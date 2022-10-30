Jacky Lam and Rosa Cheng star in The Prop Master's Dream (David Cooper/Submitted) | Beyond King Tut/Submitted | @l_rikardo/Instagram

So long, October, and hello, November!

Ease into the new month by having some fun this week! From Beyond King Tut to the Canucks, Post Malone, and more, here are 20 fun events you need to check out around Vancouver from October 31 to November 6!

What: Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience was developed in partnership with the National Geographic Society and opens on the 100th anniversary of one of the greatest archaeological discoveries of all time: the discovery of the boy king’s tomb in 1922.

Drawing from National Geographic Society archives, Beyond King Tut combines cinematic storytelling and immersive projections by Montreal-based Normal Studio for a one-of-a-kind journey through ancient and modern Egypt. Guests will meet Ancient Egyptian gods like Ra and Anubis before descending into King Tut’s burial chamber and joining his quest for immortality.

When: November 4, 2022, to January 8, 2023

Time: Various time slots from 10 am to 8 pm from Sunday to Thursday (final entry 7 pm), and 10 am to 9 pm on Friday and Saturday (final entry 8 pm)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East – 999 Canada Place

Tickets: Available online

What: The Canucks continue their NHL season at Rogers Arena in November, with home games this week including the New Jersey Devils (Hockey Fights Cancer Night) on November 1, Anaheim Ducks on November 3, and Nashville Predators on November 5.

When: November 1, 3, and 5, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: UBC Symphony Orchestra, UBC A Cappella, and guest conductor Lucas Waldin join forces for Games in Music, a celebration of new and classic video game soundtracks. Guests will enjoy music from games such as Tetris, Celeste, Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between, World of Warcraft, and more.

When: November 4, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Chan Centre for the Performing Arts – 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Horror fans will be in heaven when the Vancouver Horror Show Film Festival (VHS) returns to theatres across the city this week.

The fifth annual VHS is a hybrid event taking place from November 4 to 8 in person and November 4 to 18 on demand. The full festival line-up includes 61 short films and six feature-length films from 13 different countries, including Terrifier 2, Follow Her, and Mad Heidi.

When: November 4 to 8, 2022 (in person), November 4 to 18 (on demand)

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations and online

Tickets: Starting at $22.50 plus fees, purchase online

What: The Hansel and Gretel – The Immersive Edible Experience is happening at the Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) throughout the fall. Guests will step into the titular role of the children’s fairytale collected by the Brothers Grimm. Can you solve the riddles and challenges in the witch’s cottage?

Make sure to arrive hungry, because there will be plenty of treats to enjoy during the 90-minute theatre and escape room adventure. In fact, organizers say almost everything around you will be edible!

When: November 4, 2022, to January 22, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) – 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person; purchase online

What: Popular Indian stand-up comedian Abhishek Upmanyu has over 4 million subscribers and over 100 million views on YouTube. He brings his latest comedy special, Jealous of Sabjiwala, to Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre this month.

When: November 6, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Bell Performing Arts Centre – 6250 144th Street, Surrey

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Platinum-selling artist Post Malone is bringing his Twelve Carat Tour to Vancouver this month in support of his fourth full-length album. The album has an all-star cast of guests, including Doja Cat, Fleet Foxes, Gunna, and The Kid LAROI.

When: November 6, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Vancouver viral comedian Tunji Taylor-Lewis (Meanwhile, Black In Vancouver, Riverdale) shares his comedic takes on the hottest pop culture and social media topics during his live show at The Improv Centre.

When: November 5, 2022

Time: 11:15 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: $25.25, purchase online

What: BC Entertainment Hall of Fame member Sal Ferreras leads an all-star tribute to Puerto Rican dance and music at the Vancouver Playhouse. Enjoy a night of Puerto Rican songs and more performed by a 10-piece band, singers, and dancers.

When: November 4 and 5, 2022

Time: 8 to 9:30 pm

Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Vancouver Cantonese Opera presents the premiere of The Prop Master’s Dream, a fusion of Cantonese Opera, jazz, and Indigenous drumming inspired by the true-life story of Wah-Kwan Gwan. The opera is presented in Cantonese with English subtitles and tells a tale of lost identity, migration, race relations, and Vancouver’s mid-century Chinatown.

When: November 5, 2022

Time: 2 pm and 7 pm

Where: Annex Theatre – 823 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $35, purchase online

What: Stan Douglas: 2011 ≠ 1848 is a series of works inspired by historical events of social and political turbulence by the Vancouver and LA-based artist. The exhibition at The Polygon Gallery showcases five large-scale panoramic photos showing different protests and riots from 2011.

Guests can also explore an immersive installation titled ISDN, a two-channel video installation that depicts a fictionalized collaboration between rappers from London’s Grime and Cairo’s Mahraganat music scenes.

