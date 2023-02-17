Foodstock: Spring music festival returns to raise funds for the food bank

Burnaby will be rocking this spring with amazing live music and delicious food and drink. And it’s all to raise funds for an important local cause.

Greater Vancouver Food Bank’s Foodstock 2023 is happening on Sunday, June 18, at Swangard Stadium.

The music festival will be headlined by Juno Award winners Said The Whale, with plenty of choices for food and drink lovers to discover.

SAVE THE DATE! FOODSTOCK will return on Sunday, June 18th, 2023! Foodstock is a GVFB fundraising festival aiming to raise funds for those in need. We’ll be at Swangard Stadium with a celebration of live music, local vendors, and fun! GET YOUR TICKETS: https://t.co/MYsspsNrV5 — Greater Vancouver Food Bank (@VanFoodBank) February 17, 2023

Bring a blanket or a lawn chair and get ready to enjoy a relaxing day on the field in support of the GVFB.

Vancouver indie rockers Said The Whale was formed in 2007 by singer-songwriters Ben Worcester and Tyler Bancroft. The group has grown to include keyboardist Jaycelyn Brown and bassist Lincoln Hotchen and won the Juno Award for New Group of the Year in 2011.

The group’s catchy hits include “Camilo,” “I Love You,” and “UnAmerican.” Said The Whale’s latest album, Dandelion, was released on Bancroft’s boutique record label EVERYTHING FOREVER, also based in Vancouver.

Additional acts for Foodstock will be announced by GVFB in mid-March.

The 19+ fundraiser will be serving refreshing beverages from a variety of local faves, including Luppolo Brewing Company, Dageraad Brewing, and Pacific Breeze Winery. More drink partners as well as food trucks and marketplace vendors will be announced in the lead-up to the event.

Bring your thirst and your appetite because 50% of all beverage sales proceeds and 10 percent of all food and marketplace sales will be donated to the GVFB.

Knotty Games will also be bringing giant Jenga, corn hole, giant Connect Four, ladder golf, and Yardzee to the party.

Foodstock tickets include one standard-sized beverage (12oz beer and mixed liquor, 5 oz wine), with additional beverage tickets available for purchase on-site.

The GVFB assists over 15,000 people each month through direct distribution in Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster and the North Shore. The non-profit also provides food support to 141 community agencies in these communities, including housing agencies, women’s and children’s shelters, transition houses and after-school programs.

When: June 18, 2023

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Tickets: $30 plus fees, purchase online