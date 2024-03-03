20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: March 4 to 10
Winter is officially winding down, but the fun is just getting started!
Here are 20 fun events to check out around the city from March 4 to 10. Make plans for Vancouver Cocktail Week, International Women’s Day celebrations, and more.
Be sure to check out our Listed section for more fantastic things happening around town.

Hori7ons: Immersive Digital Art Exhibition
What: Chroma Link Collective’s Hori7ons is an artist-led, community-driven, immersive digital art experience. Discover 360° projections of work from seven local artists and explore their diverse perspectives on technology’s impact on culture.
Featured artists inside The Kent’s immersive gallery space include Stacie Ant, Kevin Holliday, Lydia Pourmand, Zuleyma Prado, Saida Saetgar, Carmilla Sumantry, Guile Twardowski, and Miki Aurora. The four-day event will also have live performances, networking opportunities, and more.
When: March 7 to 10, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: The Kent – 534 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
International Women’s Day Open House at YWCA Health + Fitness Centre
What: YWCA Health + Fitness Centre is celebrating International Women’s Day by opening its doors to the community for complimentary workouts. Take a dip in the pool, work out in the weight rooms, or discover the many offerings in the fitness studios.
Group fitness classes must be booked in advance with Member Services by calling 604-895-5777. Guests must also be 15 years of age or older and present valid photo ID during visit.
When: March 8, 2024
Time: 5:45 am to 9:30 pm
Where: YWCA Health + Fitness Centre – 535 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Vancouver Cocktail Week
What: The third annual VancouverCocktailWeek welcomes some of the world’s most talented bartenders to the city, allowing you to enjoy their cocktails, learn from their experiences, and raise a glass (or three) together.
When: March 3 to 10, 2024
Where: Various locations around Vancouver
Tickets for closing gala: $187.71
The Vegan Market
What: Canada’s one and only vegan night market is returning to East Vancouver next month for its first event of 2024, and there are lots for foodies and shoppers to discover.
The Vegan Night Market, hosted by Peaces, is happening on Thursday, March 7, at the Waldorf Hotel. The plant-based food-fuelled party invites guests to enjoy a drink while they shop from local plant-based businesses. There will be a bunch of brands to explore both inside and outside the hotel.
When: March 7, 2024
Time: 6 to 10 pm
Where: Waldorf Hotel – 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Minimum donation of $4 or canned goods, clothing, or pet food
The Barrelman – Jameson Distillery Pop-up Bar at The Ballyhoo
What: “The Barrelman” Jameson Distillery Bar Pop-up takes over Freehouse Collective’s The Ballyhoo throughout March until St. Patrick’s Day. Guests will enjoy special food and drink menus, unique décor and live music, tastings and cocktail-making seminars.
Scratch cards with instant prizes will be given away with every purchase of a Jameson drink, Guinness, or special food item at all Vancouver locations from March 1 to 17. Freehouse Collective and Jameson Distilling will also send one lucky winner and their guest to Dublin to enjoy the Bow Street Distillery experience.
When: Now until March 17, 2024
Where: The Ballyhoo – 888, Burrard Street, Vancouver
The Swifties Market
What: The Swiftie Market, presented by Gourment Markets and inspired by Taylor Swift, is happening at the Fort Langley Golf Club on Saturday, March 9.
Put on your favourite cardigan and get ready to shop curated vendors at the free event. There will be several surprises and treats for fans, plus attendees will have the chance to win a ticket to one of Swift’s Vancouver concerts in December.
When: March 9, 2024
Time: 11 am to 5 pm
Where: Fort Langley Golf Club – 9782 McKinnon Crescent, Fort Langley
Tickets: Free, register online
Gender Equity in Media Festival
What: Gender Equity in Media Society Vancouver presents its 19th annual festival from March 5 to 9 at VIFF Centre. It’s your chance to catch rising film stars and support women and gender-diverse filmmakers onscreen. There will also be a virtual festival from March 12 to 26.
There are 37 films from 14 countries in this year’s programming, including world premieres, features, shorts and more. GEM Fest will also include receptions and panels for fans to check out.
When: March 5 to 9, 2024 (in-person), March 12 to 26, 2024 (virtual)
Time: Various times
Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver; virtual
Cost: Sliding scale starting from $10 to $20. Festival passes also available. Purchase online
True Enough Comedy
What: Underground Comedy Club hosts True Enough Comedy, a weekly show with new themes inspired by true events. The lineup of comedians includes comics who have performed at Just For Laughs, on CBC, and more. Hosted by Josh Romyn.
When: Every Wednesday
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Underground Comedy Club — 120 Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $13.95 plus fees; purchase online
Made in Italy
What: Arts Club Theatre presents a comedic and heartwarming celebration of family. Made in Italy is an award-winning musical coming-of-age story set in the 1970s starring Francesco Mantini. The second-generation Italian teen struggles to find his place in Jasper, Alberta, and reinvents himself as a crooner and ladies’ man.
