Dress like a star: The Vancouver shop perfect for thrifted Halloween costumes

If you’ve found yourself stuck looking for a last minute Halloween costume idea, then there’s a shop in Vancouver’s Marpole neighbourhood that needs to be on your radar.

Slow Lane Fashion Co. is a blink and you might miss it shop selling new and barely used clothing from the local film industry. From everyday wear to over-the-top pieces, you can mix and match your ideal thrift store Halloween costume here.

They carry women’s and men’s clothing and the racks are filled with hidden treasures.

You’ll find a huge inventory ranging in price from $5 to over $200. There are plenty of labels you will recognize, too, like H+M, Aritzia, Oak + Fort, James Perse, Topshop, Zara, Uniqlo, and more.

They have a tone of incredible shoes, too. Both of these pairs of Halloween-ready boots were under $25 and seemed like they hadn’t even been worn.

There are some designer labels hidden in the mix, too, like this 250$ Dolce & Gabbana dress.

Sometimes you might even find an article of clothing with extra tags on it that hint at its film industry history.

If you haven’t tried shopping second-hand before, then this is a great place to start because most of the clothes were either never worn or hardly used at all.

It’s also worth a trip out here to shop for costume ideas because there’s also a Wildlife Thrift Store and a Salvation Army thrift store nearby to help increase your chances of finding the perfect pieces.

Slow Lane Fashion Co.

Address: 8459 Granville Street, Vancouver

Hours: 10 am to 8 pm every day

Instagram