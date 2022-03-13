This map takes you to East Vancouver's hidden thrift stores
Vancouverites love to shop at thrift, vintage, and consignment stores because not only are you saving money to afford your $2,000 per month one-bedroom, but you’re also pulling together a unique look that no one else has.
Long after Mackelmore’s hit “Thrift Shop” waned from the airwaves, locals are still looking to pop some tags.
Our map is designed to bring you on a road trip to some of East Vancouver’s best hidden gems.
Thrift, vintage, and consignment stores in East Vancouver
Mintage Mall
View this post on Instagram
With two big locations packed with treasures, Mintage Mall is a good bet if you only have time to squeeze in one shopping spot on your day off.
Address: 245 East Broadway
Phone: 604-428-6732
Address: 1714 Commercial Drive
Phone: 604-646-8243
Community Thrift & Vintage
View this post on Instagram
Any self-respecting thrifter or vintage shopper in the city knows they’ll find good stuff at one of the Community Thrift Stores in the Downtown Eastside.
Address: 311 Carrall Street
Phone: 604-682-8535
Address: 11 West Hastings Street
Phone: 604-629-8396
Woo Vintage Clothing
View this post on Instagram
For when you really want to go all-out with your vintage vibes, try peeking in at Woo Vintage and seeing what calls to you from another decade.
Address: 4393 Main Street
Phone: 604-687-8200
F as in Frank Vintage Clothing
View this post on Instagram
Long heralded as one of the coolest second-hand stores in Mount Pleasant, you need to stop by F is Frank at least once – your closet will thank you.
Address: 2425 Main Street
Phone: 604-568-5130
Rag Machine
View this post on Instagram
Only hard-core thrifters dare tackle the Rag Machine behind F as in Frank – a chaotic whirlwind of affordable second-hand clothes where you have to dig for your hidden treasures.
Address: 2425 Main Street, Back-alley
Phone: 604-428-7247
Front & Company
View this post on Instagram
A blend of new and second-hand consignment clothes and accessories await at Front & Company. They occupy a massive space on Main Street and will always be offering something exciting and on-trend.
Address: 3740 Main Street
Phone: 604-879 8431
Salvation Army Thrift Store
View this post on Instagram
This big Salvation Army thrift store gets thousands of new items every day and has everything you need to outfit your closet (maybe your entire home) in thrifted goodies.
Address: 261 East 12th Avenue
Phone: 604-874-4721
Miscellany Thrift & Vintage
View this post on Instagram
Check out Miscellany on the Drive, a Black-owned business, and support a social enterprise that helps women while finding the perfect piece to tie your wardrobe together.
Address: 1029 Commercial Drive, Vancouver, BC
Phone: 604-254-9999
Hunter & Hare
View this post on Instagram
This consignment store keeps it fresh with a constantly rotating stock that’s worth checking out as the seasons change.
Address: 227 Union Street
Phone: 604-559-0282
VGH Thrift Store
View this post on Instagram
Supporting local hospitals in Vancouver, you need to add this thrift store to your list if you’re on the hunt.
Address: 2535 East Hastings Street
Phone: 604-876-3731
Value Village
View this post on Instagram
Although Value Village has gotten flack for its pricing lately in BC, it’s still a massive second-hand store where you can scoop up an entire grocery cart full of clothes for cheap.
Address: 1820 East Hastings Street
Phone: 604-254-4282
Delirium Emporium Studio
View this post on Instagram
Tucked away, this pop-up sells a curated selection of second-hand clothes ready for everyday wear or for a big night out.
Address: 302 Victoria Drive
Bad Talk Shop
View this post on Instagram
Blink and you might miss it, but this little vintage gem on Hastings Street is worth a visit if you can find it.
Address: 1671 East Hastings