There’s never been a better time to plan to enjoy a meal outside, as Picnic For Peace, a local fundraiser for displaced families from Afghanistan, is set to take place next month.

Brought to us by popular grazing board company Charcuterie Vancouver, the event is happening on Sunday, September 12 from 2 to 4 pm at Volunteer Park in Kitsilano.

Tickets are $100 per person, and 100% of all proceeds will be donated to trusted organizations helping displaced families that have arrived in Canada from Afghanistan.

Attendees can enjoy a beautiful picnic set up provided by PicYourNic, complete with a personal charcuterie box and one glass of wine or mini bottle of lemonade.

Additional glasses or bottles can be purchased at the event. Picnic organizers are happy to offer boxes for every dietary restriction as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHARCUTERIE VANCOUVER (@charcuterievancouver)

Organizers tell Dished Vancouver they have invited Afghan refugee families that have just arrived in Canada.

If you can’t make the picnic but would still like to support, Charcuterie Vancouver is hosting an online fundraiser for people to donate directly to these families.

Picnic For Peace

When: Sunday, September 12 from 2 to 4 pm

Where: Volunteer Park — 2855 Point Grey Road, Vancouver

Tickets: $100 per person; buy online