There are a few things that help us get through the dark and dreary (and dreadfully long) winter months: rare but welcome sunny days, new restaurant openings, and the knowledge that summer street parties will, in fact, return one day.

Nothing screams summer to us quite like neighbourhood street parties, where dozens of food trucks gather all in one place and give us a really good excuse to eat tacos, burgers, and mini donuts all in the same day.

The biggest organizer of these events in Metro Vancouver is the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival which, earlier this week, officially announced its lineup of spring and summer Block Parties.

This year, the highly attended Block Parties will be taking place throughout the Lower Mainland, including in Burnaby, Coquitlam, Surrey, Mission, and Chilliwack.

Running on various dates from April through to the end of June, each block party promises to round up more than 20 different food trucks, as well as a beer garden, local market vendors, and live entertainment.

The events are all free and dog-friendly, too, so you’re welcome to bring your furry companion to join in on all the summery (and springy) food fun.

The aim of the annual block parties, according to the organizers, is to bring the community together “over delicious eats, refreshing drinks, and live entertainment—for the entire family.”

Stay tuned for announcements of which food trucks will be participating this year.

Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival’s Block Parties