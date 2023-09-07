Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of Canada’s biggest comedy events is coming to Vancouver this month, and you can win your way in to see some of the country’s funniest for free!

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival is happening at the Brockton Cricket Fields in Stanley Park from September 15 to 16, 2023.

Bringing the laughs to the open-air venue on Friday night is award-winning and record-setting headliner Russell Peters. And you can enter to win tickets online.

Canadian comedy icon Russell Peters was born in Toronto and raised in Brampton. He was recently named one of Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Comics of All Time and has performed all around the world.

Peters set attendance records at venues like Madison Square Garden and The Sydney Opera House and was the first comedian to sell his hometown’s Air Canada Centre. He also set the UK attendance record for the highest number of tickets sold for an individual comedy show at London’s O2 Arena.

Joining Peters on Friday is Reggie Watts, the house musician on Comedy Bang! Bang! and bandleader on CBS’s The Late Late Show with James Corden, and Steph Tolev, who has been named one of Vulture’s “Comics You Should and Will Know” and is a Juno nominee for Best Comedy Album.

Hollywood and comedy megastar Kevin Hart will close things out on Saturday, September 16.

When: September 15 and 16, 2023

Where: Stanley Park, Vancouver