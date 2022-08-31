10 fall hikes with gorgeous views to do around Vancouver

We all love a good hike, but don’t you just love it even more when the leaves start changing colours, the weather is just perfect, and the skies are clear as crystal?

The next month is the ideal time to get in a final few good hikes before the winter snow sets in and you bring out the skis. We’ve put together a list of gorgeous trails around Vancouver so you can prioritize your hikes in this limited time.

For your own safety, please make sure you are prepared before heading out on your next adventure. Information on how to prepare for your trip and stay safe while on your hike is available from North Shore Rescue and AdventureSmart.

Make sure you read up on the dangers of hiking and what to pack before you head out.

The Garibaldi Lake is a glacier-fed lake and a popular day hike with several opportunities for camping. Get up there before the snow settles in and the beautiful turquoise lake freezes over.

How Long: 18 km; six hours roundtrip

Difficulty: Moderate

Getting there: 1 hour 45 minutes drive from downtown Vancouver

Recommended: June to October

Dog friendly: No

This beautiful waterfall hidden deep in the lush forests of Lynn Headwaters Regional Park is perfect year around, but it’s a great choice for the fall. Listen for the sound of rushing water to guide you closer to Norvan Falls.

How Long: 14 km; five hours roundtrip

Difficulty: Intermediate

Getting there: 40-minute drive from downtown Vancouver

Recommended: Year-round

Dog friendly: Yes

A short and easy hike that holds an amazing view of Vancouver on a clear day. The two-hour, minimum elevation gain trail is located in Mount Seymour Provincial Park. Be sure to make a pit stop at First Lake on the way.

How Long: 5 km; two hours roundtrip

Difficulty: Easy but technical — it can be muddy

Getting there: 50-minute drive from downtown Vancouver

Recommended: June to October

Dog friendly: Yes (on-leash)

Goat Mountain, a popular area for running, can get quite challenging but is totally worthwhile in the end with a 360 breathtaking view. The trail starts from the peak of Grouse Mountain, so you can either take the SkyRide up or challenge yourself by doing the Grouse Grind first.

How Long: 8 km; four hours roundtrip (starting from Grouse Mountain summit)

Difficulty: Intermediate

Getting there: 30-minute drive from downtown Vancouver

Recommended: July to October

Dog friendly: No

Bridal Veil Falls – Chilliwack

This 1 km loop trail is a very popular area for walking, hiking, and running, and it can get pretty crowded for that reason. The short day-hike has a picnic area for families and a viewpoint of the Bridal Veil falls.

How Long: 0.8 km; 30 minutes

Difficulty: Easy

Getting there: 1.5-hour drive from downtown Vancouver

Recommended: May to October

Dog friendly: Yes (on-leash)

A very short trail to the stunning 70-meter waterfall can be considered a walk, more than a hike. It is a great, quick hike perfect for kids, dogs, and bird-watchers, that’s definitely worth the stop on your way to Whistler. An easy-to-follow gravel trail takes you down to the waterfall for some great photo ops.

How Long: 1 km; 0.5 hours roundtrip

Difficulty: Easy

Getting there: an hour and 40 minutes from downtown Vancouver

Recommended: Year-round

Dog friendly: Yes (on-leash)

This route from Cypress Mountain, past Cabin Lake, and Black Mountain is gruelling at the start with a constant incline, but the scenery is just spectacular. The summit reveals views of Vancouver, the Sunshine Coast, and on a good day, Vancouver Island.

How Long: 9 km; four hours

Difficulty: Intermediate

Getting there: 45-minute drive from downtown Vancouver

Recommended: July to October

Dog friendly: Yes (on-leash)

The trail starts and ends at the Nordic skiing parking lot of Cypress Mountain, but the hiking trail is completely free. The intermediate hike plows uphill for 450 meters but you will reach the peak to a 360-degree view of Georgia Strait, the Gulf Islands, Vancouver’s westside, and the peaks of the Lions and Grouse Mountain.

You will be going through forested areas all the way up which is great for a sunny day and even better for a walk through the fall leaves.

How long: 7 km; 3.5 hours

Difficulty: Intermediate

Getting there: 45-minute drive from downtown Vancouver

Recommended: July to October

Dog friendly: Yes (on-leash)

Don’t underestimate this trail because it is not your typical hike. You’ll end up mostly using your hands, to lift yourself up through the steep elevation. The crown-shaped, jagged peak will reward you with incredible views of the Capilano Watershed, the Lions, Vancouver in the distance, and several backcountry coastal mountains.

Similar to Goat Mountain, this trail is accessible from the peak of Grouse Mountain.

How long: 9.8 km; seven hours from the peak of Grouse Mountain

Difficulty: Difficult

Getting there: 30-minute drive from downtown Vancouver

Recommended: July to October

Dog friendly: No

This trail in the Chilliwack Lake Provincial Park is a great cardio workout and fun to go with friends. The lake is perfect for a polar plunge if you can handle it. Overall, this hike is perfect for beginners who want to get into back-country camping.

How long: 3.4 km; two hours roundtrip

Difficulty: Intermediate

Getting there: 2 hours and 15 minutes from downtown Vancouver

Recommended: May to October

Dog friendly: Yes

