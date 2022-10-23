Metro Vancouver's new $5 million haunted house opens

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

An old Sears has been transformed into a haunted house in Metro Vancouver this season. Calling itself the “Lower Mainland’s only Hollywood-level attraction,”

Vancouver Horror Nights’ $5 million Scream Park is officially open at Coquitlam Centre.

Featuring eight all-new immersive experiences and attractions, the 100,000 square feet haunted house took more than a year to design and six months to build.

Inside, you’ll find two major haunted house attractions, escape rooms, and a just-for-kids event. There’s even a bar and restaurant inside – the Zombie Bar & Café.

The main attraction is The House of Fear – a mansion that takes up almost half of the old Sears and brings you through elaborate sets filled with live actors, animatronics, special effects, and more.

Creative & Casting director for Vancouver Horror Nights Ryan Purdy said in a release that the “twists and turns keep coming, you’ll never know what’s going to happen next.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Horror Nights (@vancouverhorrornights)

Other haunting experiences include:

Sacrifice: Sensory Deprivation Experience

Wesgrave Asylum Escape Rooms

Jigsaw’s Revenge Escape Experience

The Boogeyman Bash for Kids and Families

If you’re looking for a new and unique way to get in the mood for Halloween this season, then bring your friends and get scared together!

Where: Coquitlam Centre Mall – 2929 Barnet Highway, second level inside the old Sears store

When: Now until November 5, 2022

Cost: From $25 per experience