When: Various dates until April 2, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: On tour, various cities in Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and the BC Interior
Cost: Various prices, purchase online
The Infidels Jazz presents: Allison Au, Jodi Proznick, and Mili Hong
What: Allison Au, Jodi Proznick, and Mili Hong share five Juno nominations and a win among them, and the trio of Canada’s top Jazz musicians are coming to Chill X Studios this week for a show with The Infidels Jazz. Come celebrate the release of their first album together, titled Dunbar Heights, recorded in Vancouver.
When: March 7 to 10, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Chill x Studio – 2270 Manitoba Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $25 in advance, purchase online
The Critical Hit Show: A DNDLive Improvised Fantasy 12th Anniversary
What: Join The Critical Hit Show at The Rio Theatre as they quest for glory and snacks in this live, improvised spectacular inspired by the world’s most popular role-playing game.
Featuring Eric Fell as Dungeon Master; Ian Boothby as Benoit the Anointed, the Half-Elf Cleric; Joanna Gaskell as Freya, the Elf Warlock; Barbara Beall as Ingrid, the Halfling Fighter; Ellen MacNevin as Belle Strummer, the Half-Elf Ranger; Allen Morrison as Spitz Lube’n, the Human Wizard; and Shaun Stewart as Brask Hellbeard, the Dwarf Bard.
When: March 6, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver
Cost: $17 in advance, $20 at the door. Purchase online
International Women’s Day Comedy Celebration
What: Janice Bannister hosts a comedic celebration of women filled with song, music, storytelling, poetry, and more. Featuring performances by Devon More, Marylee Stephenson, Tiara Cash, Simone Lovell, Eden Kaminski, Anh Ho, and surprise guests.
When: March 8, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: House of Comedy – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster
Cost: $17, purchase online
HER Market
What: The Collective Markets invite you to a special pop-up market celebrating and supporting women. HER Market showcases women-owned small businesses, with drinks being served, live music and more.
All door proceeds from the market will be matched and donated to The BeaYOUtiful Foundation.
When: March 8, 2024
Time: 4 to 9 pm
Where: 3012 Murray Street, Port Moody
Cost: $5 at the door
Workout For Women’s Day
What: From March 2 until International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8, you can sign up for a ton of incredible fitness classes by donation at Workout For Women’s Day. It’s a chance to sample classes from some of the city’s best trainers and studios. From bounce cardio and pilates to krav maga and a dance fit, there are classes for everyone available both online and in-studio.
When: March 2 to 8, 2024
Time: Check the schedule for class times
Where: Various locations in Vancouver
Tickets: Classes by donation
Sister Jazz Orchestra and Dee Daniels celebrate International Women’s Day
What: The 18-woman-strong Sister Jazz Orchestra (SJO) and acclaimed vocalist and pianist Dee Daniels team up for a celebration of International Women’s Day. The event includes works written by inspiring women, including a number of Daniels’ own pieces.
When: March 8, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: The BlueShore @ CapU – 2055 Purcell Way, North Vancouver
Cost: $29 to $55, purchase online
Vancouver Canucks vs Winnipeg Jets
What: The Canucks continue the NHL season at Rogers Arena with a home game against the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Arena on March 9.
When: March 9, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
Monster Jam Vancouver
What: Monster Jam is a family-friendly motorsports experience that is returning to the Pacific Coliseum for three massive events from March 8 to 10, 2024.
The world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks will be tearing up the dirt during the Vancouver Monster Jam Arena Championship Series West shows. And fans can even get up close to the giant machines.
When: March 8 to 10, 2024
Time: 7 pm (Friday and Saturday), 1 pm (Saturday and Sunday). Pit Party from 10:30 am to noon
Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Alessandro Cortini
What: A longtime member of legendary rockers Nine Inch Nails (NIN) is coming to town, and the concert promises to take the audience to a new sonic world.
Acclaimed musician and composer Alessandro Cortini will be live at The Chan Centre for the Performing Arts on Thursday, March 7. The performance is part of the Chan Centre EXP series and is co-presented with Vancouver New Music.
When: March 7, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Telus Studio Theatre at The Chan Centre for Performing Arts — 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver
Tickets: $16.30 to $23.33, plus fees; purchase online
Women in Music – An International Women’s Day Celebration
What: Head to The Cobalt on Friday, March 8, for a musical celebration in honour of International Women’s Day. The evening will include performances by Sadé Awele with her band, Yvonne Kushe, and DJs Chips and Rae Diamendz.
When: March 8, 2024
Time: 9 pm
Where: The Cobalt – 917 Main Street, Vancouver
Cost: $20 plus fees, purchase online
Pinky Patel
What: Viral comedy star Pinky Patel is bringing her signature brand of comedy to Metro Vancouver for two shows this month, and it’s one you’ll want to check out with your “priends.”
Patel describes herself as a PTA mom-turned-creator, comedian, and personality. She began posting comedic videos on social media in October 2020, which soon led to a following of 5.3 million followers on TikTok and over 2 million fans on Facebook and Instagram.
When: March 9 (Vancouver), March 10 (Surrey), 2024
Time: 7:30 pm (Vancouver), 8 pm (Surrey)
Where: Vogue Theatre — 918 Granville Street, Vancouver; Bell Performing Arts Centre — 6250 144th Street, Surrey
Tickets: Various prices; purchase online