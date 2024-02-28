Scoop up all-you-can-eat cereal at this epic Vancouver cartoon party next month

Put on your comfiest onesie and your fuzziest pyjamas! An epic cartoon party is coming to Vancouver next month, and you’ll want to bring your appetite.

The Saturday Morning All-You-Can-Eat Cereal Cartoon Party is taking over The Rio Theatre on Saturday, March 23, at 10 am.

The event, curated by film producer and programmer David Bertrand, will serve up three hours of retro cartoons, vintage commercials and PSAs, and more.

And did we mention the unlimited cereal? Now that sounds like a sugar rush!

Bertrand has brought the Saturday Morning All-You-Can-Eat Cereal Cartoon Party to cities all over Canada, including the Calgary Underground Film Festival and Revue Cinema in Toronto. He is also the producer of shows like Netflix and CBC’s Catwalk: Tales From the Cat Show Circuit and makes synth music under the moniker The Great Octopus.

The Rio Theatre shares that “the cartoon lineup is always a mystery, but expect to see monsters, sci-fi, sleuths, superheroes and all kinds of 2D silliness” from the ’30s to the ’90s.

The cereal lineup is to be revealed, but past events offered a bunch of childhood (and kids at heart) favourites like Captain Crunch, Trix, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Cocoa Pebbles. Dairy-free options will also be available.

When: March 23, 2024

Time: 10:30 am

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online