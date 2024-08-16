Popular Halloween attraction hiring for jobs paying up to $45 an hour

Believe it or not, Halloween is just around the corner, and if you’ve got a flair for scares, Maan Farms is hiring for some fun jobs that pay really well.

The creators of “Canada’s scariest corn maze” in Abbotsford are gearing up for the fall season, and you can get paid to scare by acting as one of the many ghoulish characters.

Positions pay up to $45 per hour, depending on previous acting experience. Several support roles are also available.

“For 2024, we’re taking things to the next level, combining our extreme scares with a return to the raw, thrilling essence that made us famous,” said Maan Farms online. “This year, we’re breaking away from rigid acting structures and embracing an improv-based approach.

“Our goal is simple: to terrify our guests while ensuring that our team has an unforgettable, fun-filled experience.”

“Scare Actors” are sought for the upcoming haunted season for the variety of attractions at Maan Farms.

Actor positions fall under four different categories, all with their own pay grade and qualifications.



Levels:

Emerging Performer ($18-$23 per hour)

Intermediate Artist ($23-$29 per hour)

Accomplished Artist ($29-$35 per hour)

Veteran Performer ($35-$40 per hour)

Foundational acting skills, some experience in film, television, or theatre productions, and a willingness to learn and grow are assets for emerging performers.

At the other end of the scale, to apply as a veteran performer, you need to be a seasoned actor with extensive experience across various forms of media. Positions require hopeful actors to complete an audition.

Maan Farms is also looking to fill a number of support positions, including Scare Acting.

“Our journey began with our first haunted corn maze in 2006, and ever since, haunting has been our passion. We truly believe this is the most fun anyone can have at any job.

“Over the past 18 years, we’ve built a community of enthusiastic scare actors, and we’re always eager to welcome new talent to join us and create unforgettable scares together.”

When: Select nights from September 27 until November 3, 2024

Time: Hours of operation vary based on the date

Where: Maan Farms — 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: Various options, purchase online

With files from Amir Ali