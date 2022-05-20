Welcome To The Jungle!

Already in line at Tim Hortons for a cup of Biebs Brew and a box of Timbiebs, but need more of the Canadian superstar in your life? You’re in luck!

A candlelight Justin Bieber tribute concert is coming to Vancouver next month.

The show will be put on by Fever, with two evening shows on Saturday, June 4.

Tickets range between $30 and $60, with the shows being held at the Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church, at 2733 West 41st Avenue.

The tentative 16 song setlist is as follows:

“Sorry”

“Yummy”

“Boyfriend”

“Love Yourself”

“Peaches” ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“Cold Water” ft. Major Lazer and MØ

“Let Me Love You” ft. DJ Snake

“STAY” ft. The Kid LAROI

“Anyone”

“One Time”

“Hold On”

“Holy” ft. Chance the Rapper

“Stuck with U” ft. Ariana Grande

“Intentions”

“What Do You Mean?”

“Baby”

Get ready to hear Bieb’s extensive catalogue of hits wonderfully reinterpreted by Listeso String Quartet.

Fever also produced and hosted the candlelight Taylor Swift tribute earlier this year, so you know they’re ready to put on a great show.

“Love Yourself” by getting tickets today!

When: June 4, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm

Where: Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church – 2733 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $30, purchase online

With files from Amir Ali