Love it or hate it, the pumpkin spice latte is a fall rite of passage.

Little else feels quite as festive and comforting as a mug of the stuff, and despite all the hype it gets every year – and all the pumpkin-flavoured things that released that probably shouldn’t be – the PSL still feels like the epitome of cozy fall to us.

The combination of espresso, milk or milk alternatives, spices, and pumpkin is eternal, but we’ll admit that some spots definitely do it better than others.

For a leafy fall walk, a visit to the pumpkin patch, or just a stroll around the city on a gorgeous fall day, head to one of these Vancouver spots serving up what we consider are the very best versions of the pumpkin spice latte around.

Le Marché St. George

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Marché St George (@lemarchestgeorge)

Autumn isn’t complete without a visit to one of Vancouver’s coziest cafes. Le Marche’s pumpkin spice latte is made with a house-made syrup and gets a dusting of spice on top, too. If you sit at the cafe to enjoy it, chances are you’ll be served in a charming vintage cup, adding even more to the charm – and possibly making it taste even better.

Address: 4393 St George Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-565-5107



Instagram

Chau Veggie Express

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHAU Veggie Express (@chauveggie)

This plant-based spot in Kensington-Cedar Cottage has one of the best PSLs we’ve tried in the city, honestly. Made with a house-made pumpkin spice syrup which includes cinnamon, clove, cardamom, allspice, star anise, nutmeg, ginger, vanilla, and cane sugar, and served with your choice of alternative milk, the result is a super spicy, comforting drink that we want to sip all autumn long.

Address: 5052 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-9508

Instagram

Kranky Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kranky Cafe (@krankycafe)

Like all the best spots in the city, Kranky Cafe makes its own pumpkin spice syrup for its autumnal offering. Combining real pumpkin (the real secret to success here) with spices and just a touch of sweetness, this version doesn’t have the overbearing sweetness that that big Seattle-founded chain’s version happens to have.

Address: 228 E 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-4272



Instagram

The Garden Strathcona

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Garden (@thegardenstrathcona)

Okay, okay. So technically this cafe’s seasonal offering is called an Autumn Spice Latte, but it has all the warm, spicy notes of our other favourite drink so we’ll take it. Made with organic cane sugar, cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg, and cloves, The Garden Strathcona’s Autumn Spice Latte is the cozy knit sweater equivalent of a drink.

Address: 868 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-255-2299

Instagram