When: Wednesday to Sunday until November 6, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (open until 8 pm on Thursdays)

Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Admission: By donation

What: Discover over 100 Heart of the City Festival events at over 40 locations in the Downtown Eastside this fall. The 19th annual event has the theme of Community is the Mentor, and the live and virtual events include theatre, dance, storytelling, workshops, exhibits, and more.

When: Now until November 6, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues

Tickets: Various prices, including free events

What: North Shore Breweries will be hosting a variety of exciting events during the annual Vancouver’s North Shore Craft Beer Week. The fun starts with the launch party at The Pipe Shop on Thursday, November 3.

Attendees will enjoy beer tastings from 11 local breweries, including Deep Cove Brewers and Distillers, House of Funk, and Streetcar. There will also be food trucks, live entertainment, and prizes to be won.

When: November 3, 2022

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: $43.40, purchase online

What: The 12th edition of Zee Zee Theatre’s annual community storytelling project centres stories from 2SLGBTQI+ voices. Attendees are invited to have a candid conversation for 20 minutes with a Rainbow Elder, who will share true stories while shattering stereotypes and preconceived notions of otherness.

The Rainbow Elders & Allies Collection is produced by Jordy Matheson and curated by Alysha Collie, Allan Morgan, Melanie Ray, and Dallas Yellowfly.

When: November 5 and 6, November 12 and 13, 2022

Time: 1 to 4 pm

Where: Vancouver Public Library Central Branch (sign-up is at the door of the Third Floor Atrium) – 350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Vancouver Horror Nights’ eight all-new immersive experiences and attractions fill up a massive 100,000 square feet haunted house. Featuring escape rooms, a just-for-kids event, and even a bar and restaurant inside – the Zombie Bar & Café.

When: Now until November 5, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Coquitlam Centre – 2929 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam

Tickets: From $25 per experience, purchase online

What: The City of Richmond’s Minoru Halloween Fireworks Festival is happening at Minoru Park from 6:30 to 8:45 pm. Costumes are highly recommended.

The free event features family-friendly activities, live entertainment, and even trick-or-treating. And of course, there will be a big fireworks display to cap off the spooky evening.

When: October 31, 2022

Time: 6:30 to 8:45 pm, with fireworks beginning at 8:30 pm

Where: Minoru Park – 7191 Granville Avenue, Richmond

Cost: Free

What: Canadian comedian Kurtis Conner is bringing his freshest, funniest material yet to Vancouver during his latest solo tour. The global YouTube sensation and the host of the Very Really Good podcast has amassed over 3.7 million subscribers on YouTube.

In 2016, Conner released a stand-up album titled Cuppla Jokes, which made it to number six on the Billboard Comedy Chart and number one on iTunes.

When: November 6, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $39.50, available via Ticketmaster

What: Flying in from across the pond, rock bands The London Suede and Manic Street Preachers are starting their North American tour in Vancouver on November 3.

Making their debuts in the early ’90s, with Generation Terrorists (in 1992) for Manic Street Preachers and Suede (in 1993) for The London Suede, both bands grew from punk rock youthquakers to arena-filing rock stars.

When: November 3, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom 868 Granville St, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $59.50, available via TicketLeader

What: Lee’s Donuts will be showcasing the works of Houston-based artist Israel Rodriguez during Jelly Gallery’s inaugural art exhibition on Saturday, November 5 and Sunday, November 6.

The pop-up art show at Honey Dip Studios on Granville Island will take place on both days from 10 am to 6 pm, and a portion of sales will be donated to Covenant House Vancouver, a charity that helps youth experiencing homelessness.

When: November 5 and 6, 2022

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Honey Dip Studios — #109 – 1535 Johnston Street, Granville Island, Vancouver

Admission: FREE

What: Jon Endo hosts a new lineup of Vancouver’s funniest Asian pro and up-and-coming stand-up comics at Comedy After Dark on the first Tuesday of the month. November’s headliner is Julie Kim (The Debaters).



When: November 1, 2022

Time: Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm

Where: Comedy After Dark – 117 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $10.50, purchase online

Plus here’s an event happening in Seattle starting this week that you need to get on your radar!

What: Seattle’s music venues were silent for much too long, and it’s time for fans from all over to revel in the magic of live music in the Emerald City once again.

This November, discover Seattle’s music scene in a whole new way with #CloudbreakMusicFest. Stay at a participating downtown hotel and receive complimentary admission to live music throughout the city. Discover more at CloudbreakMusicFest.org.

When: November 3 to 23, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations throughout Seattle

Cost: Downtown hotel guests will receive free access to live music events throughout the city when they book a stay between November 3-23, 2022. Restrictions apply. Learn more online