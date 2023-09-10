20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: September 11 to 17

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Epic concerts to massive beer fests — whatever you’re in the mood for, we’ve got you covered! Here are 20 fantastic things to do in and around Vancouver from September 11 to 17. Bark Park, The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival, and more!

For more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

And to stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!

What: Bark Park is returning to Bentall Centre’s rooftop parkade and the free event is treating guests to live entertainment, delicious eats and drinks, and photo ops. Yummy treats for your paw-some pals will also be served.

Partial proceeds from the dog-friendly public event will go to support Loved at Last, a non-profit organization based in Vancouver that helps find homes for dogs in need. And those who RSVP online will receive a free Pooch Scoop.

When: September 16, 2023

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Bentall Centre Bark Park – 1025 Dunsmuir Street

Cost: Free, RSVP online

You might also like: Art Rapture artist ready to get absurd in Vancouver with "The Throwback" this month

Win four tickets to see Russell Peters' Vancouver show in Stanley Park (CONTEST)

Futuristic extreme racing league zooms into Concord Pacific Place next week (PHOTOS)

What: BC Lions continue their CFL season this weekend when they welcome the Ottawa Redbacks to BC Place on September 16.

When: September 16, 2023

Time: 4 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: FlyOver Canada at Canada Place is bringing passengers to Legendary Iceland, a high-flying journey over the nation’s stunning fjords, glaciers, and volcanos. Highlights of the sightseeing flight ride include Aldeyjarfoss waterfall, Markarfljótsgljúfur canyon, ÞMælifell volcano, Dyrhólaey cliffs, and more,

When: Now until December 14, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

What: The Whistler Village Beer Festival (WVBF) returns to the heart of the resort for a massive celebration of everything craft beverages.

The Main Event at Whistler Olympic Plaza will showcase over 100 varieties of cider, beer, canned cocktails, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages. And the extravaganza also includes great concerts you won’t want to miss.

When: September 11 to 17, 2023. Main Event on September 16, 2023

Time: Various times. Main Event from 12 to 6 pm

Where: Various locations throughout Whistler Village, Main Event at Whistler Olympic Plaza

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Richmond Night Market is back for another season filled with epic eats and live entertainment. The largest night market in North America draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the 600+ international food items up for order. There is also a ton of unique shopping along with the diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-foot stage.

When: Fridays to Sundays until October 9, 2023, plus some holiday Mondays

Time: Friday from 7 pm to 12 am; Saturday from 6 pm to 12 am; Sunday from 7 pm to 11 pm (Holiday hours may vary)

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Admission: $8 for general admission, free for children under 7 and seniors over 60.

What: Burnt Thicket Theatre presents an award-winning comedy exploring depression and the lengths we go to for the people we love. Sarah Robertson stars in the solo show Every Brilliant Thing by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe, unravelling the stigma around mental illness.

When: Now until September 17, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Bez Arts Hub – #102 – 20230 64th Avenue, Langley

Tickets: $17-$39 plus fees, purchase online

What: Concord Pacific Place will host TEF1 (The Electronic Force 1) on September 17, with free festivities for the whole family and thrilling races throughout the day.

Attendees can also explore The TEF JAM Entertainment zone with headliner DJ Kemo from Juno award-winners the Rascalz and check out the vendor booths and sponsor stalls on site.

Food trucks will be serving up delicious eats to hungry visitors, and a raffle will also be held for prizes, such as a Loaded Board Tan Tien.

When: September 17, 2023

Time: 3 to 9 pm

Where: Concord Pacific Place – 811 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free; register online

What: Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations is a brand new musical about the acclaimed group’s rise from their beginnings in Detroit to their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Tony Award-winning musical is a story about brotherhood, loyalty, and personal and political conflicts during a decade of civil unrest in the United States. Expect to hear plenty of hits like “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone.”

When: September 12 to 17, 2023

Time: 8 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), 2 pm (Saturday), 2 pm and 7:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Mark Synnott, a National Geographic adventure writer and “legendary” climber is a big wall pioneer who will share his insights on how he’s helped scientists make big discoveries in extremely remote and inaccessible corners of the earth.

When: September 12, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Orpheum Theatre — 601 Smithe Street

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: One of Canada’s largest comedy events is making its West Coast debut this month, and it’s bringing some legendary stars out for the party.

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival is taking over the Brockton Cricket Fields in Stanley Park with headliners Kevin Hart and Russell Peters. Also joining Peters on Friday are acclaimed comedians Reggie Watts and Steph Tolev.

