8 things around Metro Vancouver we can't wait for this fall

Oh yes, it’s finally happening.

Just a few more weeks of summer and then it’s socially acceptable to put on Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) album, throw on that sweater, and order a Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Here are some of the best experiences in Vancouver you can do to fill up your fall schedule.

Whether you’re just going for the cute fall photo-op or you really are stocking up on pumpkins, a visit to the patch is a must for everyone.

Harvest Haus’ Oktoberfest celebrations

Vancouver’s take on the traditional German beer festival is coming in the form of Harvest Haus, a fun-filled weekend.

The eighth annual Harvest Haus takes place at the PNE Forum and combines modern cuisine with traditional and “authentic European harvest traditions,” according to the event’s website.

And yes, there will be loads of bratwurst, lederhosen, and lots and lots of beer.

When: Friday, September 29 from 6 to 11:30 pm; Saturday, September 30 from 11:30 am to 4:30 pm and 6 to 11:30 pm

Where: PNE Forum — 2901 Hastings Street E, Vancouver

Tickets: Pre-sale access for tickets is available online.

The Shipyards heritage venue will host this “gastronomic adventure,” filled with the best in international and local cuisine.

The Cheese and Meat Festival is all about indulging in the small plate, so be ready to discover over 40 vendors showcasing their finest products through elevated bites.

When: November 4, 2023

Time: Various tasting sessions

Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: Regular tickets are on sale online

Thrift shop for your Halloween costumes

See how far you can stretch your money at a local thrift store! You can explore your way through East Vancouver’s vintage and thrift shops, or head to this secret thrift store that’s perfect for finding Halloween costume ideas.

Maan Farms, the creators of “the scariest corn maze in Canada” located in Abbotsford, is known for its pulse-pounding fun.

Grab our favourite fall drinks

Whether you’re team PSL or not, autumn is a great time to change up your go-to drink. Try a spicy chai instead of your usual latte, or order something with pumpkin to change it up.

From Stanley Park to the North Shore, there are a ton of fall hikes around Vancouver to try and catch the changing of the leaves. Get out there and discover the colours for yourself.

An adventure you have to take at least once in your life is a road trip up to Canada’s most stunning hot springs at Liard River. Surrounded by the woods, this remote hot spring is like heaven on earth and looks beautiful in the fall.

What are you looking forward to this fall?

With files from Daniel Chai, Sarah Anderson, and Nikitha Martins