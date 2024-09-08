Events

20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: September 9 to 15

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Sep 8 2024, 10:00 pm
1933 Liquor Co./Submitted | stɑl̓əw̓ Pow Wow (Amber Oliver/Submitted)

Epic concerts to massive beer fests — whatever you’re in the mood for, we’ve got you covered!

Here are 20 fantastic things to do in and around Vancouver from September 9 to 15. Japan Market, The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival, and more!

Be sure to check out our Listed section for more fantastic things happening around town.

To stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!

Bike the Night

Bike the Night

HUB Cycling (Simon Yoon)

What: Tune up your bicycles and get ready to glow! HUB Cycling’s Bike the Night is returning for the first time in five years next month, and you’re invited along for the ride.

Vancouver’s largest organized night bicycle ride will take place on Saturday, September 14, with hundreds of attendees of all ages and abilities. Participants are invited to deck out their bikes in bright lights, dress up in their flashiest apparel, and go on a 10 km family-friendly ride of the city’s seawall.

When: September 14, 2024
Time: 5 pm (pre-ride celebration), 6:30 pm (first wave), 8:30 pm (second wave)
Where: David Lam Park and Vancouver Seawall
Tickets: $22 for adults and youth with free admission for participants 8 years old and under. Register online

Japan Market Fall Edition

What: One of the city’s most popular Japanese cultural festivals is officially returning this week for a fall edition.

The Japan Market Fall Festival 2024 will take place at the Robson Square Ice Rink on Saturday, September 14, and Sunday, September 15. Head to the market experience for tons of food vendors, art, crafts, and Japanese merchandise.

When: September 14 and 15, 2024
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Robson Square Ice Rink and UBC Sunroom — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $4 for one adult and $7 for two adults (early bird); $5 for one adult and $9 for two adults (general admission). For sale online

Botanica Sunflower Festival

What: Attendees can stroll the wide grass paths and see over 40 varieties of sunflowers plus varieties of dahlias, gladiolas, zinnias and cosmos. There are even colour-themed hidden rooms within the cornfield for you to discover

And make sure you have your camera with you to snap a pic with the numerous props and photo ops around the fields.

When: Thursday to Sunday until September 15, 2024
Time: Noon to 7 pm
Where: 41310 Royalwood Drive, Chilliwack
Tickets: $7 online, $10 at the gate, children under 5 free. Purchase online

Whistler Village Beer Festival 2024

Whistler Village Beer Festival

Whistler Village Beer Festival/Submitted

What: Calling all craft beer and live music enthusiasts! The summer fun is heating up on the mountain this month, and you’ll want to be there to raise a glass.

Whistler Village Beer Festival (WVBF) returns to the heart of the resort for a massive celebration of everything craft beverages. Get ready for tap takeovers, beer-pairing dinners, trivia, brunches, and The Main Event at Whistler Olympic Plaza on Saturday, September 14.

An estimated crowd of over 3,500 people will enjoy live performances by Whistler’s own Big Love Band, Squamish five-piece Fresh Cut Grass, festival faves Red Chair, and popular local DJ Foxy Moron!

When: September 9 to 15, 2024. Main Event on September 14, 2024
Time: Various times. Main Event from noon to 6 pm
Where: Various locations throughout Whistler Village, Main Event at Whistler Olympic Plaza
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Vancouver Queer Film Festival

What: Vancouver Queer Film Festival is Western Canada’s largest queer arts event. Since 1988, the festival contextualizes and celebrates queer lives and experiences through online and in-person film screenings.

This year will feature 97 projects from 27 countries showcasing the struggles, joys, and journeys of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. There will also be performances by local artists, post-screening Q&As, and more.

When: September 11 to 22, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Venues across Vancouver and online screenings
Tickets: Various prices starting at $7; purchase online

Comedy Night Dinner at Chambar

What: As part of its 20th-anniversary celebration, Chambar is hosting a Comedy Night Dinner, pairing some of Vancouver’s top comedians with the restaurant’s delicious food. Enjoy a three-course dinner while enjoying comedians like Charlie Demers, Ivan Decker, Jacob Samuel, and Yumi Nagashima.

When: September 12, 2024
Time: 6 to 9 pm
Where: Chambar Restaurant — 568 Beatty Street, Vancouver
Cost: $135 per person

Got Craft Bits + Bobs Samples and Seconds Sale

Got Craft

Leah Yard Designs/Submitted | Mui by Vui/Submitted

What: Vancouverites can’t get enough of searching for deals, and Got Craft is back with an exciting event for bargain hunters this month.

The bi-annual Bits + Bobs Samples and Seconds Sale returns to Heritage Hall on Main Street on Saturday, September 14. Shoppers will find over 40 local small businesses at the warehouse sale, each with reduced-priced items, one-of-a-kind samples, and more.

When: September 14, 2024
Time: 11 am to 4 pm
Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $3 online in advance and at the door; free for children 12 and under; purchase online

Vancouver International Flamenco Festival

What: Celebrate all things flamenco at this annual festival of dance presented by Flamenco Rosario. There will be many live performances to enjoy by local, national, and international flamenco artists throughout the month, including free outdoor events on Granville Island on September 21 and 22 on the Picnic Pavilion stage.

Those interested in learning the art of flamenco can also sign up for classes throughout the festival.

When: September 12 to 22, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Cost: Free and ticketed events, purchase online

Car Free Days Vancouver

What: Car Free Days draws thousands of attendees to enjoy entertainment, food vendors and community booths, kid’s activities, and more. Two events are happening in the City of Vancouver this month, and best of all, they are free to attend.

