly starting on February 14, the Delta Hot Chocolate Festival will run until March 14 and will feature several local businesses with their own sweet creations.

Organized as a way to keep the “community warm in the most delicious way,” according to the event website, the Delta Hot Chocolate Festival will partner with the charity Deltassist Family & Community Services Society this year, donating $1 from the sale of each treat to its community and senior programs.

While the participating cafés and vendors have yet to be announced, last year the event included sweet sips from local spots like Prado Coffee, Stir Coffee House, and Little B Confectionary, to name a few.

The festival also includes two awards categories – Best Hot Chocolate Drink and Best Hot Chocolate Pastry – which will be awarded at the end of the festival.

Honestly, we can’t think of a better way to get through winter than sipping on hot cocoa until spring hits.

When: February 14 to March 14

Where: Various locations

Instagram