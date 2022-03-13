This map takes you to East Vancouver's hidden thrift stores

Vancouverites love to shop at thrift, vintage, and consignment stores because not only are you saving money to afford your $2,000 per month one-bedroom, but you’re also pulling together a unique look that no one else has.

Long after Mackelmore’s hit “Thrift Shop” waned from the airwaves, locals are still looking to pop some tags.

Our map is designed to bring you on a road trip to some of East Vancouver’s best hidden gems.

Thrift, vintage, and consignment stores in East Vancouver

With two big locations packed with treasures, Mintage Mall is a good bet if you only have time to squeeze in one shopping spot on your day off.

Address: 245 East Broadway

Phone: 604-428-6732

Address: 1714 Commercial Drive

Phone: 604-646-8243

Facebook | Instagram

Any self-respecting thrifter or vintage shopper in the city knows they’ll find good stuff at one of the Community Thrift Stores in the Downtown Eastside.

Address: 311 Carrall Street

Phone: 604-682-8535

Address: 11 West Hastings Street

Phone: 604-629-8396

Facebook | Instagram

For when you really want to go all-out with your vintage vibes, try peeking in at Woo Vintage and seeing what calls to you from another decade.

Address: 4393 Main Street

Phone: 604-687-8200

Facebook | Instagram

Long heralded as one of the coolest second-hand stores in Mount Pleasant, you need to stop by F is Frank at least once – your closet will thank you.

Address: 2425 Main Street

Phone: 604-568-5130

Facebook | Instagram

Only hard-core thrifters dare tackle the Rag Machine behind F as in Frank – a chaotic whirlwind of affordable second-hand clothes where you have to dig for your hidden treasures.

Address: 2425 Main Street, Back-alley

Phone: 604-428-7247

Facebook | Instagram

A blend of new and second-hand consignment clothes and accessories await at Front & Company. They occupy a massive space on Main Street and will always be offering something exciting and on-trend.

Address: 3740 Main Street

Phone: 604-879 8431

Facebook | Instagram

This big Salvation Army thrift store gets thousands of new items every day and has everything you need to outfit your closet (maybe your entire home) in thrifted goodies.

Address: 261 East 12th Avenue

Phone: 604-874-4721

Facebook | Instagram

Check out Miscellany on the Drive, a Black-owned business, and support a social enterprise that helps women while finding the perfect piece to tie your wardrobe together.

Address: 1029 Commercial Drive, Vancouver, BC

Phone: 604-254-9999

Facebook | Instagram

This consignment store keeps it fresh with a constantly rotating stock that’s worth checking out as the seasons change.

Address: 227 Union Street

Phone: 604-559-0282

Facebook | Instagram

Supporting local hospitals in Vancouver, you need to add this thrift store to your list if you’re on the hunt.

Address: 2535 East Hastings Street

Phone: 604-876-3731

Facebook | Instagram

Although Value Village has gotten flack for its pricing lately in BC, it’s still a massive second-hand store where you can scoop up an entire grocery cart full of clothes for cheap.

Address: 1820 East Hastings Street

Phone: 604-254-4282

Facebook | Instagram

Tucked away, this pop-up sells a curated selection of second-hand clothes ready for everyday wear or for a big night out.

Address: 302 Victoria Drive

Facebook | Instagram

Blink and you might miss it, but this little vintage gem on Hastings Street is worth a visit if you can find it.

Address: 1671 East Hastings

Instagram