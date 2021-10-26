Best Indian-style pizza in Surrey you need to try once

If you are a pizza aficionado but haven’t tried Indian-style pizza yet, then what are you waiting for?

Surrey is home to dozens of local pizza shops that have not only perfected the craft of pizza but have made it uniquely their own.

Inspired by Indian spices, flavours and ingredients, these pies are truly like none that you’ve ever tried before.

Here are all the best places to find Indian-style pizza in Surrey.

This iconic pizza joint has been around since 1985 and claims to be the OG creator of the Butter Chicken Pizza. They offer a nice selection of Indian specialty pizzas, including Tandoori Chicken and Vegetarian, which are, of course, topped with cilantro and ginger.

Address: 12849 – 96 Avenue, Surrey

Phone: 604-581-5555

Anand Pizza

This fully vegetarian pizza joint will have you forgetting about your favourite meat pizzas for sure. They have a wide variety of specialty pies, including their Spinach Paneer Deluxe, Indian Special, and of course their Anand Special, which is made with BBQ paneer, ginger, garlic, jalapenos, and many more delicious toppings.

Address: 13245 72 Avenue, Surrey

Phone: 604-501-4444

Tandoor Hub Curry & Pizza offers a mouthwatering range of Indian flavours for you to choose from. Some of their popular options include their Shahi Paneer pizza if you’re looking for something sweet, or their Spicy Vegetarian pizza if you’re looking for something spicy.

Address: #2-9436 King George Boulevard, Surrey

Phone: 604-584-5858

This pizza joint has awesome pies that you won’t find anywhere else, such as their brand new Chicken Tikka Pizza made with marinated chicken and a special house sauce, as well as their Achari Paneer Veggie pizza, made with paneer, veggies, a white sauce and special achari masala and mozzarella cheese. If you want something truly unique, definitely give this place a slice of your time!

Address: #101-12877 76 Avenue, Surrey

Phone: 604-590-3333

Address: 9183 148 Street, Surrey

Phone: 604-589-3333

Previously known as D Hut Pizza, this eatery has five locations across the lower mainland to serve you best. All of their pizzas, whether it be their BBQ/Tandoori Chicken, Meat Lover, Vegetarian or Super Hawaiian, are made effortlessly in a Punjabi style, with cilantro and ginger available on request. Talk about having the best of both worlds!

Address: 104-7228 192 Street, Surrey

Phone: 604-372-3535

Address: 150-8047 120 Street, Delta

Phone: 604-591-8081

Address: 10207 King George Blvd, Surrey

Phone: 604-588-4545

Address: 15933 Fraser Hwy, Surrey

Phone: 604-593-5555

Address: #104 9547 152 Street, Surrey

Phone: 604-588-8990

This pizza joint has a wide variety of drool-worthy Indian pizzas, including their Full Punjabi pie made with mushrooms, onions, jalapeno, ginger, paneer, mozzarella, and more, as well as their Karahi Paneer pizza made with a cream sauce, veggies, and multiple different kinds of cheese. They also offer classics like Butter Chicken Pizza and Tandoori Pizza to satisfy your every craving.

Address: 14330 64 Avenue, Surrey

Phone: 604-591-2838

Address: #102- 12788 76a Avenue, Surrey

Phone: 604-597-2838

Address: 16016 Fraser Highway, Surrey

Phone: 604- 591-7738

Address: 3690 Townline Road, Abbotsford

Phone: 604-744-2500

The food at this restaurant is especially unique because the chef is from Thailand. All of the food coming out of the kitchen has a Thai twist to it, taking their already-fusion pizza to a whole new level. Popular items on their menu are their Roasted BBQ Chicken pizza and their Super Veggie pizza made with peppers, red onions, olives, tomatoes, pineapple, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Address: #112 12565 88 Avenue, Surrey

Phone: 604-503-3535

Kwantlen Pizza has a pie that will literally transport your tastebuds all the way to India. Their Hot Bombay Pizza is made with green chillies, roasted garlic, banana peppers, tomato sauce, green peppers, corn, and melted mozzarella cheese. It will truly leave a pizza in your heart in India.

Address: 12578 72 Avenue, Surrey

Phone: 604-543-7600

