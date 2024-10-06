25 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: October 7 to 14

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and this week, we’re thankful for all the great events to check out around Vancouver!

From Stanley Park Ghost Train to Cirque du Soleils and more, here are 25 fantastic things to do from October 7 to 14. And yes, there’s a long weekend coming up!

What: The legendary Stanley Park Ghost Train is back in Vancouver this Halloween, and riders throughout the season can expect thrills and chills from October 10 to 31.

Brave souls can enjoy the haunting theatrical experience during the evening, while young guests can enjoy a less scary matinee train ride through the forest to see the Halloween displays without live performers.

When: October 10 to 31, 2024 (Closed Monday, October 14)

Time: 6 to 10 pm. Matinee train from 2 to 5 pm on Saturdays and Sundays

Where: Pipeline Road in Stanley Park, via the West Georgia Street park entrance, Vancouver

Tickets: $11 to $17 plus fees depending on age and train. Children 2 and under are free. Purchase online

What: Science World invites guests to discover how our actions can affect the world in its latest feature exhibit, Earth Matters.

Explore the natural world through the interactive displays, including a coral reef and an insect hotel. Learn about topics like biodiversity, rising temperatures, and more while discovering how everything is connected.

When: Now until January 9, 2025

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: For its fourth year in a row, Sons of Vancouver Distillery is hosting a haunted pop-up cocktail bar in tribute to the now-defunct Dark Manor Inn, a Halloween-themed bar that was briefly part of Vancouver’s cocktail scene.

Enjoy plenty of creepy decorations (including a 9-foot-long coffin table that was in the original bar) and specialty spooky cocktails like The Undertaker (a boozy tiki drink featuring an upturned bottle of Underburg as the garnish). There will also be Blood Bags and punch bowl-style cocktails served tableside in the form of an IV bag.

When: Now until November 3, 2024

Time: 5 pm to 9 pm (Tuesday to Friday), 1 to 9 pm (Saturday), 5 to 9 pm (Sunday)

Where: Sons of Vancouver Distillery — 1431 Crown Street, North Vancouver

What: The finest Indigenous businesses and entrepreneurs across the province will be feted at a special event in Vancouver this week, and everyone is welcome to attend.

The 2024 Indigenous Business Gala Dinner & Award Presentation will be held on Monday, October 7, at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver. Guests of the BC Achievement Foundation event will enjoy a mouthwatering dinner, networking opportunities, and more.

When: October 7, 2024

Time: 5:30 to 10 pm

Where: Fairmont Hotel Vancouver — 900 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Purchase online

What: Dreadworks Haunted House is transforming the Cloverdale Fairgrounds into a high-tech “immersive Halloween nightmare.” Guests of The Dreadworks Factor will discover three distinct storylines: Steamboat Willie – Terror on the Mississippi, a psychological horror set on a haunted boat; Tartarus, a terrifying journey through a mythical labyrinth; and Spore Zombies, a spine-chilling scenario set in an infected swamp.

Award-winning filmmakers and industry-leading special effects and makeup artists are bringing the horror to life with both indoor and outdoor spaces. Expect to see AR technology, projection light mapping, and sets and soundscapes that will have you questioning what’s real.

When: Now until November 3, 2024

Time: Various time slots

Where: Cloverdale Fairgrounds, Surrey

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Vancouver’s only improvised soap opera company is heading into The Upside Down with their latest comedy adventure, Stranger Sins. Catch all of the action and laughs every Tuesday at Little Mountain Gallery until November 5.

When: Every Tuesday until November 5, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Little Mountain Gallery – 110 Water Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20, purchase online

What: Cirque du Soleil is returning to Vancouver this fall with its newest big top show, and it promises to be an experience worth shouting about!

The internationally acclaimed acrobatic circus is back in the city with Echo starting on October 9. Described as a story about connection and intention, the production will take over Concord Pacific Place with an exploration of the “symbiotic unions between humans and the animal kingdom.

