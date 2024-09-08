20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: September 9 to 15

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Epic concerts to massive beer fests — whatever you’re in the mood for, we’ve got you covered! Here are 20 fantastic things to do in and around Vancouver from September 9 to 15. Japan Market, The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival, and more!

What: Tune up your bicycles and get ready to glow! HUB Cycling’s Bike the Night is returning for the first time in five years next month, and you’re invited along for the ride.

Vancouver’s largest organized night bicycle ride will take place on Saturday, September 14, with hundreds of attendees of all ages and abilities. Participants are invited to deck out their bikes in bright lights, dress up in their flashiest apparel, and go on a 10 km family-friendly ride of the city’s seawall.

When: September 14, 2024

Time: 5 pm (pre-ride celebration), 6:30 pm (first wave), 8:30 pm (second wave)

Where: David Lam Park and Vancouver Seawall

Tickets: $22 for adults and youth with free admission for participants 8 years old and under. Register online

What: One of the city’s most popular Japanese cultural festivals is officially returning this week for a fall edition.

The Japan Market Fall Festival 2024 will take place at the Robson Square Ice Rink on Saturday, September 14, and Sunday, September 15. Head to the market experience for tons of food vendors, art, crafts, and Japanese merchandise.

When: September 14 and 15, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Robson Square Ice Rink and UBC Sunroom — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $4 for one adult and $7 for two adults (early bird); $5 for one adult and $9 for two adults (general admission). For sale online

What: Attendees can stroll the wide grass paths and see over 40 varieties of sunflowers plus varieties of dahlias, gladiolas, zinnias and cosmos. There are even colour-themed hidden rooms within the cornfield for you to discover

And make sure you have your camera with you to snap a pic with the numerous props and photo ops around the fields.

When: Thursday to Sunday until September 15, 2024

Time: Noon to 7 pm

Where: 41310 Royalwood Drive, Chilliwack

Tickets: $7 online, $10 at the gate, children under 5 free. Purchase online

What: Calling all craft beer and live music enthusiasts! The summer fun is heating up on the mountain this month, and you’ll want to be there to raise a glass.

Whistler Village Beer Festival (WVBF) returns to the heart of the resort for a massive celebration of everything craft beverages. Get ready for tap takeovers, beer-pairing dinners, trivia, brunches, and The Main Event at Whistler Olympic Plaza on Saturday, September 14.

An estimated crowd of over 3,500 people will enjoy live performances by Whistler’s own Big Love Band, Squamish five-piece Fresh Cut Grass, festival faves Red Chair, and popular local DJ Foxy Moron!

When: September 9 to 15, 2024. Main Event on September 14, 2024

Time: Various times. Main Event from noon to 6 pm

Where: Various locations throughout Whistler Village, Main Event at Whistler Olympic Plaza

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Vancouver Queer Film Festival is Western Canada’s largest queer arts event. Since 1988, the festival contextualizes and celebrates queer lives and experiences through online and in-person film screenings.

This year will feature 97 projects from 27 countries showcasing the struggles, joys, and journeys of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. There will also be performances by local artists, post-screening Q&As, and more.

When: September 11 to 22, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Venues across Vancouver and online screenings

Tickets: Various prices starting at $7; purchase online

What: As part of its 20th-anniversary celebration, Chambar is hosting a Comedy Night Dinner, pairing some of Vancouver’s top comedians with the restaurant’s delicious food. Enjoy a three-course dinner while enjoying comedians like Charlie Demers, Ivan Decker, Jacob Samuel, and Yumi Nagashima.

When: September 12, 2024

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Chambar Restaurant — 568 Beatty Street, Vancouver

Cost: $135 per person

Got Craft Bits + Bobs Samples and Seconds Sale What: Vancouverites can’t get enough of searching for deals, and Got Craft is back with an exciting event for bargain hunters this month. The bi-annual Bits + Bobs Samples and Seconds Sale returns to Heritage Hall on Main Street on Saturday, September 14. Shoppers will find over 40 local small businesses at the warehouse sale, each with reduced-priced items, one-of-a-kind samples, and more. When: September 14, 2024

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $3 online in advance and at the door; free for children 12 and under; purchase online

What: Celebrate all things flamenco at this annual festival of dance presented by Flamenco Rosario. There will be many live performances to enjoy by local, national, and international flamenco artists throughout the month, including free outdoor events on Granville Island on September 21 and 22 on the Picnic Pavilion stage.

Those interested in learning the art of flamenco can also sign up for classes throughout the festival.

