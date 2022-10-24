A free Halloween fireworks festival is lighting up Richmond next week

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Halloween is coming up fast, and a long-running Richmond festival will be wowing crowds by lighting up the night sky on October 31.

The City of Richmond’s Minoru Halloween Fireworks Festival is happening at Minoru Park from 6:30 to 8:45 pm. Costumes are highly recommended.

The free event features family-friendly activities, live entertainment, and even trick-or-treating. And of course, there will be a big fireworks display to cap off the spooky evening.

Little ones will get to experience children’s activities led by City Centre’s youth leadership teams, then explore an inflatable corn maze. There will also be face painting and art stations to check out.

Everyone will enjoy live music, a magic act, roving performers, and dancing at Minoru Park. There will also be food vendors serving up bubble tea and popcorn!

Minoru Halloween Fireworks Festival will conclude with Richmond’s largest firework display, a 15-minute spooktacular that begins around 8:30 pm.

There are other exciting Halloween events and programs happening around Richmond this week and up to the big day. Check out the full list online.

When: October 31, 2022

Time: 6:30 to 8:45 pm, with fireworks beginning at 8:30 pm

Where: Minoru Park – 7191 Granville Avenue, Richmond

Cost: Free