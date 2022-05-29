20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: May 30 to June 5

The last week of May is already here and June is just around the corner. So what’s on tap for you?

Fill your days with Planted Expo, Fleurs de Villes FEMMES, and these 20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver from May 30 to June 5.

What: Planted Expo is Canada’s largest plant-based event, celebrating all things plant-based and sustainable. Bring the whole family and come discover all of the innovative products that will benefit you, our planet, and the animals we share it with.

There will be over 200 plant-based, vegan, and sustainable exhibitors to discover, explore, and sample. Plus you can meet and learn from leading voices, incredible speakers and presenters from the plant-based movement.

When: June 4 to 5, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place

Cost: $20 for adults, $15 for youth and seniors, and free for kids. Add your second day for just $5. Purchase online

What: Head down to Granville Island for the Vancouver International Children’s Festival from May 31 to June 5. Enjoy performances from around the globe for children and families of all ages. Acrobatics, puppetry, theatre, music, and lots of arts activities. There will also be online performances happening until June 12.

When: May 31 to June 5 (in-person) and May 31 to June 12 (online), 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations around Granville Island and online

Tickets: Various, purchase Online

What: Concord Pacific’s #OwnYourRun is a free five-week run and meet-up series for runners of all levels. People are invited to run, walk, and do everything in between in a fun and supportive group environment. No registration is needed.

Lululemon and three of their All-Star Run Ambassadors will be leading the scenic roundtrip 6 km along the False Creek seawall.

When: Every Thursday until June 1, 2022

Time: Warm-up at 5:15 pm, Run starts at 5:30 pm

Where: Meet at Concord Community Park near Science World – 50 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Free. No registration is needed.

What: GALLERY GEORGE presents the second Poetry Project Exhibition and Book Launch. Beedie Luminaries students’ poems will be showcased alongside the corresponding artwork by the artists in a unique and exciting showcase.

When: Wednesday to Sunday from June 1 to 26, 2022 (Opening reception on June 4 and 5)

Time: 12 to 5 pm or by appointment (Opening reception 2 to 4 pm)

Where: 1502 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

2022 Oxford Properties Canadian Squash Championships What: The 2022 Canadian Squash Championships is being held outdoors for the first time in its history on the all-glass Power Court at Jack Poole Plaza. The event will see top Canadian squash competitors like Hollie Naughton, Nicole Bunyan, David Baillargeon and Nick Sachvie and many others competing for $15,000 in prize money. The championships run from June 1 to 5 and include a beer garden and food for attendees to enjoy. The event will be followed by two days of free programming on the glass court for anyone interested in trying out squash. When: June 1 to 5 (championships), June 6 and 7 (free programming)

Time: Matches from 9 am to 9 pm

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: General admission starts at $20 plus fees. Purchase online. People will also be able to stand on the raised area next to the water and get a free view of the action. Fleurs de Villes FEMMES What: Fleurs de Villes FEMMES will bring a pop of bright colours and joy to Downtown Vancouver from June 3 to 12. The extraordinary activation creates a “self-guided floral trail” that decorates the neighbourhood with signature floral mannequins and unique pop-up displays. Highlights of Fleurs de Villes FEMMES in Vancouver include music legend Sarah MacLachlan, immigrant advocate Adrienne Clarkson, First Nations wellness influencer Shayla Stonechild, and trailblazing artist Emily Carr. When: June 3 to 12, 2022

Where: Various locations in Downtown Vancouver

Cost: Free Summer Nights in support of Zajac Ranch for Children What: The annual charity fundraiser for The Mel Jr and Marty Zajac takes over the Terminal City Club, with each room designed to showcase the wide range of experiences of a Summer abroad. Hear inspiring stories, take in live musical performances, and bid on unique silent auction items. All while enjoying unlimited cocktails, beer, wine and the cuisine of Terminal City Club set in food stations throughout the rooms. All proceeds raised will benefit the Zajac Ranch for Children, a fully inclusive summer camp where everything is accessible for children with medical conditions and disabilities. When: June 4, 2022

Time: Registration begins at 7:15 pm

Where: Terminal City Club – 837 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $169, purchase online Cypress Mountain Eagle Coaster What: Cypress Mountain’s massive Eagle Coaster is the perfect activity for families and thrill-seekers alike. The gravity-fed coaster at the top of the Eagle Express Quad Chair on Black Mountain features a vertical drop of 279 metres (900 ft) over its 1.7 km (1.1 miles) winding distance. Riders can expect speeds of up to 40 km/h (25 mph) on the longest mountain coaster in Canada. The low-to-the-ground design offers stunning views of the riders’ surroundings and a hand break so that they can control their own speed. When: June 3 until September 5, 2022

Time: Various time slots

Where: Cypress Mountain – 6000 Cypress Bowl Road, West Vancouver

Cost: Various ticket prices with some restrictions, purchase online

What: Ghosts of the Machine, an immersive multimedia exhibit at The Polygon Gallery, explores the relationships between humans, technology, and ecology.

Visitors to the Lower Lonsdale gallery will discover a new commission by Cease Wyss (Skwxwú7mesh) and works by Ho Tzu Nyen, Juliana Huxtable, Anne Duk Hee Jordan, Lu Yang, Skawennati, and Santiago Tamayo Soler.

