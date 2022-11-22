One of the best things about living in a city is being able to take advantage of the incredible interconnected transit systems; being able to hop from neighbourhood to neighbourhood without ever needing to worry about gas prices is the sign of a well-designed urban landscape.

This is what Dine the Line is all about: using transit to embark on a culinary tour of the city and beyond.

The dining initiative launched in 2019 by TransLink and West Coast Food and is back this year with an expanded travel menu, offering transit riders even more options for exploration.

Participants will be able to use the SkyTrain, RapidBus, and SeaBus routes to explore six different themes “reflecting current culinary trends and worldwide cuisines,” according to a release.

This year’s themes include Bring the Family, Plant-Based Path, The Bubble Line, Explore East and Southeast Asia, It’s Better With Friends, and Brunch to Brews in Langley.

Each route has its own downloadable map and suggested stops so that you can curate your dining and transiting experience.

You can also explore the highlights via specific SkyTrain lines, with routes like Breweries and Bites via the Millennium Line, Dim Sum to Dinner via the Canada Line and SeaBus, and World Cuisine via the Expo Line.

The Dine the Line program aims to encourage transit ridership while supporting local restaurants and breweries around the Lower Mainland.

It’s also just a great opportunity to explore regions you might not otherwise, all without ever having to deal with the headache of driving around or finding parking.

You can check out the program’s specific routes and learn more about Dine the Line on the West Coast Food website.