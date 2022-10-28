Laugh Out Loud: 10 Vancouver comedy events to check out in November

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Are you ready to laugh, Vancouver? Because we’ve got the lowdown on the funny happening in November!

Jay Mohr to Hungry for Laughs Comedy Tour, hilarious improv and more. Here are 10 comedy events to add to your calendar this month!

And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: YVR Funny is a new comedy docu-series by Jackie Hoffart that showcases eight of Vancouver’s funniest comedians: Toddy, Savannah Erasmus, An Te Chu, Danika Thibault, DJ On, Sasha Mark, Em Cooper, and Tin Lorica. The premiere of the TELUS STORYHIVE series will be held at the Fox Cabaret,

When: November 15, 2022

Time: 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Fox Cabaret – 2321 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $10 plus fees, purchase online

You might also like: Play It Loud: 10 Vancouver concerts to check out in November

An International Anime Music Festival is making its debut in Vancouver

Kurtis Conner is bringing his brand-new comedy tour to Vancouver’s Orpheum

What: Popular Indian stand-up comedian Abhishek Upmanyu has over 4 million subscribers and over 100 million views on YouTube. He brings his latest comedy special, Jealous of Sabjiwala, to Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre this month.

When: November 6, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Bell Performing Arts Centre – 6250 144th Street, Surrey

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: SNL alum, best-selling author, and Jerry McGuire star Jay Mohr has been performing stand-up since he was 16 years old. Named one of the 100 greatest stand-up comics of all time by Comedy Centre, Mohr comes to New Westminster for a run of shows at Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy.

When: November 17 to 19, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (Thursday), 7 pm and 9:45 pm (Friday and Saturday)

Where: Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Two teams of hilarious improvisers create sketches and scenes inspired by audiences’ suggestions at the Improv Centre. Cheer on your favourite comedians to victory and you may even be selected to be one of the judges for the night.

When: Every Friday and Saturday

Time: 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase Online

What: Irish sketch comedy powerhouse Foil Arms and Hog is made up of Sean Finegan, Conor McKenna, and Sean Flanagan. The trio has performed all over Ireland, the UK, the US and Australia, and numerous other countries over the past decade. They come to Vancouver for an all-ages show at the Vogue Theatre on November 13.

When: November 13, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: $$39.50 to $48.75, purchase online

What: Vancouver viral comedian Tunji Taylor-Lewis (Meanwhile, Black In Vancouver, Riverdale) shares his comedic takes on the hottest pop culture and social media topics during his live show at The Improv Centre.

When: November 5, 2022

Time: 11:15 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: $25.25, purchase online

What: Canadian comedian Kurtis Conner is bringing his freshest, funniest material yet to Vancouver during his latest solo tour. The global YouTube sensation and the host of the Very Really Good podcast has amassed over 3.7 million subscribers on YouTube.

In 2016, Conner released a stand-up album titled Cuppla Jokes, which made it to number six on the Billboard Comedy Chart and number one on iTunes.

When: November 6, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $39.50, available via Ticketmaster

What: Tightrope Theatre in Mount Pleasant presents an elimination-style comedy show every Thursday evening. The audience gives the players the scores, with the last improviser standing being crowned the Maestro champion of the week.

When: Every Thursday

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Tightrope Theatre – 2343 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $15, purchase online

What: Jon Endo hosts a new lineup of Vancouver’s funniest Asian pro and up-and-coming stand-up comics at Comedy After Dark on the first Tuesday of the month. November’s headliner is Julie Kim (The Debaters) and December’s headliner is Andrea Jin (JUNO Award winner).



When: November 1 and December 6, 2022

Time: Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm

Where: Comedy After Dark – 117 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $10.50, purchase online

What: Alex Mackenzie’s Hungry for Laughs Comedy Tour features acclaimed comedians Ivan Decker, Chris Turner, Orissa Kelly, and Simon King. All proceeds from the Hard Rock Casino show will be donated to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank.

When: November 11, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Hard Rock Casino – 2080 United Boulevard, Coquitlam

Cost: $50, purchase online