When: October 9 to January 5, 2025

Time: Performance times will vary based on the date

Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season this week with a thrilling Fan Appreciation Night game at BC Place against LAFC on October 13.

When: October 13, 2024

Time: 4;30 pm kickoff

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Tightrope Theatre in Mount Pleasant presents a thrilling murder mystery throughout the spooky season. Follow along as the in-house detective solves the whodunnit set in a new location and features new characters each week.

When: Every Friday until November 1, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Tightrope Theatre – 2343 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 plus fees, purchase online

What: Havana’s annual Halloween cocktail pop-up is themed around a haunted house this year, and the drinks are spooky and good.

The bar team has developed seven new cocktails for brave souls to try. Indulge in Blood Light, Zombie Zoo, No Room In Hell, Sangria Spells, The Undead Club, Graveyard Smash Slush and Quick Demise from now until October 31.

When: Now until October 31, 2024

Time: 10 to late (Saturday and Sunday), 11 am to late (Monday to Friday)

Where: Havana – 1212 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

What: Vancouver Public Library hosts a variety of movie screenings for the public at its branches throughout the month, and the best part is they are free to check out.

Some films being shown in October include The Bikeriders, I Saw the TV Glow, and Get Out. Get there early to get a good seat!

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Various VPL Branches

Cost: Free

What: The Arts Club presents Vancouver playwright Michele Riml’s international hit play Sexy Laundry on tour. Get to know Alice and Henry as they come to terms with their lacklustre sex life, and follow along as they embark on a naughty hotel retreat to try and rekindle the spark in their 25-year marriage.

When: October 8 to November 7, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various cities throughout Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Hold onto your brooms because spooky season has returned to Capilano Suspension Bridge Park. The annual Canyon Frights event runs from October 11 to 31 and features ghostly friends, enchanting lights and more to delight families and Halloween fans of all ages.

When: October 11 to 31, 2024

Time: 10 am to 8 pm (except October 25, 26, and 27, when hours are extended to 9 pm). Guests are welcome to stay in the Park an additional hour after posted closing time.

Where: 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Dancers of Damelahamid present the world premiere of Raven Mother, a multi-media Indigenous choreographed dance work that honours the legacy of the late Elder Margaret Harris. The show will explore Elder Harris’s immense impact on the revitalizing Indigenous dance on the Northwest Coast.

When: October 9 to 12, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Cultch – 1895 Venables Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Lower Mainland’s biggest mushroom event is returning to Vancouver this month, and it promises to be full of fungal fun!

Vancouver Mycological Society’s Fall Mushroom Show is celebrating its 43rd anniversary with unique displays, children’s activities, and of course, a massive amount of mushrooms!

When: October 12, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $5 at the door, children under 12 are free

What: Sound the alarm! The Vancouver Firefighter Charities’ most popular fundraising campaign, the Hall of Flame Calendar, is back.

The 38th annual charitable calendar will be unveiled on Friday, October 11, at Parq Vancouver’s D/6 Bar and Lounge. Guests of the glitzy black-tie gala will meet the local and BC firefighters featured, enjoy fire-inspired feature cocktails, live music and DJs, a silent auction, a ceviche and oyster-shucking station, and more.

When: October 11, 2024

Time: 7 to 11 pm

Where: D/6 Bar and Lounge at Parq Casino — 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Cost: $70 plus fees, which includes one free calendar valued at $24.99. Purchase online.

What: Hip-hop legend André 3000 will perform his latest album, New Blue Sun, live at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre with support from Serpentwithfeet. New Blue Sun was the first instrumental album to chart on the Billboard Top 200 Chart, and the track “I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album But This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time,” also broke the record for the longest song to appear on the Billboard Hot 100.

When: October 11, 2024

Time: 9 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: BC Culture Days is an annual series of free and interactive creative events hosted by artists and cultural organizations across the province. This year’s three-week celebration invites participants to explore and express themselves artistically through workshops, live shows, and more.