When: Wednesday to Sunday from June 3 to August 14, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (open until 8 pm on Thursdays)

Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Admission: By donation

What: There will be 22 Vancouver parks where you’ll be legally allowed to consume alcohol this summer. These parks will have designated areas where this is permitted, restricted to areas that are further than 20 meters from a playground, school, or natural area; further than five meters from a pool or waterpark; as well as a safe distance from a few other specific amenities, like sports fields or dog parks.

These bylaws will come into play on June 3 and run until October 16, 2022.

When: June 3 to October 16, 2022

Time: 11 am to 9 pm daily

Where: Various parks across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: Vallea Lumina’s night walk lets visitors experience a heightened natural landscape of the forest through video, lighting, sound, and special effects, put on by Moment Factory. The pathway through an old-growth forest lets your imagination come alive as you walk through a mysterious valley filled with enchantment on this evening excursion.

When: Select dates from now June 3 to October 30, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Cougar Mountain Basecamp, Whistler

Cost: $24.99 to $39.99, children 5 and under free. Purchase online

What: The candlelight Justin Bieber tribute concert will feature the Bieb’s extensive catalogue of hits wonderfully reinterpreted by Listeso String Quartet. The show will be put on by Fever, with two evening shows at the Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church.

When: June 4, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm

Where: Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church – 2733 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $30, purchase online

What: One of Vancouver’s best hidden-gem food festivals is happening this summer and you’re going to want to bring your picnic blanket and your appetite. Check out the rotating lineup of favourite food trucks every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during the summer in Vancouver’s South Granville neighbourhood.

The dates for TGIF will line up with other nearby events like a Plaza Party, outdoor artisan craft market, and Bloom.

When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from June 3 to August 28, 2022

Time: 11:30 am to 7 pm

Where: Fir Street and West 10th Avenue

Admission: Free

What: The Canadian premiere exhibition of Sho Sho Esquiro: Doctrine of Discovery is a solo exhibition by the award-winning designer, artist, and activist. The meticulously crafted couture gowns, textiles, paintings and photographs celebrate the beauty, strength and resilience of First Nations communities in the face of historical and ongoing trauma. The exhibition aims to spark conversations around genocidal colonial practices, confront the theft and murder of Indigenous women and children, and honour front lines activists.

When: Now until June 5, 2022

Time: 11 am to 5 pm. Closed Monday and Tuesday

Where: Bill Reid Gallery — 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Admission: $6-$13, free for Indigenous Peoples, members, and children 12 years and under. Purchase online

What: Sudden Death Records and The Rickshaw present Rock Against Racism Fundraiser, an evening of great music supporting a great cause. The event features D.O.A., Roots Round Up, China Syndrome, The Asian Persuasion All Stars, and more. Proceeds from the benefit concert will go to Nation Skates Youth, South Burnaby Metro Club, and other grassroots organizations to be announced.

When: June 4, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rickshaw Theatre – 254 E. Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20 plus fees, purchase online

What: The first-ever Steveston Spot Prawn and Seafood Celebration offer local seafood lovers the chance to purchase the Catch of the Day straight from boats returning to Fisherman’s Wharf, learn from professional chefs on the culinary stage, and visit participating restaurants to indulge in fresh, local catches featured on menus throughout the month.

When: Now until June 5, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations and restaurants across Richmond

What: Cirque’s Alegría focuses on a once-glorious kingdom that has lost its king and now struggles with an old order and a new movement that yearns for hope and renewal. The performances will take place at the Big Top at Concord Pacific Place.

Viewers can expect jaw-dropping acrobatics, stunning costumes, colourful backdrops, and an enchanting soundtrack.

When: Now until June 5, 2022

Time: Performance times will vary based on the date

Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $65, purchase online

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all week long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays against the Spokane Indians. It’s a great way to enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn and all other ballpark favourites along with a cold beer too.

Theme nights this week include PlayNow Tuesday, RBC We Care Wednesday supporting United Way, Throwback Thursday, Fortis BC ‘Nooner at the Nat on Friday, Saturday Fireworks Extravaganza, and A&W Family Fun Sunday.

When: May 31 to June 5, 2022

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Tuesday to Thursday, Saturday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday and Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario St, Vancouver

Cost: Select tickets available and start at $20; tickets can be purchased online, over the phone (604 872 5232) or at Nat Bailey Box Office. Admission: $20 Reserved Grandstand / $25 Box Seat / $32 WestJet Premium Plus Zone; Group discounts are also available

What: If you are a pizza aficionado but haven’t tried Indian-style pizza yet, then what are you waiting for?

Surrey is home to dozens of local pizza shops that have not only perfected the craft of pizza but have made it uniquely their own. Inspired by Indian spices, flavours and ingredients, these pies are truly like none that you’ve ever tried before.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Surrey. See the list online.

What: The annual rEvolver Festival is a showcase of contemporary theatrical works at The Cultch. Check out the wide variety of performances from local and national artists including script-based theatre, staged readings of in-progress shows, digital and audio experiences, and more.

When: May 25 to June 5, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: The Cultch’s Historic Theatre and Vancity Culture Lab – 1895 Venables Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online