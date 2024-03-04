Figure collectors, mark your calendars! Tamashii Nations, a high-end collectibles division of Bandai Namco, one of Japan’s most popular toys manufacturers, is coming to Canada for the first time ever.

This unique shopping experience will be popping up at Metropolis at Metrotown from Friday, March 1, to Monday, March 11.

Guests can browse through fan-favourite product lines, such as S.H.Figuarts, FiguartsZERO, Figuarts mini, Metal Build, and Robot Spirits — and discover a whole host of items only available at Tamashii Nations stores in Tokyo, Shanghai, and New York.

There will be 25 exciting event-exclusive items available, including special editions of anime characters like Sailor Moon, Naruto Uzumaki, and Son Goku, as well as Metal Build robot action figures, a night colour edition Godzilla figure inspired by the 2019 movie Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and more. None of these items have ever been released in Canada.

Fans will also have opportunities to check out life-sized statues of their favourite characters, snap a few photographs, and make memories. Plus, there will be a free Tamashii Nations Logo Acrylic Stand for anyone who makes a qualifying order over $100.

Based in Asakusa, Tokyo, Tamashii Nations has been crafting fully-assembled figures for collectors since 2007 and its products are now sold in 20 countries around the world.

This Vancouver pop-up is powered by PLAMOD Distributors Inc, the official distributor for Tamashii Nations in Canada. This is an unmissable opportunity for avid figure collectors — or someone who just wants to experience a unique shopping experience!

For more information about Tamashii Nations in Vancouver, click here.

When: Friday, March 1, to Monday, March 11

Where: The Grand Court of Metropolis at Metrotown, 4700 Kingsway, Burnaby

Time: