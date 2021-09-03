15 things to do in Vancouver this week: September 6 to 12

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

The first week of September has arrived and we’re excited to check out all of the fun events around town!

From Light Up Chinatown! to TEDxWhistler, Picnic For Peace and more, here are 15 things to do from September 6 to 12.

What: The Granville Promenade: VMF Takeover is an Encore Celebration with something for everyone. Check out the music stages by Public Disco and Normie Corp, circus performers, and Drag shows by Bye Felicia. There will also be live art and vendor markets curated by Snag and the Tongue Market, as well as all-ages activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Bring your appetite as there will be food trucks on-site serving up delicious dishes. And of course make sure to snap a selfie with Vancouver Mural Fest’s (VMF) massive new artworks on Granville Street, including murals by Joe Average, Jarus and Marcelline, and Nada Hayek.

When: September 6, 2021

Time: 1 to 7 pm

Where: Granville Street between Helmcken Street and Smithe Street

Cost: Free

What: Girl Gang Pop Up is a showcase of some of BC’s most-loved women-owned businesses. Shop for soy candles, planners, lifestyle wear, vegan treats, and more in the heart of Mount Pleasant.

When: September 11, 2021

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Formation Studios – 16 E 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Light Up Chinatown! is a two-day event, featuring family-friendly activities, food trucks, entertainment, and more. The inaugural two-day event takes place September 11-12, along East Pender and neighbouring streets. Co-hosted by the Vancouver Chinatown Business Improvement Area Society and the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation, the event will also feature exquisite light and lantern displays.

When: September 11 and 12, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: East Pender and neighbouring streets in Chinatown

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver Civic Theatres presents the Sunset Cinema Series, free outdoor movies on Wednesdays in September in Queen Elizabeth Theatre Plaza. Anyone attending should also bring a chair or blanket to sit on for the screening. The film on September 8 is Jumanji: The Next Level.

When: September 8, 2021

Time: Film starts at dusk

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre Plaza – 650 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The 2021 Vancouver TAIWANfest’s theme is ReThink Asia, with the goal of helping Canadians examine their perceptions of Asians. This year’s festival includes live performances and talks, films and foods, and more.

When: Now until September 12, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual and in-person events

Cost: Free though donations are appreciated

What: Vancouver Whitecaps take on Portland Timbers in MLS action at BC Place. Before the game, enjoy The Warmup pre-game street party presented by Phillips Brewing. The 19+ event takes place outside the stadium prior to kickoff, from 12 to 4 pm. Live DJs and food trucks will be on hand, with $5 beers for sale. Entry is free, but capacity is limited for the Warmup, which is now located at Robson and Beatty, across the street from Terry Fox Plaza.

When: September 10, 2021

Time: 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: TEDxWhistler is an interactive and virtual event with a hosted livestream. The diverse lineup of 10 speakers on a gender-equal stage will explore ideas around the theme of legacy in talks that will each last 18-minutes or less. The day-long event features community leaders, a gold medal-winning Olympian, accomplished artists and entrepreneurs, and more.

When: September 12, 2021

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: $49.95, purchase online

What: The Chilliwack Corn Maze is a fun and festive family friendly event. This year’s maze features a walking storyboard called “The Boy Who Spoke to the Earth,” written by adventure photographer Chris Bukard, illustrated by Disney Interactive artist David McClellan. There are various attractions happening at the Chilliwack Corn Maze and special events throughout the season.

When: Tuesday to Sunday until September 30, Monday to Sunday from October 1 to 31, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: 41905 Yale Rd W, Chilliwack

Tickets: Daily and Season Pass available, buy online

What: Bentall Centre is bringing some of Vancouver’s best food truck vendors to the downtown core this summer. A weekly rotation of the best local eats, including Le Tigre, Henry’s Hip Eats, Crack On, The Praguery, Kyu Grill and Shameless Buns, will be located on the Burrard Benches at 555 Burrard Street all summer long. Don’t forget to stop by the Dunsmuir Patio Wednesday-Friday from 12 to 2 pm for free concerts by talented local musicians on the new sun-soaked patio.

When: Monday to Fridays until the end of September 2021

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Dunsmuir Patio at Bentall Centre – 1055 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver; Burrard Benches at Bentall Centre – 555 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Grey Goose Mini Golf offers ticketholders nine holes of golf and a personalized 1oz vodka soda cocktail at their pop-up beside Waterfront Station. All equipment will be sanitized between rounds and local COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced.

When: Now until September 6, 2021

Time: Various times from 11:30 am to 8:30 pm

Where: Waterfront Station – East Lot 531 – 555 W Cordova Street, Vancouver

Cost: $21, book tickets online

What: Melanie Gall stars in A Toast to Prohibition, a celebration of the 101st anniversary of Prohibition featuring flappers, gin fizz and a speakeasy cabaret. The Vancouver Fringe show promises to be a musical tour de force with hits from the 1920s.

When: September 10, 11, 12, 16, 18 and 19, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Performance Works – 1218 Cartwright St, Vancouver

Cost: $15 plus Vancouver Fringe membership, purchase online

What: Discover 18 Greater Vancouver makers with a variety of specialties at Sip N’ Shop. The event will feature live music, food and drink vendors, and locally handcrafted items to discover.

When: September 11, 2021

Time: 11 am to 10 pm

Where: #148 – 14273 Knox Way, Richmond

Cost: $5, children 11 years and under are free. Purchase online

What: Pet-A-Palooza or “The Day of the Dog” is a one-day pupper party that features a variety of activities for dogs and owners alike. The event is free and open to everybody, and it will have exciting highlights and free samples. Swing by with your doggo and pick up complimentary treats, food, accessories, toys, and tons of other swag. The 2021 event also boasts a puppy yoga party right in the heart of Yaletown.

When: September 12, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: 1100 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, registration information can be found here

What: Picnic For Peace, a local fundraiser for displaced families from Afghanistan, is presented by popular grazing board company Charcuterie Vancouver. Tickets are $100 per person, and 100% of all proceeds will be donated to trusted organizations helping displaced families that have arrived in Canada from Afghanistan.

Attendees can enjoy a beautiful picnic set up provided by PicYourNic, complete with a personal charcuterie box and one glass of wine or mini bottle of lemonade. Additional glasses or bottles can be purchased at the event. Picnic organizers are happy to offer boxes for every dietary restriction as well.

When: September 12, 2021

Time: 2 to 4 pm

Where: Volunteer Park — 2855 Point Grey Road, Vancouver

Tickets: $100 per person; buy online

What: Minti + Friends host a celebration of the local community and slow fashion. Summer in September features deals on popular brands like Aritzia, Lululemon, Fluevog and more. Local artisans, designers and fashionistas will also be in attendance at the pre-loved + artisan pop-up shop, and the event will also have an exclusive feature of women’s pre-loved motorcycle gear.

When: September 12, 2021

Time: 7:30 to 9 pm

Where: 326 West 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Free