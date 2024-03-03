20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: March 4 to 10

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Winter is officially winding down, but the fun is just getting started! Here are 20 fun events to check out around the city from March 4 to 10. Make plans for Vancouver Cocktail Week, International Women’s Day celebrations, and more.

What: Chroma Link Collective’s Hori7ons is an artist-led, community-driven, immersive digital art experience. Discover 360° projections of work from seven local artists and explore their diverse perspectives on technology’s impact on culture.

Featured artists inside The Kent’s immersive gallery space include Stacie Ant, Kevin Holliday, Lydia Pourmand, Zuleyma Prado, Saida Saetgar, Carmilla Sumantry, Guile Twardowski, and Miki Aurora. The four-day event will also have live performances, networking opportunities, and more.

When: March 7 to 10, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: The Kent – 534 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: YWCA Health + Fitness Centre is celebrating International Women’s Day by opening its doors to the community for complimentary workouts. Take a dip in the pool, work out in the weight rooms, or discover the many offerings in the fitness studios.

Group fitness classes must be booked in advance with Member Services by calling 604-895-5777. Guests must also be 15 years of age or older and present valid photo ID during visit.

When: March 8, 2024

Time: 5:45 am to 9:30 pm

Where: YWCA Health + Fitness Centre – 535 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Vancouver Cocktail Week What: The third annual VancouverCocktailWeek welcomes some of the world’s most talented bartenders to the city, allowing you to enjoy their cocktails, learn from their experiences, and raise a glass (or three) together. It will showcase the city’s immense bartending talent, with events ranging from seminars, “Cinq à Sept” happy hours, and cocktail -paired dinners. Check out the opening elevated brunch at the Fairmont Pacific Rim and the closing gala at the Sutton Place Hotel. When: March 3 to 10, 2024

Where: Various locations around Vancouver

Tickets for closing gala: $187.71 The Vegan Market What: Canada’s one and only vegan night market is returning to East Vancouver next month for its first event of 2024, and there are lots for foodies and shoppers to discover. The Vegan Night Market, hosted by Peaces, is happening on Thursday, March 7, at the Waldorf Hotel. The plant-based food-fuelled party invites guests to enjoy a drink while they shop from local plant-based businesses. There will be a bunch of brands to explore both inside and outside the hotel. When: March 7, 2024

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Waldorf Hotel – 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Minimum donation of $4 or canned goods, clothing, or pet food

The Barrelman – Jameson Distillery Pop-up Bar at The Ballyhoo What: “The Barrelman” Jameson Distillery Bar Pop-up takes over Freehouse Collective’s The Ballyhoo throughout March until St. Patrick’s Day. Guests will enjoy special food and drink menus, unique décor and live music, tastings and cocktail-making seminars. Scratch cards with instant prizes will be given away with every purchase of a Jameson drink, Guinness, or special food item at all Vancouver locations from March 1 to 17. Freehouse Collective and Jameson Distilling will also send one lucky winner and their guest to Dublin to enjoy the Bow Street Distillery experience. When: Now until March 17, 2024

Where: The Ballyhoo – 888, Burrard Street, Vancouver

The Swifties Market What: The Swiftie Market, presented by Gourment Markets and inspired by Taylor Swift, is happening at the Fort Langley Golf Club on Saturday, March 9. Put on your favourite cardigan and get ready to shop curated vendors at the free event. There will be several surprises and treats for fans, plus attendees will have the chance to win a ticket to one of Swift’s Vancouver concerts in December. When: March 9, 2024

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Fort Langley Golf Club – 9782 McKinnon Crescent, Fort Langley

Tickets: Free, register online Gender Equity in Media Festival What: Gender Equity in Media Society Vancouver presents its 19th annual festival from March 5 to 9 at VIFF Centre. It’s your chance to catch rising film stars and support women and gender-diverse filmmakers onscreen. There will also be a virtual festival from March 12 to 26. There are 37 films from 14 countries in this year’s programming, including world premieres, features, shorts and more. GEM Fest will also include receptions and panels for fans to check out. When: March 5 to 9, 2024 (in-person), March 12 to 26, 2024 (virtual)

Time: Various times

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver; virtual

Cost: Sliding scale starting from $10 to $20. Festival passes also available. Purchase online