When: Now until October 13, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: A Thanksgiving tradition that has spanned nearly three decades is making its highly anticipated return to Fort Langley this fall.

The 29th annual Fort Langley Cranberry Festival returns to the riverside community on Saturday, October 12. A large turnout is expected as an estimated 35,000 guests attend the cranberry celebration each year. And there are lots of activities for everyone to enjoy throughout the day.

When: October 12, 2024

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Fort Langley Village

Admission: Free of charge

What: MastersFX Monster Museum will open its doors to horror fans just in time for the Halloween season from October 11 to November 1

Guests to the eerie 5,000 sq ft space will discover 80 exhibits of hand-crafted monsters, creatures, and characters from popular movies and TV shows from the award-winning special effects studio.

When: October 11 to November 1, 2024

Time: Various time slots

Where: MastersFX Monster Museum – 4185 Dawson Street, Burnaby

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Chill X Studio hosts That’s Nasty! An X-Rated Comedy Show. Described as “a comedy show your grandma won’t want to come to,” That’s Nasty! features a lineup of comics getting down and dirty while being downright hilarious.

When: October 12, 2024

Time: 10 to 11:30 pm

Where: Chill X Studios — 2270 Manitoba Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: It’s the final clash of WXV, the world championships for women’s rugby and the final preparation before the Rugby World Cup next year.

Watch some of the best teams in the world play at BC Place on October 12, including the grand finale—Canada vs. England. Two matches for one ticket.

When: October 11 and 12, 2024

Time: Various times. Canada vs England at 7 pm

Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $30, available here

What: Norwegian superstar DJ Kygo (“Higher Love,” “Stay”) comes to Rogers Arena with his world tour with special guests Zara Larrson and Vandelux.

When: October 10, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: $10-$30, purchase online

What: Guildford Town Centre in Surrey is getting ready to hit rewind this fall as it opens an attraction inside the mall inspired by the iconic Stardust Roller Rink.

Stardust itself closed in 2005, and Guildford Town Centre says the loss of the landmark has left a hole in the community. It’s trying to revive the fun times had there by bringing back the essence of Stardust with a 1,700-square-foot rink, graffiti wall, neon lights, and a DJ booth.

When: Now until October 31, 2024

Time: Monday to Saturday — 11 am to 9 pm; Sundays — 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Guildford Town Centre — 10355 152 Street, Surrey

Cost: Free entry and a $2 skate rental fee

What: Have the perfect fall day by visiting Maplewood Farm. This place is about five acres of beautiful farmland, home to around 200 farm animals and birds. The best part? You can pet some of the farm animals.

The farm has rules to keep you and the animals safe, but you’ll still have many opportunities to pet the cuddly creatures. The farm even lets you feed some animals, such as chickens, ducks, and bunnies.

When: Open daily

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Maplewood Farm – 405 Seymour River Place, North Vancouver

Price: $9.90 for adults aged 17 to 54, $5.85 for children (19 months to 16 years) and seniors (55+), free for infants 18 months and under.

Plus, here’s an event happening next week that you need to get on your radar!

What: Entering its 33rd year, the huge apple celebration gives attendees a chance to learn about apple diversity and taste several rare and peculiar varieties.

The family-friendly weekend celebrates all things apple with over 50 varieties to taste, live entertainment, an apple and apple tree sale, demos, and a food fair onsite. This fundraiser, organized by the Friends of the Garden, supports the Garden’s vital education and conservation efforts.

When: October 19 and 20, 2024

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: UBC Botanical Garden — 6804 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: Regular-priced tickets at $11 are available from October 1 up to the event dates (October 19 & 20, 2024). Tickets purchased onsite on the Festival weekend will be at $12.

Tasting Tent tickets are selling out fast. Children aged seven and under can enter for free but still need to be registered. Purchase online