When: September 15 and 16, 2023

Where: Stanley Park, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $59 plus taxes and fees. VIP Reserved tickets with table-side service, early entrance to the grounds, and more are also available. Purchase online.

Artists, biologists, performers, activists, and the community come together to chart new pathways from loss to hope. Join in the conversations about what BC can do right now to safeguard biodiversity and the future.

Guests can discover works of art, hear panel discussions with First Nations leaders, take part in a Family Fun Day and a clay workshop, and more.

When: September 15 to 23, 2023

Time: Gallery Hours 9 am to 4 pm Monday to Friday. Various times for special events.

Where: Alternatives Gallery – 1659 Venables Street, Vancouver Cost: Free admission to art show during public gallery hours. Special events are free or by donation.

What: The time has come to raise the roof and have some fun!

Music icons Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire are teaming up for the new Sing A Song All Night Long tour this year, and it’s coming to Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

When: September 12, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets available online

What: Guildford Town Centre and Imagine Exhibitions are transporting visitors back in time to the Age of Reptiles. The Dinosaurs Around The World exhibition uses state-of-the-art animatronics, immersive storytelling based on cutting-edge research, and thrilling design elements for a family-friendly experience for dino enthusiasts and shoppers.

Guildford Town Centre is also offering a special Gift with Purchase promotion, and all guests can also scan a QR code upon exiting the exhibit for a chance to win a $1,000 shopping spree.

When: September 12 to October 9, 2023

Time: Regular mall hours

Where: Centre Court at Guildford Town Centre – 10355 152nd Street, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver’s ever-popular Car-Free Day return this month for epic celebrations across the city. The massive street festivals are presented by Translink and promote the growth of car-free culture and spaces.

Each year, thousands of attendees enjoy live entertainment, food vendors and community booths, kid’s activities, and more. Best of all, the events are free to check out.

When: September 16 and 24, 2023

Time: 12 to 7 pm

Where: Main Street – 10th Avenue to 25th Avenue (September 16), West End – Denman & Davie – Denman & Robson (September 24)

Cost: Free

What: Thank DOG I am Out, a volunteer-based animal rescue society, is holding a Walk 4 Awareness to spread the word about the importance of dog rescue and adoption. The family-friendly 4 km walk along Spanish Banks will be accompanied by special guest “Pack Leader” Lee Asher from @theasherhouse. Dogs are welcome to join the fun on leash.

The event will also feature photo ops, vendors, live music and face painting, and a chance to connect with other like-minded dog lovers. All children and youth ages 16 years and under walk for free.

When: September 16, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Spanish Banks West Parking Lot A – NW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Cost: $30, with walkers ages 16 and under participating for free. Register online

What: The second annual stɑl̓əw̓ Pow Wow, presented by stɑl̓əw̓ Arts and Cultural Society, is a huge Indigenous gathering of dance, song, and family celebration.

The immersive three-day cultural experience will feature pow-wow drum groups and dance competitions, Indigenous vendors, live entertainment, and more.

When: September 15 to 17, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: $10 for daily pass, $20 for weekend pass, and free for children 5 and under.

What: Hollywood Theatre invites partygoers to jump into the time machine and go back to the ’80s and ’90s with two epic events this week.

First up on Friday is The Breakfast Club: 80s Dance Party and Official Russell Peters After Party. Peters will be in the house, and there will even be a screening of Back to the Future at 8 pm. Don’t forget to stop by the Delorean out front for photo ops.

Come back on Saturday for Get On Up Meets SJS . The night will feature all of your favourite ’90s R&B and Hip-Hop jams, so bring your best throwback outfits,

When: September 15 and 16, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Hollywood Theatre — 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler hosts the annual Terry Fox Run to help raise funds for innovative cancer research, and everyone is welcome to join. Participants can walk, run, bike, or skate in support of the important work of the Terry Fox Research Institute.

Registration begins at 10 am and includes a light, nutritious breakfast and freshly brewed coffee by donation. After a warm-up and a picturesque walk starting at 11 am led by the Whistler Fire Department, all are invited to enjoy a tasty Four Seasons lunch and children’s entertainment. The lunch and activities are by donation, with a silent auction with great prizes also available for bid.

When: September 17, 2023

Time: Registration 10 am, run starts at 11 am

Where: Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler – 4591 Blackcomb Way, Whistler

Registration: Online

What: Beyonce is bringing her highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour to BC Place on September 11. The “Break My Soul” singer has sold an estimated 200 million records around the world and won 32 Grammys throughout her illustrious career.

When: September 11, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, Tickets available online