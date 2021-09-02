Vancouver Mural Fest takes over Granville Promenade this weekend for encore celebration

Two of this summer’s hottest events in Vancouver are coming together this long weekend for a joint family-friendly party.

The Granville Promenade: VMF Takeover is happening on Monday, September 6 from 1 to 7 pm, and features an exciting lineup of entertainment and activities.

There is something for everyone during the Encore Celebration, including music stages by Public Disco and Normie Corp, circus performers, and Drag shows by Bye Felicia. There will also be live art and vendor markets curated by Snag and the Tongue Market, as well as all-ages activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Bring your appetite as there will be food trucks on-site serving up delicious dishes.

And of course make sure to snap a selfie with Vancouver Mural Fest’s (VMF) massive new artworks on Granville Street, including murals by Joe Average, Jarus and Marcelline, and Nada Hayek.

The Granville Promenade is an initiative created by the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association to promote community in the Downtown core. As well as creating a family-friendly environment for six weekends throughout the summer, The Granville Promenade encourages visitors to support local businesses while enjoying the live performances and activities.

VMF 2021 took place from August 4 to 22, with over 60 new murals being painted and unveiled in 11 different neighbourhoods. VMF’s sixth anniversary also featured daily mural tours, in-person and online public talks, and over 40 live performances at an open-air, pop-up patio in the festival’s original home of Mount Pleasant.

Download the VMF MOBILE APP to continue the VMF spirit year-round. Explore over 300 murals across the city and discover the many neighbourhoods that the artworks call home.

