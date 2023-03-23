National Geographic Live is coming to Vancouver soon

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Growing up, I was obsessed with tigers, and now that I’m in my thirties, not much has changed. So I’m definitely going to see National Geographic Live this year to learn more about the jungle cats of India and more.

National Geographic Live is joining forces with Vancouver Civic Theatres to bring three breathtaking shows to the Orpheum Theatre this year.

At each show, you’ll meet a cast of talented filmmakers and photographers who will tell you all about their explorations to different corners of the globe.

Whether you’re looking for travel inspiration or just want to get closer to your favourite animals, this is a must-see for anyone who loves the earth and all its wonders.

Check out the three available shows below.

Coral Kingdoms and Empires of Ice

What: A duo of photographers, David Doubilet and Jennifer Hayes, will take you through rarely-seen worlds underwater, including the sea of Kimbe Bay, Papua New Guinea, and beneath the Antarctic ice in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

When: May 9 from 7:30 to 9 pm

Life on the Vertical

What: Mark Synnott, a National Geographic adventure writer and “legendary” climber is a big wall pioneer who will share his insights on how he’s helped scientists make big discoveries in extremely remote and inaccessible corners of the earth.

When: September 12 from 7:30 to 9 pm

Wild Cats of India

What: From the Himalayan mountains to the jungles, India has so many incredible wild cats. Photographer and filmmaker Sandesh Kaur wants to highlight animals like the “grumpy-faced” Pallas’s cat, the clouded leopard, and more.

When: October 24 from 7:30 to 9 pm

Tickets for the shows are on sale now. You can learn more about the events and grab your tickets online. There are a limited number of three-show subscription packs available, and you can also buy tickets for individual shows.

When:

May 9, 7:30 to 9 pm – Coral Kingdoms and Empires of Ice

September 12, 7:30 to 9 pm – Life on the Vertical

October 24, 7:30 to 9 pm – Wild Cats of India

Where: Orpheum Theatre — 601 Smithe Street

Cost: $45.50 per show