EventsHalloweenFall Events

A free Halloween fireworks festival is lighting up Richmond next week

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Oct 24 2022, 11:37 pm
A free Halloween fireworks festival is lighting up Richmond next week
City of Richmond/Submitted
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Halloween Mystery Nights

Sun, September 25, 9:00am

Halloween Mystery Nights
Speakeasy Stand-Up Comedy -- Winnipeg Comedy Festival Edition

Wed, October 26, 8:00pm

Speakeasy Stand-Up Comedy -- Winnipeg Comedy Festival Edition
Craft BC Whisky Weekend

Sat, October 29, 12:00pm

Craft BC Whisky Weekend
Halloween Boat Parties Vancouver 2022 | VANCOUVERBOATPARTIES.COM

Sat, October 29, 8:00pm

Halloween Boat Parties Vancouver 2022 | VANCOUVERBOATPARTIES.COM
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Halloween is coming up fast, and a long-running Richmond festival will be wowing crowds by lighting up the night sky on October 31.

The City of Richmond’s Minoru Halloween Fireworks Festival is happening at Minoru Park from 6:30 to 8:45 pm. Costumes are highly recommended.

The free event features family-friendly activities, live entertainment, and even trick-or-treating. And of course, there will be a big fireworks display to cap off the spooky evening.

Little ones will get to experience children’s activities led by City Centre’s youth leadership teams, then explore an inflatable corn maze. There will also be face painting and art stations to check out.

Everyone will enjoy live music, a magic act, roving performers, and dancing at Minoru Park. There will also be food vendors serving up bubble tea and popcorn!

Richmond Hallowee

City of Richmond/Submitted

Minoru Halloween Fireworks Festival will conclude with Richmond’s largest firework display, a 15-minute spooktacular that begins around 8:30 pm.

There are other exciting Halloween events and programs happening around Richmond this week and up to the big day. Check out the full list online.

Richmond Halloween

City of Richmond/Submitted

Minoru Halloween Fireworks Festival

When: October 31, 2022
Time: 6:30 to 8:45 pm, with fireworks beginning at 8:30 pm
Where: Minoru Park – 7191 Granville Avenue, Richmond
Cost: Free

SUBSCRIBE TO FIND OUT THE LATEST EVENTS HAPPENING IN YOUR CITY
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Halloween
+ Fall Events
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.