When: September 12 to 22, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events, purchase online

What: Car Free Days draws thousands of attendees to enjoy entertainment, food vendors and community booths, kid’s activities, and more. Two events are happening in the City of Vancouver this month, and best of all, they are free to attend.

When: September 7 and 15, 2024

Time: 12 to 7 pm

Where: Commercial Drive – North Grandview Highway – 1st Avenue (September 7), Main Street – 10th Avenue to 25th Avenue (September 15)

Cost: Free

What: 1933 Liquor Co. is teaming up with local pizza restaurants for a weekly event your taste buds won’t want to miss out on.

Enjoy a wine flight featuring four amazing wine samples paired with a delicious slice of pizza. There are two hour-long seatings every Thursday in the front courtyard of 1933 Liquor Co., and there is also 10% off all wines featured that day. A new winery is showcased each week at the dog-friendly event, so make sure to invite your foodie friends along.

When: Every Thursday until September 26, 2024

Time: Seatings at 5:30 pm and 6:30 pm

Where: 1933 Liquor Co. – 895 Great Northern Way, Vancouver

Cost: $9.99; purchase online

What: Guildford Town Centre in Surrey is getting ready to hit rewind this fall as it opens an attraction inside the mall inspired by the iconic Stardust Roller Rink.

Stardust itself closed in 2005, and Guildford Town Centre says the loss of the landmark has left a hole in the community. It’s trying to revive the fun times had there by bringing back the essence of Stardust with a 1,700-square-foot rink, graffiti wall, neon lights, and a DJ booth.

When: September 12 to October 31, 2024

Time: Monday to Saturday — 11 am to 9 pm; Sundays — 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Guildford Town Centre — 10355 152 Street, Surrey

Cost: Free entry and a $2 skate rental fee

Montenegro Amaro Affogato What: Treat yourself to a complimentary Amaro affogato by Earnest Ice Cream & Montenegro at BCLIQUOUR while learning the different cocktailing possibilities with the versatile Italian liqueur.

When: September 13, 2024

Time: 3 to 7 pm

Where: BCLIQUOR 39th and Cambie — 5555 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver is a funny place to be this month, especially with the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival (GOCF) coming to town!

The massive open-air festival, which will take place from Friday, September 13 to Sunday, September 15. Headliners this year include Tom Segura, Theo Von, Mark Normand, Andrew Santino, Ralph Barbosa, Dan Soder, and Fahim Anwar.

When: September 13 to 15, 2024

Where: Stanley Park, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices for general admission. VIP tickets and hotel packages are also available. Purchase online

What: The hills are alive with the sound of music at Sea to Sky Gondola. The popular attraction is hosting a variety of acclaimed musicians throughout the summer, including Ruckus Deluxe on September 13.

When: Every Friday until September 13, 2024

Time: 5 to 8 pm

Where: 36800 BC-99 – Squamish

Admission: Free with a season pass or day ticket

What: BC Lions’ CFL season roars on at BC Place this month with home games against the Toronto Argonauts on September 13 and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on September 27.

When: September 13 and 27, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: The three-day immersive stɑl̓əw̓ Pow Wow, presented by stɑl̓əw̓ Arts and Cultural Society, is a huge Indigenous gathering of dance, song, and family celebration.

The immersive three-day cultural experience will feature pow-wow drum groups and dance competitions, regalia and art, Indigenous artisans and food vendors, live entertainment, and more.

When: September 13 to 15, 2024

Time: 7 to 10 pm (Friday), 11 am to 10:30 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 5:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: $10 for daily pass, $20 for weekend pass, and free for elders 60+ and children 5 and under. Purchase online

What: North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is celebrating its 11th anniversary in Lower Lonsdale in 2024. The popular free event takes place every Friday and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors and food trucks with the Burrard Inlet as the backdrop to the weekend kickoff.

When: Every Friday until September 13, 2024

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Discover a whimsical children’s art gallery created for both children and grown-ups.

Tombolo Pop-Up Children’s Art Gallery will showcase artwork from more than 70 young artists ages 3 to 10, each with their personal interpretations of the theme “Neighbourhood.” The event will also feature a reading corner, a crafts table, interactive activities, and more.

When: September 13 to 15, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Scotiabank Dance Centre – 677 Davie Street, Vancouver

Cost: By donation with proceeds going to Friends of the Vancouver Public Library. Register online

What: Come From Away is about the true story of a small town in Newfoundland that welcomed the world.