When: September 7 and 15, 2024
Time: 12 to 7 pm
Where: Commercial Drive – North Grandview Highway – 1st Avenue (September 7), Main Street – 10th Avenue to 25th Avenue (September 15)
Cost: Free

Wine Flight & Pizza Night

1933 Liquor Co.

1933 Liquor Co./Submitted

What: 1933 Liquor Co. is teaming up with local pizza restaurants for a weekly event your taste buds won’t want to miss out on.

Enjoy a wine flight featuring four amazing wine samples paired with a delicious slice of pizza. There are two hour-long seatings every Thursday in the front courtyard of 1933 Liquor Co., and there is also 10% off all wines featured that day. A new winery is showcased each week at the dog-friendly event, so make sure to invite your foodie friends along.

When: Every Thursday until September 26, 2024
Time: Seatings at 5:30 pm and 6:30 pm
Where: 1933 Liquor Co. – 895 Great Northern Way, Vancouver
Cost: $9.99; purchase online

Skate Stardust

What: Guildford Town Centre in Surrey is getting ready to hit rewind this fall as it opens an attraction inside the mall inspired by the iconic Stardust Roller Rink.

Stardust itself closed in 2005, and Guildford Town Centre says the loss of the landmark has left a hole in the community. It’s trying to revive the fun times had there by bringing back the essence of Stardust with a 1,700-square-foot rink, graffiti wall, neon lights, and a DJ booth.

When: September 12 to October 31, 2024
Time: Monday to Saturday — 11 am to 9 pm; Sundays — 11 am to 7 pm
Where: Guildford Town Centre — 10355 152 Street, Surrey
Cost: Free entry and a $2 skate rental fee

Montenegro Amaro Affogato

What: Treat yourself to a complimentary Amaro affogato by Earnest Ice Cream & Montenegro at BCLIQUOUR while learning the different cocktailing possibilities with the versatile Italian liqueur.

When: September 13, 2024
Time: 3 to 7 pm
Where: BCLIQUOR 39th and Cambie — 5555 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival/Facebook

What: Vancouver is a funny place to be this month, especially with the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival (GOCF) coming to town!

The massive open-air festival, which will take place from Friday, September 13 to Sunday, September 15. Headliners this year include Tom Segura, Theo Von, Mark Normand, Andrew Santino, Ralph Barbosa, Dan Soder, and Fahim Anwar.

When: September 13 to 15, 2024
Where: Stanley Park, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices for general admission. VIP tickets and hotel packages are also available. Purchase online

Music Mountain Series at Sea to Sky Gondola

What: The hills are alive with the sound of music at Sea to Sky Gondola. The popular attraction is hosting a variety of acclaimed musicians throughout the summer, including Ruckus Deluxe on September 13.

When: Every Friday until September 13, 2024
Time: 5 to 8 pm
Where: 36800 BC-99 – Squamish
Admission: Free with a season pass or day ticket

BC Lions

What: BC Lions’ CFL season roars on at BC Place this month with home games against the Toronto Argonauts on September 13 and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on September 27.

When: September 13 and 27, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online

stɑl̓əw̓ Pow Wow

stɑl̓əw̓ Pow Wow

stɑl̓əw̓ Pow Wow (Amber Oliver/Submitted)

What: The three-day immersive stɑl̓əw̓ Pow Wow, presented by stɑl̓əw̓ Arts and Cultural Society, is a huge Indigenous gathering of dance, song, and family celebration.

The immersive three-day cultural experience will feature pow-wow drum groups and dance competitions, regalia and art, Indigenous artisans and food vendors, live entertainment, and more.

When: September 13 to 15, 2024
Time: 7 to 10 pm (Friday), 11 am to 10:30 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 5:30 pm (Sunday)
Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley
Cost: $10 for daily pass, $20 for weekend pass, and free for elders 60+ and children 5 and under. Purchase online

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market

What: North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is celebrating its 11th anniversary in Lower Lonsdale in 2024. The popular free event takes place every Friday and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors and food trucks with the Burrard Inlet as the backdrop to the weekend kickoff.

When: Every Friday until September 13, 2024
Time: 3 to 10 pm
Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Cost: Free

Tombolo Pop-Up Children’s Art Gallery

What: Discover a whimsical children’s art gallery created for both children and grown-ups.

Tombolo Pop-Up Children’s Art Gallery will showcase artwork from more than 70 young artists ages 3 to 10, each with their personal interpretations of the theme “Neighbourhood.” The event will also feature a reading corner, a crafts table, interactive activities, and more.

When: September 13 to 15, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Scotiabank Dance Centre – 677 Davie Street, Vancouver
Cost: By donation with proceeds going to Friends of the Vancouver Public Library. Register online

Broadway Across Canada – Come From Away

Come From Away

Come From Away (Matthew Murphy/Submitted)

What: Come From Away is about the true story of a small town in Newfoundland that welcomed the world.

The musical of the extraordinary tale of 7,000 stranded passengers and the townspeople that opened their doors to them has won multiple awards, including a Tony, three Drama Desk Awards, and four Olivier Awards. Come From Away’s original Broadway cast recording was also nominated for a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

When: September 10 to 15, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm (Tuesday to Sunday), 2 pm (Saturday and Sunday)
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online

Future and Metro Boomin

What: The We Trust You Tour is in support of Future and Metro Boomin’s recent hit collaborations, “We Don’t Trust You,” and “We Still Don’t Trust You.” The former song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts with the track “Like That” with Kendrick Lamar leading Billboard’s Hot 100 for a third consecutive week.

Future is a three-time Grammy winner, and Metro Boomin is a three-time Grammy nominee.

When: September 9, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai

