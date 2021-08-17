Boozy mini golf course to pop up in Vancouver next week

A boozy pop-up mini golf course is coming to Vancouver, so get ready to double fist clubs and cocktail guys.

Brought to us by the good folks at Grey Goose, this mini golf experience will offer ticketholders nine holes of golf and a personalized 1oz vodka soda cocktail.

You can make your reservation anytime between August 28 to September 6, 2021, for the event in Vancouver.

This is just one of the many fun and entertaining activities you can get up to in and around the city this month. Happy putting!

Grey Goose Mini Golf

When: August 28 – September 6, 2021

Where: Waterfront Station – East Lot 531 – 555 W Cordova Street, Vancouver

Price: Tickets